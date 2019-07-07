JuJu in London, community events, SVC and more

A look back at all the Steelers news during the week.
Assuming the position not an option
Matt Feiler ready for a battle at right offensive tackle
READ MORE
Take a look at the best fan photos from the Steelers 2018 season
Heinz Field hosts its annual Independence Day celebration.
Ready to make the move
It's the time of year when the Steelers are preparing to make the move to Saint Vincent College
READ MORE
See who has worn jersey No. 58 in Steelers history
Steelers announce community relations initiatives
The Pittsburgh Steelers' strong commitment to the Western Pennsylvania community will continue during the 2019 season
READ MORE
Check out the Steelers all-time leaders in total kick return yards
JuJu is the perfect Ambassador
JuJu Smith-Schuster is teaching football to kids in London as part of the NFL Academy
READ MORE
See who has worn jersey No. 50 in Steelers history
Check out the Steelers all-time rookie leaders in total receptions