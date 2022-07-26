Camp Blog: Watt embraces return to camp

Tuesday, July 26
Embrace it: T.J. Watt has a passion for football.
And he even has a passion for training camp.
Even on a college campus.
"I tell guys to embrace it," said Watt. "It's a small cafeteria, a small dormitory. You can look at it one of two ways. You can be man, 'I wish I was back in Pittsburgh.' Or you can embrace it and say I love the tradition, I love the history of this place. Really just take it all in and put your best foot forward. I think that is the most important thing for these young guys.
"We have to remember we are living our dreams. This is the best job in the world. This is what we dreamt of as kids. Don't think for a second that you are better than Latrobe, because you are not."
Watt is one of 20 players who has actually experienced training camp at Saint Vincent College after the team was away the last two years because of the pandemic.
And he welcomes the return to football day and night.
"It feels great," said Watt. "We are picking up where we left off. I am excited to be back. I feel really good.
"It's about spending time with each other. There is no escape here. We are all going to be around each other. It's easy to take a young guy under your wing and show them how things go."
The defense has a mix of youth and experience, young players who have made their mark already, and some who are just hitting their stride.
"We're a young team, especially on the defense," said Watt. "We have a lot of potential. It's times like this where it's building a team and it starts here in Latrobe. It's not just on the field, it's off the field. As a defense you have to be tight knit to be successful."
High hopes: If there is anyone who knows what life at Saint Vincent College is all about, it's Cameron Heyward.
Heyward is entering his 12th season in the black and gold and after a two-year hiatus is happy to be back on campus for training camp.
"We're back. It's nice to be back," said Heyward. "It's weird because I think only 20 players have been here. We have a lot to catch up on."
Heyward is a player who understands the importance of camp, the way a team can bond when they get away from home and are around football 24/7.
"You have to experience it yourself," said Heyward. "You come up here, you get to bond with your team, you get up close with the fans. It's one of those sacred places that will never go away.
"Those nights where you are here bonding with your teammates. You get to work more football. It's football all day, and football all night. I think the bonding is the main thing."
One of the things that excites Heyward about being back together isn't just the bonding, it's the potential the defense has and what they can accomplish in 2022.
"We have guys coming back that know what we are supposed to do, know we can get better," said Heyward. "I thought we brought in some guys that can really help out. Then there is a mixture of younger guys.
"All that being said I think we should have the No. 1 defense. We understand our goals. We understand where we fell short last year. Our aspirations are to be the No. 1 defense every time we step out there."
New to the scene: For many Steelers players, arriving at Saint Vincent College on Tuesday for the team's training camp is a first after camp was held here the last two years because of the pandemic.
And they are embracing the experience.
"Going away for camp. I forgot what that feels like," said Levi Wallace, signed this offseason as a free agent. "I am super excited. I have been watching videos. How much it means to the people who come to Latrobe. The former teams that came here and won Super Bowls. I am super excited to be here.
"It's a factor that nobody remembers how well you get to know guys. That is why you go away to camp. To build that. Getting to know my teammates better. Being at Latrobe which a lot of guys haven't been a part of, including me."
Kendrick Green is in his second season, but his first time at Saint Vincent College.
"It's my first time. I don't know what to expect," said Kendrick Green. "I am ready to get after it. I am going to embrace it because of the rich tradition here. I am ready take it on."
What else Green is ready to take on is responsibility at left guard, a position he is also embracing as the team prepares to hold their first camp practice on Wednesday.
"I am looking forward to it. See what happens," said Green. "Go out there and play hard. I feel a lot more comfortable. That's not what it's about it. It's about playing well. I can be as comfortable as I want. If I am not playing well, it's not going to mater. It's what I am looking forward to."
Steelers Training Camp is set and ready to kickoff at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania
Practice ready to roll: The Steelers will hold their first open practice of training camp on Wednesday, July 27. Practice begins at 1:55 p.m. and is open to the public, but free digital tickets are required. You can secure your daily training camp tickets by visiting: Steelers Training Camp Tickets.