2026 Camp Blog: Still something to prove

Wednesday, July 29
Something to prove: There is something to be said of having the same routine. The same plan. The same approach.
But there is also something to be said of change.
For Cameron Heyward, he is embracing all of the changes as he enters his 16th season with the Steelers.
After 15 years with Coach Mike Tomlin at the helm, Heyward is welcoming the approach that Coach Mike McCarthy has brought to the team.
"The biggest difference, practice is earlier, as you guys know," said Heyward. "I think we're all just trying to learn, the coaches are trying to learn and it's a new setting for everybody.
"So, we're not going to be perfect right now, but we're working towards that."
Having a new coaching staff means having to prove yourself for many players, and even though Heyward is the most tenured in black and gold, he isn't immune to that.
"There's a lot of unknown," said Heyward. "I've got to prove myself just like everybody else. I'm not running from that. Good players, they deal with change, they're able to adapt and stay flexible. I'm looking forward to trying that.
"I've got to. The dinosaurs didn't, and look at what happened to them. I've got to embrace change. I always think after every year I've got to improve, so that's nothing new."
Heyward said it goes without saying among the players the importance of embracing the change, and they are all on board.
"We understand there's going to be growing pains, but being professional means doing what your coach asks of you," said Heyward. "We're very big on servant leadership and serving the entire group. So, Coach McCarthy said to us, he wants to serve us. We're all going to be in this together and we're going to put our hands in the pile."
McCarthy's approach is one that has touched Heyward, especially with him being born in bred in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood, a hometown guy who cares about the history of the team and the city.
"The thing that resonated with me is he's from Pittsburgh," said Heyward. "He has a lot of respect for the tradition here, but he's trying to forge something new, and I think that's going to apply to everybody in our locker room.
"I love the one thing he said is it's going to take 68-plus guys to win a Super Bowl. That's including practice squad, and that's always respectful that he respects everybody in the locker room and we've got to grow from there."
Reps are what matters: There isn't an official depth chart with training camp just underway, but Coach Mike McCarthy did say on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will take reps with the second group, behind starter Aaron Rodgers at this point.
For Rudolph, what matters most isn't if he is first, second, third or fourth.
It's just about getting the reps.
"I love getting any reps I can get, that's how I've treated it my whole career," said Rudolph. "Any rep you can get in an NFL training camp is special. You work so hard for those all offseason your whole life. But, I've never cared whether it's twos, threes, fours. Treating the rep like it's a game rep is the most important thing.
"Your play speaks louder than how you handle a rotation."
The Steelers have four quarterbacks in training camp this year, something that hasn't always been the norm, with Rodgers, Rudolph, second-year player Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar.
And McCarthy has said he isn't against keeping four, either.
However it all plays out, Rudolph doesn't shy away from the competition.
"There's always competition. That's no different this year," said Rudolph. "I think back over so many years of different competitions and different guys. I'm worried about learning this new offense, being efficient, taking things Coach McCarthy has taught us all spring and getting to go a little bit of 11-on-11 football here in a few days.
"I think we got a great room, obviously starting with Aaron and his knowledge and how open he is to sharing knowledge with the three younger guys. It's been a great start to camp."
Like many of his offensive teammates, Rudolph welcomes having a head coach who is offensive-minded, a change of pace from what he had been accustomed to.
"I love everything about Mike Tomlin, but I really love Coach McCarthy's attention to detail and the way that he's installed, basically, our whole offense," said Rudolph. "He's been around so many great quarterbacks and he's seen so many great…it seems like he's got 30, 40 years of calling two-minute plays, and so that's a big emphasis you saw today. So, it's been fun to just pick up anything that he's installing."
Rudolph is in the majority on the team that has embraced the changes this offseason, from the coaching staff to the way things are run, and everything in between.
"There's different faces and a new coaching staff," said Rudolph. "You're meeting new people and developing a new relationship with new players, and obviously a brand new coaching staff outside of (quarterbacks coach) Tom Arth.
