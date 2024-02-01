Killebrew checked one item off his list

For Miles Killebrew, the 2023 season might not have lived up to all of his expectations and hopes, but it definitely lived up to one that stemmed from a wish list years ago.

When Killebrew was in high school, he and his father made a list of things he wanted to accomplish.

Third on the list of five read: 'Pro Bowl, as many as possible.'

That goal came true for Killebrew this year when he was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time in his career. Killebrew is in Orlando, Florida, this week for the Pro Bowl Games, selected as a special teamer.

"I made a list with my dad back in high school and the goal was always to start locally and to give everything I can to be the best locally," said Killebrew. "Then collegiately, and eventually make it to the pros and do the same thing all over again. Start by being a factor on my team, a leader on my team. Then be recognized within the league and just keep going up. That's been the goal. I just want to keep going up.

"So, it's cool to reach this milestone of Pro Bowl. It's a very cool thing. And it's something that's been in the works for a long time, but it's never been the end goal. It's definitely a nice little stop along the way."

When he learned that he was selected to the Pro Bowl, it was his dad who reminded him of that list, texting him the copy that he has always kept.

"He sent me the picture of the list right after the news broke," said Killebrew. "It brought me back because we had no business making that list in Henderson, Nevada, at Foothill High School. This was just such a long shot list, and it was really nostalgic to go back to that moment. It's cool to have."

While it wasn't on the list, there was another major accomplishment for Killebrew this past season.

For the first time in his career he was selected Associated Press First Team All-Pro.

"I'm humbled. I'm incredibly grateful," said Killebrew. "I'll sit here before you and tell you I didn't change my approach to this year from last year, though. I had an underwhelming year last year statistically. But you compare it to this year, and I can't put my finger on any one thing that I've changed. I think that's just the nature of the business. There are ups, and there are downs.

"It's such a journey. I try to remain consistent through it all. Consistent with my approach. And it really makes me feel validated that's the right approach. I have a year like this, and I can take a deep breath and say I am doing the right thing by maintaining my consistency, whether it be my walk with God, my home life with my family, the things that I do to train in the offseason. Things that I'm kind of leading my guys here on the team. It's cool to have a year like this to just kind of say, okay, I'm moving in the right direction."

Moving in the right direction no doubt.

He has blocked three punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021, tied for the most by any team, not just players, in the NFL since that time, and four blocked punts in his career.

Killebrew led the Steelers with 13 special teams tackles, including a team-high 11 solo stops, in 2023. He blocked a punt against the Baltimore Ravens that went out of the end zone for a safety in a game the Steelers won, 17-10.

Killebrew didn't get credited with a blocked punt on another standout play against the New England Patriots since the ball went past the line of scrimmage, but his impact on the play was felt just the same.

For many players, especially an eight-year veteran, playing on special teams might not have all the glitz and glamour.

Killebrew, the Steelers special teams captain, doesn't care about those things.

"It takes a certain level of humility, but very, very focused aggression," said Killebrew. "I can't go out there and just rely on emotion. I almost have to sequester my emotions. I have to silence my emotion oftentimes because it is so technically sound. And the guy who's out of control, he's already lost. It's the steps, movements, angles, hand placement and technique.

"I know oftentimes I'm playing with rookies who are forced to be out there doing what I do. But the distance from what I do to what they are attempting to do, is very great. It's a very steep chasm from just going out there and doing it to what I'm trying to do."

Killebrew simply enjoys the beauty of what special teams brings, a beauty that is as well orchestrated as…yes, ballet.

"It's a lot like ballet. I really enjoy ballet because it's so technical. Every step, every position is so accounted for," said Killebrew. "It's precise and it's replicated amongst however many performers are on the stage. I really appreciate it because it's such a beautiful thing that doesn't just happen from chaos, even though for the person watching it might seem like chaos. It might seem like, wow, this is just such a grander thing that all the pieces happen to be coming together.

"But no, it's hours of meticulous work. It's a greater vision just being portrayed to the person who is enjoying the beauty.

"I would say punt block specifically is a very similar thing. It's not happenstance. It's not luck. It is a very precise set of movements and things that have to take place. We're dealing with guys' eyes, who they're responsible for. These things shift. There's a certain timing, a cadence, Is the punter right footed? Is he left footed? What's the operation time? Where are they going to be when the ball is snapped? And we have to account for those things.

"It's a lot like that in the sense that it's almost like a planned performance. And when it lands, it's a beautiful thing.