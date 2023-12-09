Working to grow girl's flag football

Flag football got a huge boost globally when it was announced as an Olympic Sport for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. It has energized the sport and is introducing it to new audiences.

"It's exciting to see that growth, especially with the Olympics and flag football onboarding for it," said Lofton. "Not only is the whole country excited, we're excited as a city, we're excited as a community and the school districts are excited too. It will really help us grow the sport in 2024.

"A lot of girls are looking for the opportunity, they just haven't had the opportunity to play. Whatever we can do as an organization to support that, we are here to provide that for the girls."

Having the jamboree at the practice facility is something the Steelers always want to do as it opens the doors for the girls to what the game is like for NFL players as well, allowing them to see a completely different side. And it gives Steelers players an opportunity to be on hand to give their support.

"We want them to feel how it feels to be an NFL football player by coming here and having the event," said Lofton. "We want the girls to understand that we support them, and they can use the same facility as our players. We are hoping that gets them excited for their season in the spring.