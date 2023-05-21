Supporting one of their own

Being around football this season has helped normalize life for her. It has given her an avenue where cancer can take a backseat, where it can be forgotten for a little while.

"It hits me emotionally," said Mycyk. "Being at practice allows me to not be a cancer patient. Hearing them call me coach allows me to be mindful of what I had to do and be in the moment. They already helped me. I didn't need anything given back to me. When you are going through it, everything reminds you of it. You walk past a mirror, and it reminds you. You can't eat things and it reminds you. You have anxiety and depression battling with you. Being on the field and hearing the girls say, coach, 'What do I do next,' it allows me to stay in the moment and be mindful. Hearing they want to do something for me, for breast cancer, it means a lot. They helped me survive the entire process. This gives them something to remind people of the importance of early detection. It really is the key."

And for Mycyk, the key right now is helping the girls in their flag football journey. Her goal, and the goal of everyone in the league, is to see the sport continue to grow and hopefully reach a point where it is a sanctioned high school sport in Pennsylvania. The goal is also to continue to develop the love for the game and their approach to it.

"These girls are growing in confidence," said Mycyk. "It's a different type of confidence. They are developing as young women. It's getting them to understand we can move forward together. It's getting them to work together with other women. It's personal development that is going to transfer into every aspect of their lives. That is what I love about this game. It's helping them grow in their confidence. I tell them not to let anyone take away from their greatness. They are coming into their own and confident in who they are. It's fun to watch them. It's all personal development. I am so excited to watch it right in front of me."

If there is one thing Mycyk knows, it's that so much of that growth, confidence and development wouldn't be possible without the help from the Steelers. The Steelers supporting the league gives the girls a sense of someone caring about them, someone saying they have just as much a right to play football as the boys do.

"There are a lot of flag football teams out there, but when you have someone with a name behind them, a massive well-respected name saying you matter, we value what you are doing, we want to grow this sport and make it accessible to everyone, that matters," said Mycyk. "You are thinking this is cool, why wouldn't I be doing this. We had an event at the beginning of the season where they invited us to Acrisure Stadium. With them inviting us to the locker room, my team increased by five more girls from them just seeing the pictures and that we have the support from the Steelers. It's one of those things when your mom tells you that you look great, it's okay. But then someone else tells you that you look great, it hits differently. And when the Steelers do something like this, it definitely hits differently. It's something special. Why would the Steelers want to take time out to develop girls high school football? It's because they have been so focused on the game of football and moving it forward. I have been coaching for so long, and I have seen women want to get into it, this is where it all starts, where people develop their habits.