"I like the morning practice a little bit better. We had some great practices here in the last few years at 2 o'clock, but sometimes you feel like you're waiting around for it all day. So, it's nice to get out there and get it done and then watch the film in the afternoon.
"But I love how (Coach) McCarthy's been involved, and he's in our quarterback meeting just about every day. And he's got so much experience, and it's him and Aaron are sometimes like an old married couple, the way that they go back and forth and they've got old memories and they take shots at each other, all in great faith. It's been fun to listen to them banter back and forth."
Added weapon: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense have a new weapon this year with the offseason acquisition of receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
The Steelers acquired Pittman in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, giving the team another experienced veteran alongside DK Metcalf.
Pittman thinks the pairing is one that is going to work well.
"I feel like it's just energy on top of energy," said Pittman. "Execution fuels execution, and I feel both of us and some of our other guys can make plays. So, just being able to just build off that."
Pittman, who was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in 95 games, with 86 starts.
He has 485 receptions for 5,254 yards, a 10.8-yard average, and 25 touchdowns. He also has 11 carries for 100 yards, a 9.1-yard average. He started one postseason game in his career, finishing with five receptions for 90 yards.
Now, he is bringing that experience to the Steelers offense, as well as an impressive route tree.
"It's just bouncing around inside, outside, just running different routes," said Pittman. "Stretching deep and running those under routes intermediate.
"All of that is going to come to fruition throughout the season and we're all going to have different roles because we all bring something different. You have me, DK, Rome (Roman Wilson), Germie (Bernard), all those guys.
"We'll see how it shakes out."
Upcoming schedule: Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, is underway and here is a look at what's to come over the next few days.
Thursday, July 30 - 11:20 a.m.
Friday, July 31 – 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 1 - 11:20 a.m.
Sunday, August 2 - no practice
Monday, August 3 – 11:20 a.m. - first day in pads
Tuesday, August 4 – 11 a.m.
Wednesday, August 5 – no open practice
Thursday, August 6 - 11 a.m.
Friday, August 7 - 11 a.m.
Saturday, August 8 - 6 p.m. - at Latrobe Memorial Stadium - Purchase Tickets Here
Admission to open practices at Saint Vincent College is FREE to Steelers Nation (aside from the Saturday practice), but attendees MUST have a mobile ticket to enter Saint Vincent College. Secure your tickets now while they're still available! Details Here.
Parking lots will open at 8:15 AM with gates opening at 8:30 AM.
- 8:15 AM: Parking lots open
- 8:30 AM: Gates open to Pro Shop tent & fan activities
All who attend Training Camp will be eligible to win prizes and giveaways, participate in family activities, take advantage of photo opportunities, get gear direct from the team at the Steelers Pro Shop and more.
Date and times subject to change. Practice may be cancelled or moved due to inclement weather. Download the Steelers Official Mobile App to opt in to Training Camp push notifications (Settings > Notifications), and/or follow along on all Steelers digital platforms, for the latest weather and practice updates should they become available.
-->> Know Before You Go
Back Together Weekend: We're celebrating being Back Together on Saturday, August 1 at Training Camp! Join us at Saint Vincent College for these cool opportunities:
- Steelers legend on hand
- Chance to win prizes & giveaways
- Interactive football games
- Exclusive on-site activations
- Photo opportunities
Tuesday, July 28
Embracing change: Linebacker T.J. Watt reported to Saint Vincent College for the 10th time in his career, but it's a different look for him this year with new Coach Mike McCarthy.
"There's a lot of unknown, obviously," said Watt. "The schedule is going to be new, a lot of new players on top of it as well. But I think the bones are still the same.
"Obviously, we're still here. The camaraderie, all those little things are still the same. But there's going to be a lot of testing the water type of action going on over the next couple weeks, but at the end of the day, it's football."
