Camp Blog: Be dominant

Aug 08, 2022 at 12:38 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Monday, August 8

Be dominant: Forget trying to figure out the Wordle answer for today.

The true word of the day at Steelers training camp is dominant.

Because if you talk to any of the players on defense, that is what they believe this defense can, should and will be in 2022.
Dominant.

But they have to do it on the field.

"Time will tell," said Cameron Heyward. "We've got some work to do."

Heyward feels the Steelers have the pieces in place that will allow the defense to dominate. But like he said, it's just about doing it.

"We have the defensive player of the year (T.J. Watt), a guy like Minkah (Fitzpatrick), those are your standout pieces," said Heyward. "I like to think we have a lot more than just that. Guys like Devin (Bush), Myles (Jack) and Robert (Spillane) are all capable of being our inside linebackers. Our corner play is going to be good with Levi (Wallace), Ahkello (Witherspoon). The defensive line position, we are pretty deep there. All of that together combines for a good-looking defense."

He isn't the only one feeling that way.

Fitzpatrick has his take on the defense, whether they would be improved or dominating in 2022.

His answer was simple and to the point.

"Dominating," he stated.

But why?

"Because we can be," was the answer.

A little deeper digging, and he just stated the facts.

"Because we've got good players," said Fitzpatrick.

With leaders like Heyward, Watt and Fitzpatrick on the defense, three All-Pros, and a plethora of talent on the defense, their answers make all the sense in the world.

But they also admit, there is work to do, especially regarding the run defense, which was last in the NFL in 2021.

"The run defense," said Heyward of what needs fixed. "Today is one of our challenges. I know we have a lot of short-yardage, a lot of run-sentric drills happening. Even if it's not right today, it has to continue to improve. Even if it is right, it has to continue to improve.

"It's up to the players to hold it down, make sure they are accountable and do what is needed. Too many times it might be 10 people right, one wrong and that hurts the defense. Coaches can only do so much. They give us the playbook, it's up to us to execute it."

And if they execute, they don't need to talk about being a dominant defense with each other. The results will come on their own.

"I don't think we look at it as we need to talk about it, we just need to do it," said Heyward. "At this point some guys are in different stages of their career. But we feel like when we step on the field, we should be the No. 1 defense in that game."

Change of plans: Weather conditions continue to impact the Steelers, who moved Monday afternoon's practice to Latrobe Memorial Stadium, with fan permitted to attend the 1:55 p.m. session for free.

Getting it done: With a lot of youth at the receiver position, including two rookie draft picks in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, you might wonder how things are running with installing the offense with the group.

According to Diontae Johnson, it's smooth sailing.

"There is a lot of new information they are throwing at us," said Johnson. "We are doing a great job of retaining information and putting it on tape. Coaches don't correct it, it's our job to correct our mistakes."

Johnson, who signed a new contract last week, is continuing with the same work ethic he has had since Day 1, a plan that he hopes eliminates mistakes from his game.

"I am just working on the same things I work on every day," said Johnson. "Catching balls, run after. You can't just focus on one thing. You have to get better at every aspect of your game. That is what I try to work on."

He said it: Tight end Connor Heyward on fellow quarterback Kenny Pickett:

"Each day he is coming in and getting better, being more vocal, being himself," said Heyward. "Kenny has a lot of good qualities as a leader and quarterback. Coach (Mike Tomlin) always talks about getting better and showing growth and he has."

PHOTOS: Best of Steelers Camp - Week 2

See the best photos from the second week of the Steelers 2022 training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Mataeo Durant (40) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.D. Moultry (46) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Linden Stephens (40) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jake Dixon (67) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jace Sternberger (85) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Mataeo Durant (40) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jeremy McNichols (33) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jordan Tucker (72) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) train at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) train at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) train at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers train at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) trains at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Carlins Platel (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Taylor_Ike_TC_2022_004

Ike's take: There has been a familiar face on the sidelines and field during training camp this year as former cornerback Ike Taylor is assisting the scouting department, getting a feel for the business while at the same time giving his take on defensive backs.

"I am evaluating college defensive backs, evaluating the defensive backs out here, just giving my two cents," said Taylor. "We are watching film and I give my opinion on what I think a defensive back should look like. They are giving me players to evaluate too. I am just trying to help out the organization."

While he was playing, Taylor would often make his way back to the scouting room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and watch film with them, getting a different look at the game and what to look for.

"I was one of the first active players to do become engaged in the scouting department, sitting in on meetings and asking what they are looking for," said Taylor. "What is new for me is writing reports on what they are looking for, in their style. It's a learning curve for me. But if you ask the scouts they think I have it. I just have to put it on paper."

Taylor said he is learning every day from the scouts, with one of the biggest lessons the importance of getting to the point fast.

"It's about getting to the point," said Taylor. "Doing a presentation to the guys in the scouting department you capture their attention with the first couple of words about a player, whether it's positive or negative. You capture someone's attention when you get to the point right away."

PHOTOS: Steelers play with pets available for adoption

See photos of Steelers players with animals who are up for adoption at the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Wickerham_PittsburghSteelers_7-28-2022_1453A
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jordan Tucker (72) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jordan Tucker (72) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 media day, on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Previous Blog Entries:

-- Training Camp Blog: Week 2
-- Training Camp Blog: Week 1

PHOTOS: Best of fans at Steelers Camp - Week 2

See the best photos of fans from the second week of the Steelers 2022 training camp

Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 Latrobe, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2022 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Latrobe, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
