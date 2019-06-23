Weekly Recap

Family Fest, rookies, highlights and more 

Jun 23, 2019 at 09:00 AM

A look back at Steelers news during the week.

Finney motivated by family
Get a closer look at B.J. Finney
PHOTOS: Fan Friday - Part 1

Take a look at the best fan photos from the Steelers 2018 season

Preseason Week 1 - at Philadelphia
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1 - at Philadelphia

Taylor Ollason/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Preseason Week 2 - at Green Bay
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2 - at Green Bay

Matt Ludtke
Preseason Week 3 - vs. Tennessee
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3 - vs. Tennessee

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 1 - at Cleveland
4 / 20

Regular Season Week 1 - at Cleveland

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 2 - vs. Kansas City
5 / 20

Regular Season Week 2 - vs. Kansas City

Shelly Lipton/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 3 - at Tampa Bay
6 / 20

Regular Season Week 3 - at Tampa Bay

Karl Roser
Regular Season Week 4 - vs. Baltimore
7 / 20

Regular Season Week 4 - vs. Baltimore

Arron Anastasia/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Preseason Week 4 - vs. Carolina
8 / 20

Preseason Week 4 - vs. Carolina

Karl Roser
Regular Season Week 5 - vs. Atlanta
9 / 20

Regular Season Week 5 - vs. Atlanta

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 6 - at Cincinnati
10 / 20

Regular Season Week 6 - at Cincinnati

Karl Roser
Regular Season Week 8 - vs. Cleveland
11 / 20

Regular Season Week 8 - vs. Cleveland

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 9 - at Baltimore
12 / 20

Regular Season Week 9 - at Baltimore

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 10 - vs. Carolina
13 / 20

Regular Season Week 10 - vs. Carolina

Arron Anastasia/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 11 - at Jacksonville
14 / 20

Regular Season Week 11 - at Jacksonville

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 12 - at Denver
15 / 20

Regular Season Week 12 - at Denver

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 13 - vs. Los Angeles
16 / 20

Regular Season Week 13 - vs. Los Angeles

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 14 - at Oakland
17 / 20

Regular Season Week 14 - at Oakland

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 15 - vs. New England
18 / 20

Regular Season Week 15 - vs. New England

Melanie Friend/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 16 - at New Orleans
19 / 20

Regular Season Week 16 - at New Orleans

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 17 - vs. Cincinnati
20 / 20

Regular Season Week 17 - vs. Cincinnati

Melanie Friend/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Asked and Answered: June 20
Even after signing Barron and trading up to draft Bush, there's still a place for Vince
PHOTOS: What's in a number? No. 19

See who has worn jersey No. 19 in Steelers history

David Woodley (1984-1985)
1 / 25

David Woodley (1984-1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Woodley (1984-1985)
2 / 25

David Woodley (1984-1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Woodley (1984-1985)
3 / 25

David Woodley (1984-1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Woodley (1984-1985)
4 / 25

David Woodley (1984-1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Woodley (1984-1985)
5 / 25

David Woodley (1984-1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Woodley (1984-1985)
6 / 25

David Woodley (1984-1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Woodley (1984-1985)
7 / 25

David Woodley (1984-1985)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Grisham (2009)
8 / 25

Tyler Grisham (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Grisham (2009)
9 / 25

Tyler Grisham (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Grisham (2009)
10 / 25

Tyler Grisham (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
11 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
12 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
13 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Ryan Meyer/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
14 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
15 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
16 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
17 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
18 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
19 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Mike Drazdzinski/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
20 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Dan Kubus/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
21 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
22 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
23 / 25

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Juju Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
24 / 25

Juju Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Juju Smith-Schuster (2017-present)
25 / 25

Juju Smith-Schuster (2017-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Rookies learn more than football
The education for the team's rookies included life lessons and the importance of giving back
Steelers to host third annual Family Fest
2019 Family Fest will be held at Heinz Field on Sunday, August 4
PHOTOS: Steelers All-Time fumble recovery leaders

Check out the Steelers all-time defense leaders in total fumble recoveries

T9. L.C. Greenwood (1969-1981) - 14 fumble recoveries
1 / 45

T9. L.C. Greenwood (1969-1981) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. L.C. Greenwood (69-81) - 14 fumble recoveries
2 / 45

T9. L.C. Greenwood (69-81) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. L.C. Greenwood (1969-1981) - 14 fumble recoveries
3 / 45

T9. L.C. Greenwood (1969-1981) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. L.C. Greenwood (1969-1981) - 14 fumble recoveries
4 / 45

