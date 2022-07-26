Camp Blog: Watt embraces return to camp

Embrace it: T.J. Watt has a passion for football.

And he even has a passion for training camp.

Even on a college campus.

"I tell guys to embrace it," said Watt. "It's a small cafeteria, a small dormitory. You can look at it one of two ways. You can be man, 'I wish I was back in Pittsburgh.' Or you can embrace it and say I love the tradition, I love the history of this place. Really just take it all in and put your best foot forward. I think that is the most important thing for these young guys.

"We have to remember we are living our dreams. This is the best job in the world. This is what we dreamt of as kids. Don't think for a second that you are better than Latrobe, because you are not."

Watt is one of 20 players who has actually experienced training camp at Saint Vincent College after the team was away the last two years because of the pandemic.

And he welcomes the return to football day and night.

"It feels great," said Watt. "We are picking up where we left off. I am excited to be back. I feel really good.

"It's about spending time with each other. There is no escape here. We are all going to be around each other. It's easy to take a young guy under your wing and show them how things go."

The defense has a mix of youth and experience, young players who have made their mark already, and some who are just hitting their stride.