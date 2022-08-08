Camp Blog: Be dominant

Be dominant: Forget trying to figure out the Wordle answer for today.

The true word of the day at Steelers training camp is dominant.

Because if you talk to any of the players on defense, that is what they believe this defense can, should and will be in 2022.

Dominant.

But they have to do it on the field.

"Time will tell," said Cameron Heyward. "We've got some work to do."

Heyward feels the Steelers have the pieces in place that will allow the defense to dominate. But like he said, it's just about doing it.

"We have the defensive player of the year (T.J. Watt), a guy like Minkah (Fitzpatrick), those are your standout pieces," said Heyward. "I like to think we have a lot more than just that. Guys like Devin (Bush), Myles (Jack) and Robert (Spillane) are all capable of being our inside linebackers. Our corner play is going to be good with Levi (Wallace), Ahkello (Witherspoon). The defensive line position, we are pretty deep there. All of that together combines for a good-looking defense."

He isn't the only one feeling that way.

Fitzpatrick has his take on the defense, whether they would be improved or dominating in 2022.

His answer was simple and to the point.

"Dominating," he stated.

But why?

"Because we can be," was the answer.

A little deeper digging, and he just stated the facts.

"Because we've got good players," said Fitzpatrick.

With leaders like Heyward, Watt and Fitzpatrick on the defense, three All-Pros, and a plethora of talent on the defense, their answers make all the sense in the world.

But they also admit, there is work to do, especially regarding the run defense, which was last in the NFL in 2021.

"The run defense," said Heyward of what needs fixed. "Today is one of our challenges. I know we have a lot of short-yardage, a lot of run-sentric drills happening. Even if it's not right today, it has to continue to improve. Even if it is right, it has to continue to improve.

"It's up to the players to hold it down, make sure they are accountable and do what is needed. Too many times it might be 10 people right, one wrong and that hurts the defense. Coaches can only do so much. They give us the playbook, it's up to us to execute it."

And if they execute, they don't need to talk about being a dominant defense with each other. The results will come on their own.