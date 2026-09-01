Steelers Blog: Back to work

Tuesday, September 1
Back to work: Cornerback Joey Porter confirmed that he practiced on Tuesday, after he was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List on Sunday when the Steelers made their roster moves.
Porter didn't indicate what the future will hold, just focusing on the present.
"I can't speak too much about the future, but today I was out there running with the guys, still trying to get back fully," said Porter. "We're going to take it day by day for the most part. That's the same page me and Coach (Mike McCarthy) have been on so far."
Porter has been out since the start of training camp with a back injury and said that is the only thing that has held him out from practice.
Porter said the back is making progress, though.
"It's feeling pretty good," said Porter. "It's getting back to where it's supposed to be. I'm not saying it's at 100, we're still working on things. We're still ramping stuff up. So, we've just got to keep stacking them by day and hopefully next week it is what it is."
One thing Porter isn't concerned about is the mental aspect, even though he hasn't been involved in new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme yet.
"I don't really think it's a big problem," said Porter. "A defense is a defense. It's all the same stuff, just different languages. So as long as you get the concept with that, then you should be good overall."
Porter also isn't concerned about the chemistry in the secondary after missing so much time on the field.
"Just being in Latrobe with all the guys, being with them every day, you have nothing to do but build that bond," said Porter. "I feel like as a DB room, that's what we really did these past couple months. Just coming together and feeling each other out. Those are my guys. I'm just thankful for them and what they mean to me and that they know what I bring to this team."
Porter is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the topic of him coming to an agreement of a new deal is something that was asked of General Manager Omar Khan on Monday.
"Like any other player, we won't talk publicly about the negotiations per se," said Khan. "But Joey knows how we feel about him, and I still hope Joey finishes his career here."
Porter was also asked about the contract today.
"I could hope and think all day, but it's up to those guys upstairs and what they want to do with this team," said Porter. "All I can do is just show up every day to work and be prepared."
Another piece to the puzzle: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s return to practice today was the latest addition to a secondary that didn't spend much time together in the preseason but is starting to come together just in time for the regular season.
And that has safety Jaquan Brisker pondering the possibilities in anticipation of the regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against Atlanta, and beyond.
"I feel like the secondary is amazing, a lot of great players who can play, who have a lot of skill and are smart and
talented," Brisker maintained today. "Once we keep practicing and things like that, it's going to be amazing to see."
Porter, Brisker and safety Jalen Ramsey didn't play in any of the three preseason games for various reasons.
Safety DeShom Elliott has opened the regular season on Injured Reserve/Designated for Return and will miss at least the first four games.
"The challenge is just everybody stay together," Brisker said. "DeShon is a great player. He's very smart and when he's healthy, he's great. "Just stay together, play as one."
With multiple players unavailable in the preseason, the secondary's versatility was on display. That's something the Steelers can continue to use to their advantage, Brisker maintained, both in terms of who happens to be in the game in a given instance and how they're deployed.
"The versatility is so great," he said. "You can plug in people everywhere. That's what's so different about this defense. And the coaches are so smart, they're gonna put us in the right positions.
"I feel like you don't know what we're gonna do, and that's the great part about playing on his defense. We're gonna have the offense on their heels."
In addition to digesting a variety of collective schemes and individual responsibilities as presented by the new defensive staff, the defensive backs have bonded during the team-building process.
That's another advantage, in Brisker's estimation.
"We're so close in the locker room," he said. "Ever since OTAs I feel like guys are on the same page. Even when Jalen was out, I was communicating with Jalen. I was communicating with DeShon and guys like that, the whole secondary.
"I feel like the secondary, we're all as one. I feel like this a very close secondary, especially since I'm new to the team. I feel like we've done a great job staying close and staying on the same page."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
Looking good: Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show featuring players and their families showing off the latest fashions, will take place on Friday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at Stage AE.
The theme of this year's show is 'Forged for the Gridiron: Runway Ready, Gameday Inspired.'
For more than 50 years, Steelers Style has brought together football, fashion, and philanthropy in one unforgettable evening, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
Steelers Style, which is the team's largest annual fundraiser, benefits UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
There will also be an online auction, presented by Acrisure, that will benefit the three charities. More details to follow.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place.