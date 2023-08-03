Watt ranked No. 27 in Top 100 Players

Current NFL players have once again voted on their Top 100 Players of 2023 in the league, and linebacker T.J. Watt is once again on the list.

Watt came in at No. 27 on the list, after being No. 6 heading into the 2022 season, a year marred by injury.

Coming off a season where he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he had high hopes for the 2022 campaign.

But those hopes were somewhat dashed early when he suffered a pectoral injury in the Steelers season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing seven games, Watt returned to the lineup and finished the season with 39 tackles, 27 of them solo stops, five and a half sacks, eight tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He was voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl Games, although he didn't take part as he was still working his way back to full health.

Watt admitted that he didn't fully feel like himself until the last couple of weeks of the season, something that frustrated him.