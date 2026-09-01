Steelers Blog: Back to work

Back to work: Cornerback Joey Porter confirmed that he practiced on Tuesday, after he was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List on Sunday when the Steelers made their roster moves.

Porter didn't indicate what the future will hold, just focusing on the present.

"I can't speak too much about the future, but today I was out there running with the guys, still trying to get back fully," said Porter. "We're going to take it day by day for the most part. That's the same page me and Coach (Mike McCarthy) have been on so far."

Porter has been out since the start of training camp with a back injury and said that is the only thing that has held him out from practice.

Porter said the back is making progress, though.

"It's feeling pretty good," said Porter. "It's getting back to where it's supposed to be. I'm not saying it's at 100, we're still working on things. We're still ramping stuff up. So, we've just got to keep stacking them by day and hopefully next week it is what it is."

One thing Porter isn't concerned about is the mental aspect, even though he hasn't been involved in new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme yet.

"I don't really think it's a big problem," said Porter. "A defense is a defense. It's all the same stuff, just different languages. So as long as you get the concept with that, then you should be good overall."

Porter also isn't concerned about the chemistry in the secondary after missing so much time on the field.

"Just being in Latrobe with all the guys, being with them every day, you have nothing to do but build that bond," said Porter. "I feel like as a DB room, that's what we really did these past couple months. Just coming together and feeling each other out. Those are my guys. I'm just thankful for them and what they mean to me and that they know what I bring to this team."

Porter is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the topic of him coming to an agreement of a new deal is something that was asked of General Manager Omar Khan on Monday.

"Like any other player, we won't talk publicly about the negotiations per se," said Khan. "But Joey knows how we feel about him, and I still hope Joey finishes his career here."

Porter was also asked about the contract today.