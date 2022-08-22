Preseason blog: Evaluating the tape

Evaluating the tape: The Steelers returned to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday, back on familiar ground as they prepare for their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Coach Mike Tomlin is using this week to get players acclimated to what a regular season week is like, following the same schedule they will as they prepare on a weekly basis in-season.

"Really significant day for us here, just getting back into the comforts of the South Side facility and in dealing with normalcy from that perspective," said Tomlin. "We're leaning in on a mock week where we simulate the process of game readiness; Wednesday is a normal regular-season, in-season Wednesday, Thursday is Thursday, and so forth. So, we're excited about that and seeing them gain that rhythm and understanding about what we do from a cultural standpoint."

Monday was a 'bonus day' of sorts, and it was used to evaluate tape from Saturday's preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Today was about the evaluation of our tape and then coming out here and doing what was appropriate relative to what we saw on tape," said Tomlin. "We made some corrections this morning, some things that we talked about and some things that we didn't talk about, and then we came out here and had a good workday. We'll analyze this and then as a staff, we'll start leaning in on some Detroit prep in preparation for our mock week."

The tape evaluation covered every aspect of the game, but everyone wanted to know about one position in particular – the offensive line. Tomlin didn't go into specifics about what he addressed when watching the film regarding the offensive line but did specify some areas they need to work on during his post-practice availability.

"There wasn't enough detail from a fine motor skill standpoint, details relative to their position," said Tomlin. "They didn't play with enough of an edge individually and collectively. The things that are on our tape, we've got to own, and I think they'll be ready to do that.

"I'm not delving into the details with you guys. They know where I stand and what I expect, and it's going to be fun to watch them work and respond to that adversity this week."

Left guard Kendrick Green said earlier in the day that Tomlin mentioned him during the film session, but that it was fair.

"Coach kinda put us up on the board, me specifically, in front of the team meeting," said Green. "That never feels good. He's not even cussing you out or anything like that. He's just like, 'This is what you are. This is what you put on film,' and it's fair. It's not like it's uncalled for, it's completely fair."

Left guard is one of the positions still up for grabs during the preseason, with Green and Kevin Dotson battling for it. Tomlin said that is one of several battles that will be sorted out as the preseason comes to a close.