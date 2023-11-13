Week 11 Blog: All about the 'W'

All about the W: The Steelers had their best day of the year in the ground game with 205 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers, with Jaylen Warren putting up 101 yards, his first career100-yard game, and Najee Harris adding 82 yards rushing.

"We just play football," said Warren of the ground game producing. "We make the plays, and the energy gets reciprocated."

Warren said he was excited to get the first 100-yard game, even giving his jersey to his mother afterwards as a keepsake.

"It was cool," said Warren. "As long as we got the 'W,' that's all I care about it."

It was the first time Warren was introduced as part of the starting lineup, joining Harris with both backs getting the nod.

"That was cool," said Warren. "(Coach Mike) Tomlin told me I was going to get announced on Friday. "He mentioned it the night before too, whatever transpired he was going to announce me. (He said) I am deserving of it."

Once he knew it was going to happen, he put some thought into it, choosing a nod to surfing to honor his part Polynesian descent.

It just didn't play out exactly as planned when he hit the 'wave,' or the ground, a little hard.

"I was thinking about what I was going to do, and I came up with that on the spot," said Warren. "It's a Poly thing. Putting Poly's on the map.

"I didn't expect to dive. I was going to get down slowly. It was in the moment, so I dove and hit it."

All-in-all, it was a special day, exceeding the expectations he had when he signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I don't usually expect anything or envision anything," said Warren. "I put my best foot forward and whatever happens, happens."

It's an attitude he developed while playing at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Work, sacrifice, discipline," said Warren. "It started in high school. We had a culture where you don't take a knee in practice, you don't take your helmet off in practice. It's something that has been engrained in me.

"I have always been doubted. I never let it get to me, I used it as fuel. When opportunities present themselves, I take advantage of them."

The doubts, though, might be diminishing.

Warren has caught wind that other teams are now talking about him during their game preparation, noting it was the Baltimore Ravens he first heard mentioned him.

It's something that he likes, although he still doesn't mind flying under the radar and still thinks he is underestimated.

"I've heard from talk outside that teams are kind of mentioning me in their team meeting and whatnot," said Warren. "I think that is pretty cool. I like both. I like flying under the radar. It's obvious you are an impact player if the other team is focusing on you.