Boswell signed to new five-year contract

The Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract. The team did not release details of the contract.

Boswell has been a mainstay for the Steelers kicking game since he was signed as a free agent a month into the 2015 season.

In his seven seasons, Boswell has connected on 182 of 206 field goal attempts (88.3%), which ranks second in NFL history with at least 200 field goal attempts, and 231 of 245 extra point attempts (94.3%). In 104 games played he has accounted for 777 points. He has hit on at least one field goal of 50 or more yards in six of his seven seasons.

Boswell holds the Steelers records in career field goal percentage (.883), single-season field goal percentage (.950, 2020), consecutive field goals made (25, 2019-20), single-season field goals made (36, 2021) and single-season points (142, 2017). He has made 17-of-21 field goal attempts in his NFL career from 50 yards or further. His 17 field goals made from 50+ yards are the most in franchise history. He ranks third in franchise history in both career points (777) and field goals made (182). Boswell has made 11-of-13 career field goals (.846) in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime.

In 2021 Boswell converted on 36 of 40 field goals (90%) while connecting on 27 of 29 extra point attempts (93.1%). His 36 field goals set a new Steelers single season record, beating his own record of 35 field goals set in 2017. He also broke his own record for the longest field goal made at Acrisure Stadium when he hit a 56-yarder in the home opener in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Boswell became the first player in NFL history to make two 50+ yard field goals, hit a game-winning field goal and recover an opponent's fumble in the same game when he did so in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.

Boswell had his highest field goal percentage of his career and in team history in 2020 when he connected on 95% of them, converting 19 of 20 attempts.

Boswell was voted to his first Pro Bowl in 2017 and kicked four game-winning field goals that season, including three as time expired against the Colts, Packers and Bengals. The three field goals with time expiring tied the record for most in a single season since the 1970 NFL merger. His 53-yard game-winning field goal against the Packers tied the record for the longest field goal at Heinz Field at the time. Boswell connected on 35 of 38 field goal attempts and 37 of 39 extra point attempts. His 35 field goals set a Steelers single season record at the time, and the first time a Steelers kicker made at least 30 field goals since Shaun Suisham did so in 2013. Boswell also set a team single season record for most points with 142.