Preseason Blog: Back on familiar ground

Monday, August 21
Back on familiar ground: The Steelers returned to familiar ground on Monday, back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for practice after breaking training camp last week.
Coach Mike Tomlin indicated being back is good for the players, giving them a feel of what life is like in this environment as they move into the final week of the preseason.
"Good to be back today," said Tomlin. "Good to be back in the confines of our facility and familiarize ourselves with that, the resources, spatially how a day goes in this environment.
"Got a lot to do on a week like this week. We had an opportunity to evaluate the tape and make corrections and acknowledgments and let that be a springboard of not only what we're doing, but who we need to see and how much. We're quickly formulating plans in that regard and putting together a game plan and getting the guys on the grass and working them."
With a Thursday night game against the Atlanta Falcons this week, Tomlin said it's a good test of what the schedule will be like when the Steelers have two regular season Thursday night games this year.
"It's kind of reflective of the challenges that happen in season," said Tomlin. "From time to time, you have irregular weeks. I think we have two Thursday outings this year. When you have irregular weeks, it's a process, a team development, a great opportunity to alert them, familiarize themselves with that. Be comfortable being somewhat uncomfortable in irregular preparation processes. That's where we are."
Some good news on the injury front coming off the Bills game is that there is no news. The Steelers came out of the game relatively unscathed and that will have an impact on who will play this week.
"I like our general health," said Tomlin. "It doesn't appear we absorbed any real negativity in the last outing. Guys are still working their way back to us and getting really close. Optimistic on guys like Larry Ogunjobi and Tre Norwood and big brother (Nate) Herbig.
"We'll see where the week leads. I told you after the game our agenda is to play all healthy people and continue with the developmental process. We remain in that mindset."
Being a team player: It's not often a receiver gets credit for laying out a block downfield that helps a running back en route to a massive gain, but that was the case on Saturday night against the Bills.
Receiver Diontae Johnson provided a key block on running back Jaylen Warren's 62-yard touchdown run, something running back Najee Harris was the first to point out after the game.
A few days later, Johnson just wrote it off as what he is supposed to do.
"Just being a team player," said Johnson. "Whether the ball is coming my way or not, just doing my job. You never know where the ball is going to be. The play came to my side, so I had to be on point."
Johnson said Coach Mike Tomlin has gotten on him a little bit about his blocking and he just wants to show what he can do.
"Coach T gets on me a little bit about blocking downfield," said Johnson. "I wanted to show him I can block well. That's something I try to work on, doing it in camp this season. Last year as well. It's not like I can't block, I just have to put it on film."
Working on it is paying dividends, but it's something Johnson has always had as part of his game.
"I feel like I've improved," said Johnson. "I always could block. It may look like I don't do it sometimes, but I do."
The block not only opened Warren up to score, but it was another explosive play for the Steelers, something that has happened on both sides of the ball early in the preseason after Tomlin preached wanted more of it.
One of the reasons it's occurring on offense is the level of comfort the offense has with second year quarterback Kenny Pickett.
"I feel like we have been progressing day by day. It's not going to happen overnight," said Johnson. "We had a good camp. The first two preseason games we came out, starting fast, Kenny moving the ball well. He knows where he wants to go with the ball. The offensive line is doing a great job of keeping him protected, keeping him upright. The running backs are doing a great job. The receivers, we look a lot better as far as a preparation standpoint, knowing our plays, moving faster, communicating better with each other. Once we do that, that allows us to play fast and not overthink out there. When we do that, we don't have to worry about anything else.
"Just being around the receivers, we are all comfortable being around each other. It shows in practice. He trusts anyone of us. We all have to be on point, in the right position, and make the catch when the ball comes our way."
All about execution: At the end of last season, to a man, everyone on Steelers roster talked about wanting to start the 2023 season the way they finished.
The Steelers won six of their last seven games and seven of the last nine, after starting off slower than they, or any one anticipated.
While yes, it is the preseason and the results don't count in the stat sheet, seeing the way the offense has jumped out early on has been a positive.
The players are seeing what offensive coordinator Matt Canada's vision is as he enters his third season in the role, and they are picking up the same vision and approach they had following the bye week last year.
"We saw that last year after the bye week," said center Mason Cole. "There is no question about what we are doing, and why we are doing it. It just comes down to execution.
"It's the third year with the offense. Kenny (Pickett) is taking a big step year two. Having an identity last year and carrying it over to this year.
"We just feel good. The continuity is there. The playmakers are making really good plays. Knock on wood we have been healthy so far."
Cole knows that what the Steelers put out there in the preseason will only matter if it translates into the regular season, but it sure can't hurt to have a strong performance now.
"It's always challenging on how to see the preseason," said Cole. "Anytime you go out there and you roll the ball on the field, what you do out there is a big deal. To go out there and have success is big. No matter if they're game planning, we're game planning, whoever we are going against. It doesn't matter. It's good to have success whenever you roll the ball out. There is a long way between now and Week 1. We will just get back to work."
The work does continue on Thursday night in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Cole doesn't know how much playing time the starters will see, but he is willing to accept whatever it is.
"I trust Coach (Mike) Tomlin and whatever he thinks is best for us is what we are going to do," said Cole. "Whether he thinks it's play the whole game, one drive or not play, we have a lot of trust in him. He knows what he is doing."
Having fun: This preseason has been a blessing for receiver Calvin Austin III, especially after he never got to touch the field during his rookie year, not even in the preseason.
Austin was injured in training camp, ahead of the preseason opener, and missed the entire season.
Now, he is back and loving every minute of it.
"I am having so much fun," said Austin. "Just being out there, going through the warmup process and everything. It's funny because I remember waiting last year and then not being able to do anything, not being able to run out of the tunnel. Things like that are making this so much more fun."
Austin isn't just running out of the tunnel. He is running down the sidelines making splash play after splash play.
Against Tampa he broke loose on a reception from Mason Rudolph, using his speed to take it 67 yards for a touchdown.
Against the Bills he took a punt return 54 yards to the Bills 25-yard line, setting up a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to Pat Freiermuth.
"It's been very exciting," said Austin. "That is what I want to do every time I step out on the field, do whatever it takes to help the team win. If that is making splash plays like I have done, I want to continue to do that. I am trying to help the team in any aspect I can. So far, I have been doing it. Now I want to continue to keep stacking days.
"If the role they want from me is to have me contribute on special teams and offense, I am ready for it. Vertically, I am down to do whatever. I get a lot of work in practice. Things we practice come into play. Whatever my role is, I will be ready for it."
That willingness is something he has always had in him, but it's grown after having the game he loves so much taken away from his last year.
"Anytime I step on the field, I pray and thank God I am able to step back out onto the field," said Austin. "It makes everything I do that much more special. I know what it feels like to not be out there. It makes everything else so much more special."
Steelers make moves: The Steelers signed receiver Aron Cruickshank and linebacker Kuony Deng. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured receivers Hakeem Butler and Cody White.
Cruickshank signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cruickshank played at Rutgers University where he pulled in 99 receptions for 868 yards and five touchdowns in 28 games. In 2022 he had 42 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns while earning All-Big Ten third team honors. He was also selected third team All-Big Ten as a return specialist. He also played two seasons at Wisconsin.
Deng was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad late in the 2022 season and signed a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was released by the Bears during the preseason.
Deng played three seasons at the University of California where he recorded 154 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was a two-time team captain (2020-21) and was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 when he recorded 119 tackles and three sacks. Overall he had 229 tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss during his time at California, as well as Independence Community College and Virginia Military Institute.