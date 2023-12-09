Working to grow girl's flag football

The Steelers hosted their fifth annual Girls Flag Football Jamboree on Saturday, a free event to help grow and support youth sports in the Pittsburgh area.
Two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, were held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, with group one comprised of players in grades 7-9 and group two made up of players in grades 10-12.
Both sessions included everything from the basics to playing games, with drill sessions, skill sessions and breakout games helping those new to the sport develop a love for it and others continue to expand their knowledge and skills.
"We want to grow girl's flag as an organization and a community," said Joe Lofton, the Steelers football development manager. "We want to support Western Pennsylvania football, and this is an opportunity for girls to learn flag football, the fundamentals, but also see how much fun it is to play as a sport."
Since the inception of the jamboree, the interest and excitement from the girls has grown as individuals and at the area high schools, something that is the team's goal.
"The jamborees have grown tremendously," said Lofton. "It started off small and it's grown every year. It's great to see that support from the girls from one school district to another. They support each other, the organization supports the girls.
"Football in general is a fun sport to play, so however we can help we will jump in and do it."
Flag football got a huge boost globally when it was announced as an Olympic Sport for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. It has energized the sport and is introducing it to new audiences.
"It's exciting to see that growth, especially with the Olympics and flag football onboarding for it," said Lofton. "Not only is the whole country excited, we're excited as a city, we're excited as a community and the school districts are excited too. It will really help us grow the sport in 2024.
"A lot of girls are looking for the opportunity, they just haven't had the opportunity to play. Whatever we can do as an organization to support that, we are here to provide that for the girls."
Having the jamboree at the practice facility is something the Steelers always want to do as it opens the doors for the girls to what the game is like for NFL players as well, allowing them to see a completely different side. And it gives Steelers players an opportunity to be on hand to give their support.
"We want them to feel how it feels to be an NFL football player by coming here and having the event," said Lofton. "We want the girls to understand that we support them, and they can use the same facility as our players. We are hoping that gets them excited for their season in the spring.
"Our players have supported this since day one, from legends to current players. All the guys support the girls and flag football and are a part of the growth and opportunity. We all want to see it become a sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania."