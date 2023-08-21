Preseason Blog: Back on familiar ground

Being a team player: It's not often a receiver gets credit for laying out a block downfield that helps a running back en route to a massive gain, but that was the case on Saturday night against the Bills.

Receiver Diontae Johnson provided a key block on running back Jaylen Warren's 62-yard touchdown run, something running back Najee Harris was the first to point out after the game.

A few days later, Johnson just wrote it off as what he is supposed to do.

"Just being a team player," said Johnson. "Whether the ball is coming my way or not, just doing my job. You never know where the ball is going to be. The play came to my side, so I had to be on point."

Johnson said Coach Mike Tomlin has gotten on him a little bit about his blocking and he just wants to show what he can do.

"Coach T gets on me a little bit about blocking downfield," said Johnson. "I wanted to show him I can block well. That's something I try to work on, doing it in camp this season. Last year as well. It's not like I can't block, I just have to put it on film."

Working on it is paying dividends, but it's something Johnson has always had as part of his game.

"I feel like I've improved," said Johnson. "I always could block. It may look like I don't do it sometimes, but I do."

The block not only opened Warren up to score, but it was another explosive play for the Steelers, something that has happened on both sides of the ball early in the preseason after Tomlin preached wanted more of it.

One of the reasons it's occurring on offense is the level of comfort the offense has with second year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

"I feel like we have been progressing day by day. It's not going to happen overnight," said Johnson. "We had a good camp. The first two preseason games we came out, starting fast, Kenny moving the ball well. He knows where he wants to go with the ball. The offensive line is doing a great job of keeping him protected, keeping him upright. The running backs are doing a great job. The receivers, we look a lot better as far as a preparation standpoint, knowing our plays, moving faster, communicating better with each other. Once we do that, that allows us to play fast and not overthink out there. When we do that, we don't have to worry about anything else.