Camp Blog: Looking to improve

Feeling more comfortable: Kendrick Green is currently in a competition with Kevin Dotson for the starting left guard job, and with Dotson out injured, Green got the start against the Seahawks.

Green made the switch from starting at center last year to guard this season, a switch he said has him feeling more comfortable and the more reps he gets with the starters, the better he feels.

"I just feel way more comfortable playing guard," said Green. "I felt more natural. More back at home. And going against the ones more, going against Cam (Heyward), that is going to help me getting better."

He isn't the only one who notices that comfort level with the switch from center to guard.

"He is a lot more (comfortable)," said left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

"He even says it. He talks about how much he loves playing guard, how much more comfortable he is. It shows on field.

"He is a huge help. Not many people know how smart he is. Him playing center last year, having a really good grasp of the offense, helps a lot."

Green knows there is work to do from his standpoint, and across the line, and is ready to dive headfirst into this week in practice.

"Just some things, technique things, getting back to being used to playing the position," said Green. "That is the one thing I am going to work on today and throughout this week."

He also indicated working on communication as a unit is something that must be a focus in practice this week.

"We still have some things we need to clean communication-wise. That is some of the issues we had. You might think one person gets beat, but it's a communication issue, we aren't all on the same page. Those are the things we are going to work on today and correct.