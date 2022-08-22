Preseason blog: Evaluating the tape

Monday, August 22
Evaluating the tape: The Steelers returned to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday, back on familiar ground as they prepare for their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
Coach Mike Tomlin is using this week to get players acclimated to what a regular season week is like, following the same schedule they will as they prepare on a weekly basis in-season.
"Really significant day for us here, just getting back into the comforts of the South Side facility and in dealing with normalcy from that perspective," said Tomlin. "We're leaning in on a mock week where we simulate the process of game readiness; Wednesday is a normal regular-season, in-season Wednesday, Thursday is Thursday, and so forth. So, we're excited about that and seeing them gain that rhythm and understanding about what we do from a cultural standpoint."
Monday was a 'bonus day' of sorts, and it was used to evaluate tape from Saturday's preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Today was about the evaluation of our tape and then coming out here and doing what was appropriate relative to what we saw on tape," said Tomlin. "We made some corrections this morning, some things that we talked about and some things that we didn't talk about, and then we came out here and had a good workday. We'll analyze this and then as a staff, we'll start leaning in on some Detroit prep in preparation for our mock week."
The tape evaluation covered every aspect of the game, but everyone wanted to know about one position in particular – the offensive line. Tomlin didn't go into specifics about what he addressed when watching the film regarding the offensive line but did specify some areas they need to work on during his post-practice availability.
"There wasn't enough detail from a fine motor skill standpoint, details relative to their position," said Tomlin. "They didn't play with enough of an edge individually and collectively. The things that are on our tape, we've got to own, and I think they'll be ready to do that.
"I'm not delving into the details with you guys. They know where I stand and what I expect, and it's going to be fun to watch them work and respond to that adversity this week."
Left guard Kendrick Green said earlier in the day that Tomlin mentioned him during the film session, but that it was fair.
"Coach kinda put us up on the board, me specifically, in front of the team meeting," said Green. "That never feels good. He's not even cussing you out or anything like that. He's just like, 'This is what you are. This is what you put on film,' and it's fair. It's not like it's uncalled for, it's completely fair."
Left guard is one of the positions still up for grabs during the preseason, with Green and Kevin Dotson battling for it. Tomlin said that is one of several battles that will be sorted out as the preseason comes to a close.
"A lot of spots will come down to this work," said Tomlin. "This work is weighted differently and appropriately so. The in-stadium work is significant, and increasingly so the more stadium exposure you get. So, make no mistake, this is a significant game for a lot of people."
Been there: Speaking of the offense line, the film that was shown that highlighted plays that won't go on a highlight reel were shown during the team meeting.
And Cameron Heyward said he has been there, knows what it feels like, and just encourages them to learn from it.
"You just deal with it," said Heyward. "Not going to make anything of it. We've all put bad tape on tape. It's how you respond. You've got to own it. If you make excuses about it, it keeps finding you. It's about growing.
"It's about those young guys stepping up. We're going to count on them a lot this year. Our o-line is young. Those guys have got to produce."
Heyward remembers when he was younger and then defensive line coach John Mitchell, who is now the assistant head coach, calling him out.
"Every guy has been in that position," said Heyward. "I had Coach Mitch, and John Mitchell is not going to hold anything back. It taught me to look for those mistakes more and learn from those mistakes. You just have to get better."
Something to build on: The Steelers defense isn't afraid to change up their looks, and one of those looks came in the team's preseason win over Jacksonville.
Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee were all on the field together in a package Edmunds liked.
"I definitely think it's a nice package, something we can build off of," said Edmunds. "Something we have been working on. That was our first time getting it out there because Minkah is out there now. I definitely think it looked good out there."
Adding Kazee to the mix in the secondary has been a huge asset for them, after he was signed this offseason after playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Kazee finished the 2021 season eighth on the team with 54 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He was a defensive captain for the team in Week 3.
"He fits perfect," said Edmunds. "He was a playmaker in Atlanta. He was a playmaker in Dallas. Now he is coming over here helping us out the best way he can. Having Kazee back there, he is a veteran guy, he is a guy who knows how to play in the NFL. He is a guy that made big plays in the NFL. He definitely helps us out big time."
One of the key factors in the secondary is communication, something that hasn't been an issue with Kazee and actually improved as he got more time when Fitzpatrick missed time during camp.
"Don't take this the wrong way, but I think with Minkah out that helped Kazee tremendously, just him getting those extra reps," said Edmunds. "Him getting out there with the one defense and the two defense and getting those extra reps. He understands exactly what we want to do. He went out there this past game and he showed exactly what he can do multiple times. He is out there making plays and he is a play maker.
"(The communication) is going well. It starts right here in practice. We are going to work on it this week. We finally have some game film on it last week, so now just keep on building off of it."
He said it: Cameron Heyward on competition periods with offensive line in practice.
I relish those opportunities. It's a chance for me to sharpen my craft. It's a chance for them to get better. You will never see me back down from a competition.
Added on: The Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and waived offensive tackle Jordan Tucker.
Ealy, most recently released by L.A. Rams on Aug. 16, originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads' last season.
Ealy was a member of four Big 12 championship teams and three College Football Playoff squads in his four seasons at Oklahoma (2017-20). A second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 (by league's head coaches) and in 2020 (by coaches and media), he started in each of his 23 games over the '19 and '20 seasons. During his two years as a starter, the Sooners ranked second nationally in pass efficiency rating (179.8), fourth in total offense (518.8 ypg), fifth in points per game (42.5) and eighth in yards per rush (5.4).