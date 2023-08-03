training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Watt ranked No. 27 in Top 100 Players

Aug 02, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Current NFL players have once again voted on their Top 100 Players of 2023 in the league, and linebacker T.J. Watt is once again on the list.

Watt came in at No. 27 on the list, after being No. 6 heading into the 2022 season, a year marred by injury.

Coming off a season where he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he had high hopes for the 2022 campaign.

But those hopes were somewhat dashed early when he suffered a pectoral injury in the Steelers season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing seven games, Watt returned to the lineup and finished the season with 39 tackles, 27 of them solo stops, five and a half sacks, eight tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He was voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl Games, although he didn't take part as he was still working his way back to full health.

Watt admitted that he didn't fully feel like himself until the last couple of weeks of the season, something that frustrated him.

"It was probably the last two weeks of the season that I started to really feel like myself," said Watt. "I don't know if I ever fully got back, but I was definitely climbing and starting to feel a lot better and I wasn't coming out of games super sore. I was finally in football shape and getting back to taking chances and playing free and not being so worried about making mistakes. That's the frustrating thing for me. I felt like I was starting to gain my stride and get back to who I am."

This is the 13th year current players across the league have voted for the Top 100, a series that then streams on NFL+ and later airs on NFL Network each week.

The Top 10 will be revealed during a two-hour show on Monday, August 7 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL+. The live show will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth with special guests featured from the Top 10 players selected.

On Sunday, August 6, NFL Network will air a four-episode marathon counting down from No. 50 – No.11 starting at 9:00 AM ET.

For more information on how to purchase NFL+ and NFL+ Premium subscriptions, fans can access www.nfl.com/plus. Throughout The Top 100 Players of 2023, the Around the NFL team will provide reaction pieces and analysis on this year's selections.

