Camp Blog: Be dominant

Be dominant: Forget trying to figure out the Wordle answer for today.
The true word of the day at Steelers training camp is dominant.
Because if you talk to any of the players on defense, that is what they believe this defense can, should and will be in 2022.
Dominant.
But they have to do it on the field.
"Time will tell," said Cameron Heyward. "We've got some work to do."
Heyward feels the Steelers have the pieces in place that will allow the defense to dominate. But like he said, it's just about doing it.
"We have the defensive player of the year (T.J. Watt), a guy like Minkah (Fitzpatrick), those are your standout pieces," said Heyward. "I like to think we have a lot more than just that. Guys like Devin (Bush), Myles (Jack) and Robert (Spillane) are all capable of being our inside linebackers. Our corner play is going to be good with Levi (Wallace), Ahkello (Witherspoon). The defensive line position, we are pretty deep there. All of that together combines for a good-looking defense."
He isn't the only one feeling that way.
Fitzpatrick has his take on the defense, whether they would be improved or dominating in 2022.
His answer was simple and to the point.
"Dominating," he stated.
But why?
"Because we can be," was the answer.
A little deeper digging, and he just stated the facts.
"Because we've got good players," said Fitzpatrick.
With leaders like Heyward, Watt and Fitzpatrick on the defense, three All-Pros, and a plethora of talent on the defense, their answers make all the sense in the world.
But they also admit, there is work to do, especially regarding the run defense, which was last in the NFL in 2021.
"The run defense," said Heyward of what needs fixed. "Today is one of our challenges. I know we have a lot of short-yardage, a lot of run-sentric drills happening. Even if it's not right today, it has to continue to improve. Even if it is right, it has to continue to improve.
"It's up to the players to hold it down, make sure they are accountable and do what is needed. Too many times it might be 10 people right, one wrong and that hurts the defense. Coaches can only do so much. They give us the playbook, it's up to us to execute it."
And if they execute, they don't need to talk about being a dominant defense with each other. The results will come on their own.
"I don't think we look at it as we need to talk about it, we just need to do it," said Heyward. "At this point some guys are in different stages of their career. But we feel like when we step on the field, we should be the No. 1 defense in that game."
Change of plans: Weather conditions continue to impact the Steelers, who moved Monday afternoon's practice to Latrobe Memorial Stadium, with fan permitted to attend the 1:55 p.m. session for free.
Getting it done: With a lot of youth at the receiver position, including two rookie draft picks in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, you might wonder how things are running with installing the offense with the group.
According to Diontae Johnson, it's smooth sailing.
"There is a lot of new information they are throwing at us," said Johnson. "We are doing a great job of retaining information and putting it on tape. Coaches don't correct it, it's our job to correct our mistakes."
Johnson, who signed a new contract last week, is continuing with the same work ethic he has had since Day 1, a plan that he hopes eliminates mistakes from his game.
"I am just working on the same things I work on every day," said Johnson. "Catching balls, run after. You can't just focus on one thing. You have to get better at every aspect of your game. That is what I try to work on."
He said it: Tight end Connor Heyward on fellow quarterback Kenny Pickett:
"Each day he is coming in and getting better, being more vocal, being himself," said Heyward. "Kenny has a lot of good qualities as a leader and quarterback. Coach (Mike Tomlin) always talks about getting better and showing growth and he has."
Ike's take: There has been a familiar face on the sidelines and field during training camp this year as former cornerback Ike Taylor is assisting the scouting department, getting a feel for the business while at the same time giving his take on defensive backs.
"I am evaluating college defensive backs, evaluating the defensive backs out here, just giving my two cents," said Taylor. "We are watching film and I give my opinion on what I think a defensive back should look like. They are giving me players to evaluate too. I am just trying to help out the organization."
While he was playing, Taylor would often make his way back to the scouting room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and watch film with them, getting a different look at the game and what to look for.
"I was one of the first active players to do become engaged in the scouting department, sitting in on meetings and asking what they are looking for," said Taylor. "What is new for me is writing reports on what they are looking for, in their style. It's a learning curve for me. But if you ask the scouts they think I have it. I just have to put it on paper."
Taylor said he is learning every day from the scouts, with one of the biggest lessons the importance of getting to the point fast.
"It's about getting to the point," said Taylor. "Doing a presentation to the guys in the scouting department you capture their attention with the first couple of words about a player, whether it's positive or negative. You capture someone's attention when you get to the point right away."
