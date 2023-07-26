Camp Blog: High aspirations

Wednesday, July 26
Camp arrivals: Steelers players report to training camp at Saint Vincent College today.
Follow along for all of the news and latest from camp arrivals.
High aspirations: Cornerback Patrick Peterson is entering his 13th season in the NFL, but he is new to training camp at Saint Vincent College.
He did get some insight, though, from his cousin and former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden.
"This is my first time here on the Saint Vincent campus, but I got a lot of insight from Bryant on the podcast," said Peterson of the podcast the two do together. "Looking forward to seeing many, many fans. The enthusiasm they have for us going into the 2023 season. It's a lot that I am looking forward to.
"(He told me they have) 20,000 fans out here almost every single day. He is wondering how Pittsburgh fans are able to get up here every single day. It shows the fan base here is very strong. They also have six sticky Lombardi (trophies), so they know what it takes to help their team prevail. I am excited about that, especially being a defensive player, you need that fan interaction to make it difficult on opposing teams."
Peterson likes what he sees from the defense as a whole, and feels they just need to continue what they started in the offseason program during OTAs and minicamp.
"Just continue doing the things we did in the spring," said Peterson. "I thought we had a very successful spring. Learning each other. Learning the playbook. Guys playing numerous positions, so guys understand their role heading into training camp. Now it's all about putting down the leg work and going out and executing the game plan and the plays that we need to."
Peterson knows the expectations are high for the defense, but he said the job is simple. Keep teams out of the end zone.
"As a defense there is never any pressure because our job is to keep teams out of the end zone, to keep points to a minimum," said Peterson. "If we are able to go out there and do our job that we are capable of doing, we have talent all around the board on the defensive side of the ball, now it's going to come down to guys staying healthy, executing the game plan and being where they need to be and doing their job to help this collective be successful."
And it all starts now, in the dog days of training camp.
"Camp is always important," said Peterson. "When you have aspirations about being a world champion, this time of the year is very valuable. We want to make sure we are turning over every stone. That we are dialed into every situation we are going to be handed in training camp so we are prepared for when those situations appear to us throughout the season. This time of year is very important to us. Guys understand that. Guys understand the time is now. There are a lot of things guys want to improve on from areas last year and we had a great kickstart to that in camp."
Steelers players arrive at Saint Vincent College ready to start camp
Defense wins championships: The theme for many Steelers' defenders on Wednesday was coming out strong in camp and showing what they are capable of.
And linebacker T.J. Watt was in tune with that message.
"(We want) to be the best we possibly can," said Watt as he arrived for training camp. "That starts with today, everybody being here.
"Defense is so huge on building continuity and understanding where everybody is and not just your job, but everybody else's. That is why it's so important to have these team meetings and to gel off the field, so when we are in a stadium with 80,000 people screaming, we can communicate through hand signals and eye contract."
Watt was asked about the way the Steelers have added to the defense this offseason, with the addition of veterans like cornerback Patrick Peterson, as well as signing linebacker Alex Highsmith to a new contract, while other teams are spending heavier on the offensive side of the ball.
He smiled, and replied …
"They always say defense wins championships, so I hope that is right," said Watt.
In his own locker room, though, he sees a good balance on both offense and defense.
"I don't know if anyone will be carrying anybody," said Watt. "We always want to talk about playing complimentary football, offense, defense, special teams. It's way too early to tell what type of team we have right now. I am excited with the direction from OTAs until now."
Pen to paper: The Steelers signed rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the second-round selection from Penn State on the day they reported to training camp. The Steelers took Porter with the 32nd overall pick.
Porter made a name for himself with his aggressive style of play for the Nittany Lions. He was named second-team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation and CBS Sports in 2022. In addition, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and first-team Associated Press All-Big Ten. Porter was also the Nittany Lions Most Valuable Defensive Player.
Establishing the D: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick showed up for camp with everything he needs for the next few weeks at Saint Vincent College, ready to get to work and focus on nothing but football.
Fitzpatrick is looking for big things from the Steelers defense this year, but it's all about setting the tone in camp for what is to come.
"Establishing ourselves during camp," said Fitzpatrick. "There are a lot of new faces, a lot of new pieces. There is a lot we have to learn about ourselves. Our main focus right now is taking it one day at a time, figuring out who we're going to be as a defense."
One of the keys for the defense is communication, and as an established veteran in the secondary, it's Fitzpatrick who keeps the communication going.
"It's saying what I see. Being honest with everyone around me. Being honest with myself," said Fitzpatrick. "Making sure we are all on the same page. That is the biggest thing. Making sure there is no gray area. Everyone understands and sees the game and sees the game the same way, or in a similar light."
Catching a ride: As the car pulled up to Saint Vincent College, many standing around waiting for Steelers players to arrive didn't give it a second thought.
But when the door to the Uber opened up, first-round draft pick Broderick Jones stepped out.
"Where do I go?" asked Jones.
After unpacking his luggage, Jones found his way to player check-in and is ready to go.
"I had an Uber," said Jones. "I still haven't gotten settled in all the way in Pittsburgh. I have been Ubering, staying in hotels. I am just trying to get everything in order. I knew camp was coming up, so I didn't try and rush everything."
Most of Jones fellow rookies came up on Tuesday, but since his flight arrived later, he waited until Wednesday morning and took the $50 Uber ride to Latrobe.
He didn't mind and was even surprised his driver recognized him.
Now, it's time to get settled in and recognize his surroundings at Saint Vincent College, where he visited in the spring with the rookies but needs a refresher course.
"I feel like everything is new, just learning the ins and outs of Latrobe and everything about it," said Jones. "We came to visit it one time, so it was good to get in early, learn where to go, what to do. It all looks new to me. It looks familiar on the inside. Being able to get in, see the guys, get back to it is a good thing.
"Just enjoy the brotherhood. Just be around people. Don't be anti-social. This is a time to bond with your teammates. I am looking forward to that.
"I think everybody is ready to get back to it. It's been so long. We had a little break. Being able to get back in with the guys and doing what we came to do all along is a good feeling."
One of the first things Jones was asked, though, is does he expect to start when the Steelers open the season on Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium.
His answer was a smart one.
"My expectation is to get in, learn as much as possible and be the best person I can be," said Jones. "I think that just comes down to performing at a high level and being the best version of you. That is what it is to me. I really believe in that. Just coming in, learning as much as possible, being the best version of me. Hopefully at the end of the day touch the field, may not touch the field, but just give it 110 percent."
Waiting for the pads: The Steelers will hit the practice field on Thursday for the first time, but it won't be until Tuesday, Aug. 1 that they put the pads on.
And rookie tight end Darnell Washington is ready for it.
"That is something we are all looking forward to," said Washington. "Trying to get out there and make each other better. Iron sharpens iron. I can't wait to see what I can do."
Washington, who said one of his responsibilities was bringing snacks for the tight end room, said he is looking forward to the camp experience.
"Every guy on this team experienced it before me," said Washington. "Just experience it with one of the best rookie classes. Bonding and experiencing it with them and my brother from Georgia, Broderick (Jones)."