T9. L.C. Greenwood (1969-1981) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries
5 / 45

T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries
6 / 45

T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries
7 / 45

T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries
8 / 45

T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries
9 / 45

T9. Robin Cole (1977-1987) - 14 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries
10 / 45

T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries
11 / 45

T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Joe Green (69-81) - 15 fumble recoveries
12 / 45

T6. Joe Green (69-81) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries
13 / 45

T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries
14 / 45

T6. Joe Green (1969-1981) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries
15 / 45

T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries
16 / 45

T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries
17 / 45

T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries
18 / 45

T6. Greg Lloyd (1988-1997) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Greg Lloyd (88-97) - 15 fumble recoveries
19 / 45

T6. Greg Lloyd (88-97) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries
20 / 45

T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries
21 / 45

T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries
22 / 45

T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries
23 / 45

T6. Carnell Lake (1989-1998) - 15 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries
24 / 45

5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries
25 / 45

5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries
26 / 45

5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries
27 / 45

5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries
28 / 45

5. Jack Lambert (1974-1984) - 16 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. John Reger (1955-1963) - 17 fumble recoveries
29 / 45

4. John Reger (1955-1963) - 17 fumble recoveries

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
4. John Reger (1955-1963) - 17 fumble recoveries
30 / 45

4. John Reger (1955-1963) - 17 fumble recoveries

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
4. John Reger (1955-1963) - 17 fumble recoveries
31 / 45

4. John Reger (1955-1963) - 17 fumble recoveries

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries
32 / 45

3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries
33 / 45

3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries
34 / 45

3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries
35 / 45

3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries
36 / 45

3. Donnie Shell (1974-1987) - 19 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries
37 / 45

2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries
38 / 45

2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries
39 / 45

2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries
40 / 45

2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries
41 / 45

2. Jack Ham (1971-1982) - 21 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries
42 / 45

1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries
43 / 45

1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries
44 / 45

1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries
45 / 45

1. Ernie Stautner (1950-1963) - 23 fumble recoveries

Pittsburgh Steelers
Asked and Answered: June 18
Ike Taylor is an example for Artie Burns, plus more details on camp meet-and-greets
PHOTOS: What's in a number? No. 7

See who has worn jersey No. 7 in Steelers history

Jim Finks (51-52, 54-55)
1 / 37

Jim Finks (51-52, 54-55)

Jim Finks (51-52, 54-55)
2 / 37

Jim Finks (51-52, 54-55)

John Lyle (56)
3 / 37

John Lyle (56)

John Lyle (56)
4 / 37

John Lyle (56)

Reggie Collier (87r)
5 / 37

Reggie Collier (87r)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Reggie Collier (87r)
6 / 37

Reggie Collier (87r)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Reggie Collier (87r)
7 / 37

Reggie Collier (87r)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Reggie Collier (87r)
8 / 37

Reggie Collier (87r)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Reggie Collier (87r)
9 / 37

Reggie Collier (87r)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Reggie Collier (87r)
10 / 37

Reggie Collier (87r)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
11 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
12 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
13 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
14 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
15 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
16 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
17 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
18 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Gonzalez (98-99)
19 / 37

Pete Gonzalez (98-99)

Michael F. Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
20 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
21 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
22 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
23 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
24 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
25 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
26 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
27 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
28 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
29 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
30 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
31 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Arron Anastasia/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
32 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Arron Anastasia/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
33 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Arron Anastasia/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
34 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
35 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
36 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)
37 / 37

Ben Roethlisberger (04-present)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Striving to be great
Get a closer look at Anthony Chickillo
PHOTOS: All-Time rookie leaders - Receiving yards

Check out the Steelers all-time leaders in receiving yards

4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards
1 / 18

4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards
2 / 18

4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards
3 / 18

4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards
4 / 18

4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards
5 / 18

4. Louis Lipps (1984) - 860 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards
6 / 18

3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards
7 / 18

3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards
8 / 18

3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards
9 / 18

3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards
10 / 18

3. Chase Claypool (2020) - 873 yards

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jimmy Orr (1958) - 910 yards
11 / 18

2. Jimmy Orr (1958) - 910 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jimmy Orr (1958) - 910 yards
12 / 18

2. Jimmy Orr (1958) - 910 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Jimmy Orr (1958) - 910 yards
13 / 18

2. Jimmy Orr (1958) - 910 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards
14 / 18

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards
15 / 18

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards
16 / 18

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards
17 / 18

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards
18 / 18

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 917 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
