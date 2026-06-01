Steelers Flag Football Championships take place in Dublin, Mexico City

For Steelers players and coaches, the spring offers time to prepare for the NFL regular season ahead.

However, when it comes to many of the organization's youth football efforts, springtime is championship season.

Just weeks after a successful finish to the girls flag football season here in Western Pennsylvania, the team's flag efforts in two of its key Global Markets - Mexico and Ireland - ended with trophies being lifted in each of the respective markets.

Last week, Steelers legends Charlie Batch and Arthur Moats, along with Steelers Vice President of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney, traveled to the Emerald Isle and hosted the team's first-ever Flag Football Championship on the Island of Ireland.

The cities of Cork, Belfast and Dublin were represented with boys and girls competing in the day-long event. The finals, held in Dublin, followed a 24-team regional tournament held in March. Eight teams advanced from the regional playoffs to the Finals. The Flag Football Championship was presented by Aer Lingus and UPMC.

"To see the enthusiasm from all of the boys and girls who are learning and competing in the game is special," said Batch. "They're asking the right questions and even starting to talk in terms of football lingo which is exciting to be a part of. When they're talking, they're using the examples of what they do in their other sports on how it now translates into the American game. It's amazing to be able to watch the game grow in real-time right in front of you."

"Being able cheer on these young players and also get a chance to teach the game outside the United States is fun," said Moats. "It's something I'm very passionate about, so being able go abroad and do this in another country is amazing. This is the game that I grew up loving, so to be able to just pour that into young kids in another country to me is such a surreal feeling."

Just one week earlier, the Steelers hosted their first-ever National Flag Football Tournament Final in Mexico. Hall of Fame center Dermontti Dawson and safety Sebastian Castro were on hand, supporting and encouraging the youth athletes, signing autographs and assisting with the awards ceremony.

The Final was held in Mexico City, following the completion of regional playoffs held in Mexico City and Monterrey earlier in the month. In all, over 300 boys and girls took part.

"It's amazing, both male and female talent playing together, you don't see that much in the States," said Dawson. "You also see a lot of talent on the field and a lot of support from their family and friends in the stands. The environment was outstanding.

"With the emergence of the NFL doing the international games, in Mexico as well, the more the NFL leaves its fingerprints, the game is growing. Football brings everybody together because it's a universal sport."

Castro enjoyed working with the kids, seeing some his younger self in them and giving advice as they move forward.