The need for speed

While you're playing flag you are also racing at Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. How did you get involved with that sport: When covid first happened the only thing I was involved in was musical theater and it was obviously shut down because of the virus. My parents didn't want me sitting around with nothing to do, so they said I had to find something else to do. At first my mom wanted me to play golf, but I immediately turned that down. Then my dad asked me if I wanted to build a race car and I said sure, so we built one all through the winter and my first season started in May '21.

What are the challenges: There have been many challenges since I've started. In the beginning it was a ton of work for my pap, dad, and myself to get the car ready. Then personally, my biggest challenge was actually driving the car for the first time. I was 14-years-old when I started so I had never driven a car before. Now I struggle with trying not to be overly competitive and as hard on myself.

What is the most exhilarating part of it: Usually I get the biggest adrenaline rushes when it is a super close race between myself and another driver.

How have you fared: I didn't have any wins my first season, but we did some work to the cars before last season and I ended with two feature wins, one heat race win, and six top three finishes.

How is it to compete in a sport like flag football compared to an individual sport: It was definitely a big adjustment going from an individual sport to a team sport. I've had to learn how to work with others and depend on others, where as with racing I was completely in control of the outcome.