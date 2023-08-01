training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Heyward ranked No. 45 in Top 100 Players

Jul 31, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Current NFL players have once again voted on their Top 100 Players of 2023 in the league, and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the first one to make the list as they do the countdown.

Heyward came in at No. 45 on the list.

Heyward, who was named to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games last year, finished the season second on the Steelers with 10.5 sacks and led the team with 14 tackles for a loss.

He amassed 74 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, and added four passes defensed, 22 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Heyward is looking forward to the 2023 season and feels with the talent the Steelers have returning from 2022 on defense, and the infusion of new blood through free agency and the draft, they have the ability to take that next step, but it's not all on the defense. It's offense, defense and special teams that have to all work together.

"I think our defense can be very good," said Heyward. "It's a team that needs to get it done. I'm not saying one side of the ball is going to get it done. It's a group effort. Guys gotta grow. Having the more experienced guys on defense, we do need to lead in some approach."

In his 13th season Heyward is the longest tenured player on defense and it's up to him to lead that way. But he wants to make sure he is fresh and ready to go when the game is on the line, and that might mean taking a breather here and there.

"It's about keeping me fresh in the fourth quarter and throughout the season," said Heyward. "I can't play ever rep. I am not going to try to. I want to make sure I make the most of every rep I am in. I can't play every rep. It comes down to having solid guys behind me, which I think we do, (Isaiahh) Loudermilk, Armon Watts, there's a boatload of guys I think can play, plus (Keeanu) Benton, DeMarvin Leal. It's not going to come down to just me. It never will. It's about having fresh guys on the field."

PHOTOS: Cameron Heyward 2022 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers DT Cameron Heyward from the 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Abigail Dean /Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Abigail Dean /Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and the defensive linemen huddle prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and the defensive linemen huddle prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) following a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) following a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Lions 19-9. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Lions 19-9. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Joe Noyes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Joe Noyes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Joe Noyes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sack Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sack Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 38-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 33

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
This is the 13th year current players across the league have voted for the Top 100, a series that then streams on NFL+ and later airs on NFL Network each week.

The Top 10 will be revealed during a two-hour show on Monday, August 7 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL+. The live show will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth with special guests featured from the Top 10 players selected.

On Sunday, August 6, NFL Network will air a four-episode marathon counting down from No. 50 – No.11 starting at 9:00 AM ET.

For more information on how to purchase NFL+ and NFL+ Premium subscriptions, fans can access www.nfl.com/plus. Throughout The Top 100 Players of 2023, the Around the NFL team will provide reaction pieces and analysis on this year's selections.

