Heyward ranked No. 45 in Top 100 Players

Current NFL players have once again voted on their Top 100 Players of 2023 in the league, and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the first one to make the list as they do the countdown.

Heyward came in at No. 45 on the list.

Heyward, who was named to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games last year, finished the season second on the Steelers with 10.5 sacks and led the team with 14 tackles for a loss.

He amassed 74 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, and added four passes defensed, 22 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Heyward is looking forward to the 2023 season and feels with the talent the Steelers have returning from 2022 on defense, and the infusion of new blood through free agency and the draft, they have the ability to take that next step, but it's not all on the defense. It's offense, defense and special teams that have to all work together.

"I think our defense can be very good," said Heyward. "It's a team that needs to get it done. I'm not saying one side of the ball is going to get it done. It's a group effort. Guys gotta grow. Having the more experienced guys on defense, we do need to lead in some approach."

In his 13th season Heyward is the longest tenured player on defense and it's up to him to lead that way. But he wants to make sure he is fresh and ready to go when the game is on the line, and that might mean taking a breather here and there.