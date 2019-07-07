Weekly Recap

JuJu in London, community events, SVC and more

Jul 07, 2019 at 08:00 AM

A look back at all the Steelers news during the week.

Assuming the position not an option
Matt Feiler ready for a battle at right offensive tackle
PHOTOS: Fan Friday - Part 3

Take a look at the best fan photos from the Steelers 2018 season

Preseason Week 1 - at Philadelphia
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1 - at Philadelphia

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Preseason Week 2 - at Green Bay
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2 - at Green Bay

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Preseason Week 3 - vs. Tennessee
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3 - vs. Tennessee

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Preseason Week 4 - vs. Carolina
4 / 20

Preseason Week 4 - vs. Carolina

Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 1 - at Cleveland
5 / 20

Regular Season Week 1 - at Cleveland

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 2 - vs. Kansas City
6 / 20

Regular Season Week 2 - vs. Kansas City

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 3 - at Tampa Bay
7 / 20

Regular Season Week 3 - at Tampa Bay

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 4 - vs. Baltimore
8 / 20

Regular Season Week 4 - vs. Baltimore

Shelley Lipton/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 5 - vs. Atlanta
9 / 20

Regular Season Week 5 - vs. Atlanta

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 6 - at Cincinnati
10 / 20

Regular Season Week 6 - at Cincinnati

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 8 - vs. Cleveland
11 / 20

Regular Season Week 8 - vs. Cleveland

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 9 - at Baltimore
12 / 20

Regular Season Week 9 - at Baltimore

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 10 - vs. Carolina
13 / 20

Regular Season Week 10 - vs. Carolina

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 11 - at Jacksonville
14 / 20

Regular Season Week 11 - at Jacksonville

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 12 - at Denver
15 / 20

Regular Season Week 12 - at Denver

Regular Season Week 13 - vs. Los Angeles
16 / 20

Regular Season Week 13 - vs. Los Angeles

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 14 - at Oakland
17 / 20

Regular Season Week 14 - at Oakland

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 15 - vs. New England
18 / 20

Regular Season Week 15 - vs. New England

Melanie Friend/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 16 - at New Orleans
19 / 20

Regular Season Week 16 - at New Orleans

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Regular Season Week 17 - vs. Cincinnati
20 / 20

Regular Season Week 17 - vs. Cincinnati

Arron Anastasia/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Football is his passion
Get a closer look at Zach Banner
PHOTOS: 2019 Fourth of July 

Heinz Field hosts its annual Independence Day celebration.

2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0239
1 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1019
2 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0218
3 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0363
4 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0279
5 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0257
6 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0434
7 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1186
8 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0437
9 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0213
10 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0404
11 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0342
12 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0195
13 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0248
14 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1040
15 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0235
16 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0254
17 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0780
18 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0223
19 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0242
20 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0116
21 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0720
22 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0111
23 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0192
24 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0208
25 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0132
26 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1216
27 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0181
28 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0201
29 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0112
30 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0546
31 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1143
32 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0480
33 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1162
34 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0515
35 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0617
36 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1195
37 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0591
38 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0467
39 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0621
40 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0629
41 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0528
42 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_0584
43 / 44
2019_IndependenceDay_0704rm_1177
44 / 44
Ready to make the move
It's the time of year when the Steelers are preparing to make the move to Saint Vincent College
PHOTOS: What's in a number? No. 58

See who has worn jersey No. 58 in Steelers history

Gail Clark (1963)
1 / 24

Gail Clark (1963)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Ed Pine (1965)
2 / 24

Ed Pine (1965)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Chuck Allen (1970-1971)
3 / 24

Chuck Allen (1970-1971)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Chuck Allen (1970-1971)
4 / 24

Chuck Allen (1970-1971)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
5 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
6 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
7 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
8 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
9 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
10 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
11 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
12 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
13 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
14 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
15 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
16 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
17 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
18 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
19 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
20 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
21 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
22 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
23 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jack Lambert (1974-1984)
24 / 24

Jack Lambert (1974-1984)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers announce community relations initiatives
The Pittsburgh Steelers' strong commitment to the Western Pennsylvania community will continue during the 2019 season
PHOTOS: Steelers All-Time kick return leaders

Check out the Steelers all-time leaders in total kick return yards

10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards
1 / 40

10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards
2 / 40

10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards

Harry Homa/Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards
3 / 40

10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards
4 / 40

10. Preston Pearson (1970-1974) - 1,177 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Jim Butler (1965-1967) - 1,186 yards
5 / 40

9. Jim Butler (1965-1967) - 1,186 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Jim Butler (1965-1967) - 1,186 yards
6 / 40

9. Jim Butler (1965-1967) - 1,186 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Jim Butler (1965-1967) - 1,186 yards
7 / 40

9. Jim Butler (1965-1967) - 1,186 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards
8 / 40

8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards
9 / 40

8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards
10 / 40

8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards
11 / 40

8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards
12 / 40

8. Stefan Logan (2009) - 1,466 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Gary Ballman (1962-1966) - 1,711 yards
13 / 40