Watt doesn't mind dealing with the change, though.
"I embrace it," said Watt. "This is year 10. Feels like the first day of school for me, first day of everything. Still same dorm room, still eating in the same spot, same weight room, stuff like that, but there's still so much new that it keeps it exciting, keeps it fresh.
"I'm excited. I really am. This is my 10th year in the NFL. This is a place I don't know if I ever truly thought I would be. I'm just really enjoying it, trying to play balls to the wall every single snap, taking every single moment and just embrace it. There's no time to have negativity, no time to be bashing the new. I'm just trying to embrace it and lead by example and have fun."
In addition to McCarthy, Watt and the defense are also working with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has brought a fresh approach to the defense and Watt is anxious to see it play out in training camp after installing it during the spring.
"I think the spring and the summer was more about him introducing his system and what he expects out of his defense, what he likes, what he doesn't like," said Watt. "And then this fall time is when we make that a cohesive unit and try to get all on the same page.
"I think at the end of the day it's 3-4 defense, Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a very dynamic group. We're going to be moving around, like I said. Just trying to keep offenses on their toes, so we can't be too predictable."
One way to keep it unpredictable is with the rotation at outside linebacker. With Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, who was signed to a new five-year contract in the offseason, the Steelers are loaded outside.
"Very dynamic, very elite group," said Watt. "I think you're going to see us moving all around. I know I say it every year, but I think you're truly going to see us moving all around this year.
"It's a better problem to have when you have guys that are really capable to affect the game in any area. I think that if we do things that we really set out to do in this training camp and get this thing like a well-oiled machine with us three, it'll be special."
There has been talk about Watt moving around in the defense the last few years, and he even admitted during the team's minicamp this year that he was stubborn about it in the past.
That has changed.
"Just trying to be open-minded, just trying to do anything to affect, whether it's how they are doing protection schemes, how they're running the ball," said Watt. "Wherever I can move around or just knock down inside, be able to allow Herb (Herbig) to come outside, whatever it takes to win football games, whatever it takes to mess up the offensive scheme, I'm willing to do."
There is one thing, though, that hasn't changed.
Watt's mindset.
"Trying to win a Super Bowl every year," said Watt. "I don't think that's changed."
Time to bond: Receiver DK Metcalf arrived for camp on Monday, checking in early in the day. In his second season with the team, he is happy to be in Latrobe for the next few weeks to bond with his teammates and interact with some fans along the way.
"I got driven here last year, but I drove in yesterday myself and just seeing the different aspects of Pennsylvania that I really don't get to see on a daily day-to-day basis," said Metcalf. "I went to Walmart, got to see you know people I don't normally see, some 'Latrobians' if you will, or Steelers fans from around the state. I think it's a great aspect to see other people that you normally don't get to see. And plus, people that don't really get to see us during the season come to Saint Vincent. We just immerse ourselves in this community. I'm really looking forward to the (Saturday) Night Lights. I think that was one of the coolest things that we did last year.
"This is a great organization and how they do things for training camp. Just letting other people get to feel the Steelers who don't get to feel them on a day-to-day basis."
Once all the necessities were secured, Metcalf settled into his suite that he once again shares with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who arrived later in the day on Monday.
"I spent (Monday) just chilling, playing video games, and then Aaron got here," said Metcalf. "He was like, are you going to be there? I was like yeah, (and he said), I'm going to make sure I don't make too much noise. I'm getting there pretty late. I was, like, nah make as much noise as you want so I'll come holler at you. When he got here, went over to his room, chopped it up got about 30 minutes and then went to bed.
"Same room, same setup. The room didn't need to be discussed this time, so that was good."
Sharing the suite allows Metcalf and Rodgers to continue the bond they started to develop during the 2025 season and grew during the team's offseason program
"We were trying to get used to the dynamic of everything," said Metcalf of last season. "He was in a new place. I was in the new place. Right now, our communication is far beyond where it was last year when we first got to camp. He was at a couple OTA practices, so was I. I think we're leaps ahead of the communication aspect, how we view each other, how we communicate on and off the field right now.
