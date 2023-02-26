Girls flag football on display once again

Since the Steelers began their girls flag football program over a year ago, the growth and development of the participants at the camps and the sport in general has taken huge leaps and bounds. The girls continue to grow in the sport, many of them coming from backgrounds of playing other sports and quickly adapting their skills to flag football.

"I think they surprise themselves that they are as good as they are when they do certain football movements and things," said Marchinsky. "And I think they surprise themselves on how much fun it is. They have been exposed to basketball, they've been exposed to soccer, they've been exposed to even flag football in gym classes and things like that. But it hasn't been notched up to a point where the focus is on them. You kind of dip your toes in the water a little bit and this is a chance to really dive in. The looks on their faces are of excitement and surprise because I think that they see an opportunity, how fun it is, and they see how good they are and can be."