7. Gary Ballman (1962-1966) - 1,711 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Gary Ballman (1962-1966) - 1,711 yards
14 / 40

7. Gary Ballman (1962-1966) - 1,711 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Gary Ballman (1962-1966) - 1,711 yards
15 / 40

7. Gary Ballman (1962-1966) - 1,711 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards
16 / 40

6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards
17 / 40

6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards
18 / 40

6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards
19 / 40

6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards
20 / 40

6. Antwaan Randle El (2002-2005, 2010) - 1,742 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards
21 / 40

5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards
22 / 40

5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards
23 / 40

5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards
24 / 40

5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards
25 / 40

5. Ernie Mills (1991-1996) - 1,753 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards
26 / 40

4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards
27 / 40

4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards
28 / 40

4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards
29 / 40

4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards
30 / 40

4. Will Blackwell (1997-2001) - 1,772 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Dwight Stone (1987-1994) - 2,086 yards
31 / 40

3. Dwight Stone (1987-1994) - 2,086 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Dwight Stone (1987-1994) - 2,086 yards
32 / 40

3. Dwight Stone (1987-1994) - 2,086 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Dwight Stone (1987-1994) - 2,086 yards
33 / 40

3. Dwight Stone (1987-1994) - 2,086 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Larry Anderson (1978-1981) - 2,866 yards
34 / 40

2. Larry Anderson (1978-1981) - 2,866 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Larry Anderson (1978-1981) - 2,866 yards
35 / 40

2. Larry Anderson (1978-1981) - 2,866 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Larry Anderson (1978-1981) - 2,866 yards
36 / 40

2. Larry Anderson (1978-1981) - 2,866 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards
37 / 40

1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards
38 / 40

1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards
39 / 40

1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards
40 / 40

1. Rod Woodson (1987-1996) - 4,894 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu is the perfect Ambassador
JuJu Smith-Schuster is teaching football to kids in London as part of the NFL Academy
PHOTOS: What's in a number? No. 50

See who has worn jersey No. 50 in Steelers history

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)
1 / 67

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)
2 / 67

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)
3 / 67

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)
4 / 67

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)
5 / 67

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)
6 / 67

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)
7 / 67

Bill Saul (1964, 1966-1968)

Michael F Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jim Clack (1969-1977)
8 / 67

Jim Clack (1969-1977)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jim Clack (1969-1977)
9 / 67

Jim Clack (1969-1977)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Jim Clack (1969-1977)
10 / 67

Jim Clack (1969-1977)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Tom Graves (1979)
11 / 67

Tom Graves (1979)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Tom Graves (1979)
12 / 67

Tom Graves (1979)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Little (1980-1992)
13 / 67

David Little (1980-1992)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Little (1980-1992)
14 / 67

David Little (1980-1992)

Pittsburgh Steelers
David Little (1980-1992)
15 / 67

David Little (1980-1992)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Reggie Barnes (1993)
16 / 67

Reggie Barnes (1993)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Reggie Barnes (1993)
17 / 67

Reggie Barnes (1993)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
18 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
19 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
20 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
21 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Mike Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
22 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
23 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
24 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
25 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
26 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Mike Fabus/Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
27 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
28 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Holmes (1996-2001)
29 / 67

Earl Holmes (1996-2001)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Rocky Boiman (2009)
30 / 67

Rocky Boiman (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Rocky Boiman (2009)
31 / 67

Rocky Boiman (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Rocky Boiman (2009)
32 / 67

Rocky Boiman (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Rocky Boiman (2009)
33 / 67

Rocky Boiman (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Rocky Boiman (2009)
34 / 67

Rocky Boiman (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Rocky Boiman (2009)
35 / 67

Rocky Boiman (2009)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
36 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
37 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
38 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
39 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
40 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
41 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
42 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
43 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
44 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
45 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
46 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
47 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

unknown/Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
48 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)
49 / 67

Larry Foote (2002-2008, 2010-2013)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
50 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
51 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
52 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
53 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
54 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
55 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
56 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
57 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
58 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
59 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
60 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
61 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
62 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
63 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
64 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
65 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
66 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)
67 / 67

Ryan Shazier (2014-2017)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Nelson likes Steelers physical style
Get a closer look at Steve Nelson
PHOTOS: All-Time rookie leaders - Receptions

Check out the Steelers all-time rookie leaders in total receptions

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
1 / 21

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
2 / 21

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
3 / 21

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
4 / 21

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

Ryan Meyer/Pittsburgh Steelers
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions
5 / 21

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) - 58 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
6 / 21

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

Ric Tapia/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
7 / 21

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
8 / 21

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
9 / 21

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
10 / 21

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions
11 / 21

3. Diontae Johnson (2019) - 59 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
12 / 21

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
13 / 21

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
14 / 21

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
15 / 21

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions
16 / 21

2. Troy Edwards (1999) - 61 receptions

Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
17 / 21

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
18 / 21

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
19 / 21

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
20 / 21

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions
21 / 21

1. Chase Claypool (2020) - 62 receptions

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
