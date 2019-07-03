Ready to make the move

"Training camp is a beast, it really is," said Giemont. "Training camp is one of the greatest times of football. I know that a lot of teams have stopped going away to training camp. That really is the signal that we are getting close. We are getting close to playing meaningful games and it is exciting. I know not everybody loves training camp, but training camp is spectacular because you go away, we have a beautiful facility up at Saint Vincent so it makes it really nice, but you bond as a team being in a situation where it is football and really nothing else. The day is filled up where basically from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. you have things to do, and you are doing things, so it's not like there is a lot of time for things other than football.

"I think it brings the team close together, I think it allows you to bond in a way that you would not be able to bond if you were not away at a training camp facility and I think it sets everything up for you as a team to be ready to match the adversity that you know you are going to have during a football season."

While there is the excitement, there is also the reality that you have to move your entire operation to a new location about an hour away. It all begins with the preparation. You know the drill, make a list and check it twice. Or three of four times for that matter. It takes about two weeks to get everything ready for the movers, with blue painters tape attached to all of the equipment that will make the move.

It might seem like a nightmare, but the Steelers have it down to a science, and that is in large part thanks to Recker Transfer, the company that hauls all of the equipment.

"The logistics are absolutely like a symphony orchestra," said Giemont. "You move a great deal of equipment from the South Side facility to Saint Vincent and Recker has done a tremendous job, because they have moved this football team for as long as I think anyone can even realize. It's a tremendous undertaking, it really is, but one that is a well-oiled machine here at the Pittsburgh Steelers and it gets done every year.

"In the weight room you move a tremendous amount of weight, I mean just solid sheer weight to take up to the weight room facility at Saint Vincent and drop it off. I am not going to kid you, I am really, really, really, really, really happy when that move is done. It takes about two days for the body to not be sore any longer. Then moving it back to Pittsburgh, because I am up at camp running the practice that falls on Marcel. Marcel gets the pleasure of moving it back here, back to our facility. It is a tremendous undertaking."

The Steelers move a total of 40,000 pounds of weights from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to Saint Vincent College. Yes – 40,000. Over the years the Steelers have helped to upgrade the weight room at the college, and that makes it a little easier as there is now equipment the team can utilize. But still, 40,000 pounds of weights. It takes a village to move all of that, and being the Type 'A' personality that Giemont is, he jumps right into the mix of it.

"The folks from Recker do a lot, but you got to pick them up and do it yourself," said Giemont. "I've always done that, it's something that I will always do, it's just the way I feel, I think it's important, I think it shows everyone else that we are here together, we are going to move this together, and we are going to get it done together."

The move to camp, while it's the next thing on the calendar for the strength and conditioning staff, really isn't what they do.