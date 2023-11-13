Week 11 Blog: All about the 'W'

Monday, November 13
All about the W: The Steelers had their best day of the year in the ground game with 205 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers, with Jaylen Warren putting up 101 yards, his first career100-yard game, and Najee Harris adding 82 yards rushing.
"We just play football," said Warren of the ground game producing. "We make the plays, and the energy gets reciprocated."
Warren said he was excited to get the first 100-yard game, even giving his jersey to his mother afterwards as a keepsake.
"It was cool," said Warren. "As long as we got the 'W,' that's all I care about it."
It was the first time Warren was introduced as part of the starting lineup, joining Harris with both backs getting the nod.
"That was cool," said Warren. "(Coach Mike) Tomlin told me I was going to get announced on Friday. "He mentioned it the night before too, whatever transpired he was going to announce me. (He said) I am deserving of it."
Once he knew it was going to happen, he put some thought into it, choosing a nod to surfing to honor his part Polynesian descent.
It just didn't play out exactly as planned when he hit the 'wave,' or the ground, a little hard.
"I was thinking about what I was going to do, and I came up with that on the spot," said Warren. "It's a Poly thing. Putting Poly's on the map.
"I didn't expect to dive. I was going to get down slowly. It was in the moment, so I dove and hit it."
All-in-all, it was a special day, exceeding the expectations he had when he signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.
"I don't usually expect anything or envision anything," said Warren. "I put my best foot forward and whatever happens, happens."
It's an attitude he developed while playing at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"Work, sacrifice, discipline," said Warren. "It started in high school. We had a culture where you don't take a knee in practice, you don't take your helmet off in practice. It's something that has been engrained in me.
"I have always been doubted. I never let it get to me, I used it as fuel. When opportunities present themselves, I take advantage of them."
The doubts, though, might be diminishing.
Warren has caught wind that other teams are now talking about him during their game preparation, noting it was the Baltimore Ravens he first heard mentioned him.
It's something that he likes, although he still doesn't mind flying under the radar and still thinks he is underestimated.
"I've heard from talk outside that teams are kind of mentioning me in their team meeting and whatnot," said Warren. "I think that is pretty cool. I like both. I like flying under the radar. It's obvious you are an impact player if the other team is focusing on you.
"I have been doubted my whole life. I wouldn't be surprised if they doubt me. I don't pass the eye test. I go out there, don't do too much. When you play me, that is when it shows."
Ready if needed: The Steelers went into the season with a three-man starting rotation at inside linebacker with Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts, but after the last two weeks injuries have wreaked havoc at the spot.
Against the Titans Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury.
And on Sunday, Alexander was knocked out of the game with what Coach Mike Tomlin called a 'serious lower body injury.'
With the latest injury, that leaves just Roberts currently healthy from the initial three, along with Mark Robinson, who was playing in a reserve role.
The team called Tariq Carpenter up from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for the Packers game, and another practice squad player is hoping to get his shot, Mykal Walker.
Walker was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 30 and he is hoping his number could be called soon.
And if it is, he will be ready.
"You never want to see a guy go down like that, especially when he is in your room," said Walker. "For me, if my opportunity is this week, I am ready to go.
"Coach T, I have always wanted to play for him. When you come here, there is a level of expectation, a standard. You don't have to be here long to figure that out. He is that, and more. I have been watching this game since I was born. Just watching him, what he is able to do, you have to respect it. I mean 16 years in a row, a winning record, that is unheard of."
Walker was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons (2020-22) with the Falcons, playing in 49 games, with 20 starts.
Walker recorded 187 tackles over his three years in Atlanta, 89 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, one sack and one fumble recovery.
He is no stranger to playing in big games and wants that opportunity again.
"My experience and versatility," said Walker of what he can add. "I have done it before. I have had the green dot before. I have played in big games.
"Just my experience I have out there, being able to call upon the coaching staff, I ask questions all day long. I bring experience and versatility."
And he brings a mindset of wanting to make his second chance work after not playing at all this season.
"It's been huge," said Walker. "To be honest I never thought I would be in this situation, especially with what I did last year in Atlanta. For me, mentally riding that rollercoaster up and down. Waiting for my number to get called. My agent keeps me grounded because sometimes I am ready to explode. It's taught me a lot. You have to be ready when your opportunity is called. If my opportunity is called, I will be ready."
Still chewing the gum: The final play of the Steelers win over the Packers was one where they were celebrating Damontae Kazee's interception, but there was also some concern when special teams coordinator Danny Smith went down on the sideline after getting hit on the return.
With both teams on the sideline doing some pushing and shoving, Smith was pulled off the turf by tight end Rodney Williams, who saw what was happening all around Smith.
"I was running over to go support my teammates and I saw him on the ground, and he couldn't get up. I saw him on the ground and picked him up," said Williams. "I just saw him down there. He was trying to scoot out. I had to get my dawg up out of there."
One thing that impressed Williams when he got Smith up, was that his ever-present wad of bubblegum was still in his mouth.
"He didn't say much," laughed Williams. "He was just chewing his gum. Even when I picked him up, he was chewing his gum."
