Steelers come to terms with Pouncey, Foster

* * *

Foster has been a staple on the Steelers offensive line for the past 10 seasons, and that will continue moving forward as the veteran guard agreed to terms on a two-year contract to remain in black and gold through the 2020 season. Foster was slated to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 when the new NFL year begins, but this will allow him to finish out his career with the only team he has ever played for.

"I had a friend of mine express that to me," said Foster. "He said he is envious of it. Not in a bad way. A lot of guys never get a chance to finish their career at one place. It's a rarity that guys have that opportunity. I am one of the few who is able to do it. I am glad it's in Pittsburgh.

"Our job now is to get a ring."

Foster, who first signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2009 NFL Draft, will be entering his 11th season in black and gold, second only to Ben Roethlisberger who will be entering his 16th season with the Steelers.

"Ben has reached out. He sent me a text," said Foster. "We have been talking about it. He is excited. When he is excited it's a testament of things to come."

Foster didn't miss any action in the 2018 season, starting all 16 games, playing all 1,048 offensive snaps, and being a steady force for an offensive line that is one of the best in the NFL. Foster helped the line not give up any sacks for two consecutive games last season, keeping Roethlisberger upright against Atlanta (10/7) and Cincinnati (10/14).

For his career Foster, who is also a leader and key voice in the locker room, has played in 146 games, starting 131 of them.

"He's been awesome," said David DeCastro. "He's been as steady as ever. He always brings a good laugh to the party, and he gets serious when he needs to be. He does a great job of being that leader in the locker room. He's the guy you see and look up to since I've been here."

This is the second time Foster re-signed with the team, instead of leaving as a free agent. In 2016 he signed a three-year contract to keep him with the Steelers.

"It means a lot," said Foster of playing for the Steelers. "It means a lot for the guys in the building. And a lot of people outside have respect for it. If you know it, you realize it. I am excited to continue to be a part of the history of the Steelers."

Foster has also been a leader in the community, helping to spearhead the team's Social Justice Program this season.

"Pittsburgh gives us so much," said Foster. "Not just in what we do on the field, but the love that you get. It's a genuine city that loves their players, loves the people. That is one thing you find out while being here in Pittsburgh. They make you feel wanted here.