Camp Blog: High aspirations

High aspirations: Cornerback Patrick Peterson is entering his 13th season in the NFL, but he is new to training camp at Saint Vincent College.

He did get some insight, though, from his cousin and former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden.

"This is my first time here on the Saint Vincent campus, but I got a lot of insight from Bryant on the podcast," said Peterson of the podcast the two do together. "Looking forward to seeing many, many fans. The enthusiasm they have for us going into the 2023 season. It's a lot that I am looking forward to.

"(He told me they have) 20,000 fans out here almost every single day. He is wondering how Pittsburgh fans are able to get up here every single day. It shows the fan base here is very strong. They also have six sticky Lombardi (trophies), so they know what it takes to help their team prevail. I am excited about that, especially being a defensive player, you need that fan interaction to make it difficult on opposing teams."

Peterson likes what he sees from the defense as a whole, and feels they just need to continue what they started in the offseason program during OTAs and minicamp.

"Just continue doing the things we did in the spring," said Peterson. "I thought we had a very successful spring. Learning each other. Learning the playbook. Guys playing numerous positions, so guys understand their role heading into training camp. Now it's all about putting down the leg work and going out and executing the game plan and the plays that we need to."

Peterson knows the expectations are high for the defense, but he said the job is simple. Keep teams out of the end zone.

"As a defense there is never any pressure because our job is to keep teams out of the end zone, to keep points to a minimum," said Peterson. "If we are able to go out there and do our job that we are capable of doing, we have talent all around the board on the defensive side of the ball, now it's going to come down to guys staying healthy, executing the game plan and being where they need to be and doing their job to help this collective be successful."

And it all starts now, in the dog days of training camp.