Weekly Recap

New contracts, Haden, Hargrave and more

Mar 10, 2019 at 09:00 AM

A look back at all the Steelers news during the week.

Pouncey: 'I don't have words for it'
Maurkice Pouncey is thrilled he will be remaining in black and gold for three more years
Steelers-By-Position: OLBs
Colbert on Dupree: 'It's (about) let's turn that effort into production. Can he? Will he? We'll see'
Steelers come to terms with Pouncey, Foster
The Steelers offensive line is in good shape with new deals in place for two key veterans
Haden: 'I get so much joy out of it'
Joe Haden will be a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi and host a flag football camp as well
Asked and Answered: March 7
Detailing how the Steelers fared when receiving the opening kickoff vs. the second half kickoff
PHOTOS: All-Time rookie leaders - Passing touchdowns

Check out the Steelers all-time rookie leaders in total passing touchdowns

3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns

3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns

3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns

3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns

3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns

3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns

3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970) - 6 passing touchdowns

2. Terry Hanratty (1969) - 8 passing touchdowns
2. Terry Hanratty (1969) - 8 passing touchdowns

2. Terry Hanratty (1969) - 8 passing touchdowns
2. Terry Hanratty (1969) - 8 passing touchdowns

2. Terry Hanratty (1969) - 8 passing touchdowns
2. Terry Hanratty (1969) - 8 passing touchdowns

1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns
1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns

1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns
1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns

1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns
1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns

1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns
1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns

1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns
1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns

1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns
1. Ben Roethlisberger (2004) - 17 passing touchdowns

Steelers-By-Position: DL
Hargrave's sack total jumped from 2 in his second NFL season to 6.5 in his third
Combine wrap up
The NFL Scouting Combine concluded on Monday and SNR's Matt Williamson provides his take on some notable performances 
Asked and Answered: March 5
How players get invited to the Combine, and the process of getting guys to work at different positions
PHOTOS: All-Time rookie leaders - Receptions

Check out the Steelers all-time rookie leaders in total receptions

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

Rudolph: 'That kept me motivated'
Find out what helped get Mason Rudolph through his rookie season
Lewis inducted into BCFHOF
Frank Lewis is honored to be part of the Class of 2019
Steelers-By-Position: ILBs
Bostic and Williams are capable, but the search for a three-down player here continues
