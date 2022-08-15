Camp Blog: Looking to improve

Monday, August 15
Looking to improve: Following the Steelers preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the performance of the offense line, one infused with new faces this year.
Tomlin's first reaction was they have to be better in pass protection, keeping the quarterback upright more.
"We've got to keep them cleaner. We're capable of that," said Tomlin. "They brought some pressures and that was good. We had an opportunity to see some pressures and have our protection from an assignment standpoint be tested, but I'd like to see our quarterbacks cleaner than they were.
"But we made some plays, particularly at that position with our legs and so forth, and I'm appreciative of that, also. Some of those things were able to be revealed because of it."
With that comment has come a focus on pass protection this week at training camp from the offensive line, something that is kicking right into high gear.
"We have to do better," said left tackle Dan Moore Jr. "Not make the mental errors. We have to do better communicating and following up with technique. Trusting our technique and then just executing and keeping our quarterbacks off the ground."
The starting five against Seattle were Moore at left tackle, Kendrick Green at left guard, Mason Cole at center, James Daniels at right guard and Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle. It was the first game the unit worked together after both Cole and Daniels signed this offseason as unrestricted free agents, and they all know there is work to still do.
"Keeping our quarterbacks off the ground, not getting our quarterbacks hit," said Moore. "There was a lot in the first quarter. We want to make that a point of emphasis moving forward."
Feeling more comfortable: Kendrick Green is currently in a competition with Kevin Dotson for the starting left guard job, and with Dotson out injured, Green got the start against the Seahawks.
Green made the switch from starting at center last year to guard this season, a switch he said has him feeling more comfortable and the more reps he gets with the starters, the better he feels.
"I just feel way more comfortable playing guard," said Green. "I felt more natural. More back at home. And going against the ones more, going against Cam (Heyward), that is going to help me getting better."
He isn't the only one who notices that comfort level with the switch from center to guard.
"He is a lot more (comfortable)," said left tackle Dan Moore Jr.
"He even says it. He talks about how much he loves playing guard, how much more comfortable he is. It shows on field.
"He is a huge help. Not many people know how smart he is. Him playing center last year, having a really good grasp of the offense, helps a lot."
Green knows there is work to do from his standpoint, and across the line, and is ready to dive headfirst into this week in practice.
"Just some things, technique things, getting back to being used to playing the position," said Green. "That is the one thing I am going to work on today and throughout this week."
He also indicated working on communication as a unit is something that must be a focus in practice this week.
"We still have some things we need to clean communication-wise. That is some of the issues we had. You might think one person gets beat, but it's a communication issue, we aren't all on the same page. Those are the things we are going to work on today and correct.
"It's simple, not easy. When the bullets are out there flying you have a million things going on you have to look for, but we have to still stay on the same page. That is something we have to push though."
Added on: The Steelers signed linebacker James Vaughters and waived/injured linebacker Tuzar Skipper, it was announced today.
Vaughters has played in 27games (no starts) over his three years in the NFL(Chicago 2019-20; Atlanta 2021). He has registered 29 tackles (19 solo), six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Vaughters, an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2015, has also spent time in the League with Green Bay, New England and L.A. Chargers
Final week at SVC: The Steelers are embarking on their final week of training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Practice is scheduled for Monday-Thursday, with each practice scheduled to begin at 1:55 p.m.
Over the past week, Mother Nature has had an impact on the practice schedule, so please be sure to check Steelers.com, the team's official mobile app, as well as the team's social media @steelers for practice updates.
