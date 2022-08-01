Camp Blog: Words of praise

Words of praise: George Pickens hasn't heard the comments from his teammates. He hasn't heard the compliments. Hasn't paid attention to any of that.

But the comments are coming from all over.

The Steelers selected Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 52nd overall pick. The Georgia product finished his college career with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens missed some playing time in the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in the spring, playing in just four games and finishing with five receptions for 107 yards.

But so far in his first NFL training camp you would never know he is coming off an injury.

"You can't even notice he was hurt last year," said quarterback Mitch Trubisky. "He has so much bounce, change of direction. You are going from a college system to an NFL system, but he is picking it up very quick. He has been making plays and turning heads out here."

Pickens smiled and didn't boast or brag that his quarterback was dishing praise his way.

"I hadn't really heard any teammates say anything," said Pickens. "They just keep telling me to do what I am doing. I feel like my first week went good.

"I just keep working. That is what I said at the combine too. I probably say that every interview. I just keep working."

Fellow receiver Chase Claypool has also been seeing what Pickens can do up close and personal, and he has high hopes for him in 2022.

"I think he's gonna be the best rookie receiver in the NFL," said Claypool.

Pickens reaction.

"I just tell him thank you Chase," said Pickens. "I am going to just keep working. I don't really look at the accolades. I just let it happen. It's going to happen naturally.