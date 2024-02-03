Killebrew, Fitzpatrick help grow the love for flag football

For the second straight year the Pro Bowl Games will take on a different look, with the traditional AFC-NFC game replaced with a flag football game that follows a few days of fun events that get the players competitive juices flowing.

And it's something Steelers special teams ace Miles Killebrew, who was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time in his career, doesn't mind at all.

"Playing football is something I have always loved, always enjoyed," said Killebrew. "And you can have fun playing football in all of its forms. You have seven-on-seven leagues, you have flag football, it's all fun simply because playing football is a fun time.

"Having the Pro Bowl changed to a flag game is creative, it will be engaging. There is a large audience that doesn't participate in live tackle football. Whether it's parents who feel their kids aren't ready to play tackle football yet, or girls who are playing flag. There is a large audience out there that doesn't participate in tackle football as far as kids go that have an interest in the sport.

"To be able to play a game they can also play, they can relate to, is something that is fun because they can see themselves doing it. I think it allows people to see NFL players in a different light. To see us do something more light-hearted, less dangerous. One of the biggest things about playing flag football is you don't have a helmet, so now you get to see our faces, the facial expressions. It's a lot of fun and you can connect that much more."

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl Games, was introduced to football via flag football as a young kid and likes that the game touches multiple audiences.

"It's good to get more kids involved," said Fitzpatrick. "Football is still football at the end of the day. But if you want to get more people, more kids involved, flag football is the way to go.

"Almost everyone starts out playing flag. That is how I started. I know most of the people that play football, they started off playing flag. The Pro Bowl being flag football, that takes me back to being a kid again and I like it. It was my introduction to playing football and I definitely enjoyed it."

As a part of Pro Bowl Games week the NFL is hosting Flag Football Championships that showcase teams that won that the 2023 NFL Flag Regionals, with teams representing the Steelers taking part. There will be multiple levels of flag football represented, including youth, adult and international teams. Flag football got a huge boost globally when it was announced as an Olympic Sport for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. It has energized the sport and is introducing it to new audiences.

"The NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games gives participants an opportunity to see NFL Flag on one of the biggest stages," said Roman Oben, NFL vice president of football development. "It is our largest tournament to date celebrating flag football with players competing against teams from around the country. The tournament also gives fans an opportunity to see the many levels of quality competition that will be on display."

The tournament includes girls flag football, a sport the Steelers have made a commitment to help grow.

"I love that girls are getting more involved with it," said Fitzpatrick. "I think by the girls playing flag football, it will increase their interest in college football, the NFL and hopefully they will be able to play it in high school themselves. That is growing and it's a great thing. It gets the interest in the game growing."

The Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been working together to get girls flag football as a sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania, something that has already happened in Killebrew's hometown of Las Vegas

"It's really taking off with the girls," said Killebrew, who has attended multiple Steelers girls flag football events. "It's in every high school in Las Vegas now. You can earn a letter in it. It's really cool to see how big girls flag football has become. It's a great option that is different than the traditional sports they play like soccer, volleyball. You can get out there and enjoy it. They get to have fun and enjoy it on a consistent basis and play flag football.

"It's a great thing for the sport. They understand the mechanics of football a little bit more. If more girls take part in flag football, they might be more inclined to follow the sport on the NFL level more. I think it's a good thing for the sport as a whole. It allows more kids to participate.