"I think that was the biggest difference that I've seen from last year. I think it's going to continue to grow."
Metcalf said there were times last season when communication could have been better, but it's all about moving forward now.
"It was a lot of times to where he would ask me what routes I want or early in the week I could have said, hey, I like this route, I don't like this route, early on in the weeks instead of it letting it bleed until Sunday," said Metcalf. "Then we get in the game and we're both on eggshells, not knowing what the other one's thinking.
"Now it's like an open form of communication. I like X, Y, and Z, he likes X, Y, Z, and we can both move forward."
That ability to move forward got a shot in the arm when Rodgers took a group of players, which included Metcalf and the veteran receivers, on a trip this offseason.
It was just the guys hanging out, getting to know each other better, and bonding over football and brotherhood.
"You take the shoulder pads and helmets off, and you get to see people for who they are on a day-to-day basis instead of the persona or the mask that we put on for the field," said Metcalf. "I got to know (Michael) Pittman very well, Rome (Roman Wilson), Pat (Freiermuth), Skow (Ben Skowronek), Mason (Rudolph) and Aaron. We all took off our masks, and we talked ball, personal life, everything with each other.
"That can only make you closer because off the field, you've got a brother, but on the field that's my boy. Nobody's going to touch him, nobody's going to harm him. I'm going to sacrifice everything that I've got to do just to go catch this ball for him. So, I think it just makes that bond that much deeper."
How much that bond works, only time will tell.
But Metcalf knows the time with Rodgers is likely limited. Rodgers has already said this will be his last season playing, but Metcalf still has that 'you never know' mentality.
"People say things at the beginning of the year, not knowing how a year could go," said Metcalf. "He may not even get hit or touched this year. He may say, hey, let's go out there and do another one. It just puts the weight off his back. He's just out there playing free, enjoying possibly his last year with his teammates, with a couple of close friends that he's made over the past two years.
"I think it's just a lot of weight off his shoulders right now. He's just going out there, playing free."
Porter placed on PUP: The Steelers placed cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.
Porter has appeared in 47 games, starting 41. He has 164 tackles, including 120 solo stops, three interceptions, 31 passes defensed, and three tackles for a loss.
In 2025, Porter started all 14 games he appeared in, missing time due to injury. He recorded 52 tackles, 35 of them solo stops, and one interception. Porter also had a team-high 14 passes defensed.
Two start camp on PUP List: Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Donte Kent have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List to start training camp.
Per General Manager Omar Khan, Ramsey suffered a knee injury during the team's minicamp.
"We're going to be smart about it. He's a pro," said Khan. "You guys know how hard he works. If I had to guess I would say it's probably going to be a couple of weeks."
Ramsey, who started all 17 games last season, was ranked third in tackles on the Steelers in 2025 with 88, including 53 solo stops. He had eight passes defensed, one interception, four tackles for a loss and three sacks.
Ramsey was acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 offseason. He has appeared in 152 career games, starting 151, with 116 passes defensed and 26 interceptions.
Ramsey, who will be entering his 11th season in the NFL, is a three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection, earning first-team honors in 2017, 2020 and 2021. He is also an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honors from 2017-2023 and in 2025.
Kent, who was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 229th overall pick, suffered a foot injury in training camp last year and was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.
Kent had his 21-day window to return to practice opened on Dec. 3, but after sustaining a knee injury in practice, he remained on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the season.
Kent appeared in 53 games for Central Michigan, starting 48 games, and finished with 235 career tackles, 171 of them solo stops. He had 47 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, four and a half tackles for a loss, and one and a half sacks.
Upcoming schedule: Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, is underway and here is a look at what's to come over the next few days.
Wednesday, July 29 – 11:20 a.m. - first practice
Thursday, July 30 - 11:20 a.m.
Friday, July 31 – 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 1 - 11:20 a.m.
Sunday, August 2 - no practice
Monday, August 3 – 11:20 a.m. - first day in pads
Tuesday, August 4 – 11 a.m.
Wednesday, August 5 – no open practice
Thursday, August 6 - 11 a.m.
Friday, August 7 - 11 a.m.
Saturday, August 8 - 6 p.m. - at Latrobe Memorial Stadium - Purchase Tickets Here
Admission to open practices at Saint Vincent College is FREE to Steelers Nation (aside from the Saturday practice), but attendees MUST have a mobile ticket to enter Saint Vincent College. Secure your tickets now while they're still available! Details Here.
Parking lots will open at 8:15 AM with gates opening at 8:30 AM.
- 8:15 AM: Parking lots open
- 8:30 AM: Gates open to Pro Shop tent & fan activities
All who attend Training Camp will be eligible to win prizes and giveaways, participate in family activities, take advantage of photo opportunities, get gear direct from the team at the Steelers Pro Shop and more.
Date and times subject to change. Practice may be cancelled or moved due to inclement weather. Download the Steelers Official Mobile App to opt in to Training Camp push notifications (Settings > Notifications), and/or follow along on all Steelers digital platforms, for the latest weather and practice updates should they become available.
-->> Know Before You Go
Steelers players arrive at Saint Vincent College ready to start the 2026 training camp
Ready to go: The Steelers arrive at training camp today, and we will have all of the latest news featured in the camp blog throughout the next few weeks.
From today's check-in to practices and off-the-field happenings, you will find it all here.
Check back throughout camp for updates on a regular basis.
Here We Go.
Back Together Weekend: We're celebrating being Back Together on Saturday, August 1 at Training Camp! Join us at Saint Vincent College for these cool opportunities:
- Steelers legend on hand
- Chance to win prizes & giveaways
- Interactive football games
- Exclusive on-site activations
- Photo opportunities
Saturday Night Practice: The Steelers Training Camp tradition of a night practice never disappoints, bringing fans as close to the action as possible under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 8.
Experience:
- Current player autograph opportunity before practice
- Post-practice fireworks
-->> Ticket information
Fans can arrive early for Latrobe Fest and experience even more fun!
- Legend appearances and autographs
- Prize giveaway games
- Interactive football games
- Steeline drumline performance
*No ticket is required for Latrobe Fest. Ticket is required for practice.
Live from Training Camp: Steelers Training Camp will kick off at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. when the players report on Tuesday, July 28. This will be the 59th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.
The first practice open to the public will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:20 a.m. and we will have you covered on the Steelers digital media platforms throughout camp.
In addition to daily written reports and exclusive photo galleries, you can stay up-to-speed throughout camp in the following ways:
Training Camp Live, presented by FedEx:
Hosted by Mike Prisuta and Max Starks, the exclusive program is streamed live on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.
Fans can take a live look-in at practice, hear analysis from the experts and enjoy special guests, including players post-practice.
Catch this program daily beginning on Wednesday, July 29 at approximately 11:20 a.m. Training Camp Live starts approximately 15 after the start of the daily practice.
Can't catch it live? All episodes can be viewed On-Demand on the Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.
Live Audio Programming:
Steelers Nation Radio, the Steelers official digital audio station, will feature original programming live from Saint Vincent College each day throughout camp. Live programming begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.
SNR's coverage of training camp is presented by FedEx.
9-10:30 a.m.: The Training Camp Report with Bob Labriola & Tom Opferman
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Steelers Blitz with Ed Troup and Brian Batko and more.
1:00-3:00 p.m.: In The Locker Room with Rob King and Max Starks
3:00-6:00 p.m.: SNR Drive with Wes Uhler and Matt Williamson
All Steelers Training Camp audio programming will also be available as podcasts.