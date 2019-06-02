Weekly Recap

Leadership, Layne, Boswell and more

Jun 02, 2019 at 08:00 AM

A look back at all the Steelers news during the week.

Labriola on INTs, Hilton, blocking kicks, Starr
Steps are being taken to lay a foundation for more takeaways in 2019
Bringing the family together
Steelers' alumni were guests of the team for OTAs
Steelers sign Layne
Steelers sign third-round pick Justin Layne
If at first you don't succeed ...
Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi trying to grow his game at OTAs
Asked and Answered: May 30
Haden won't be a cap casualty, and why his signing is in a different category than Nelson's
PHOTOS: 2019 OTAs - Day 6

The Steelers participate in day 6 of the 2019 Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

Mark Barron
1 / 40

Mark Barron

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix
2 / 40

Roosevelt Nix

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
3 / 40

Cameron Heyward

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
4 / 40

Joshua Dobbs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Fred Johnson
5 / 40

Fred Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
6 / 40

Tevin Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Robert Spillane
7 / 40

Robert Spillane

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry
8 / 40

Zach Gentry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Travon McMillan
9 / 40

Travon McMillan

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton Smith
10 / 40

Sutton Smith

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Donte Moncrief
11 / 40

Donte Moncrief

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
12 / 40

Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Christian Scotland-Williamson
13 / 40

Christian Scotland-Williamson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen
14 / 40

Marcus Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Javon Hargrave
15 / 40

Javon Hargrave

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
16 / 40

Bud Dupree

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
J.T. Jones
17 / 40

J.T. Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Layne
18 / 40

Justin Layne

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
19 / 40

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
20 / 40

Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
21 / 40

Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
22 / 40

Jaylen Samuels

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyson Alualu
23 / 40

Tyson Alualu

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers
24 / 40

Eli Rogers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chukwuma Okorafor
25 / 40

Chukwuma Okorafor

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnny Holton
26 / 40

Johnny Holton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
27 / 40

Trey Griffey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
28 / 40

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
29 / 40

Jaylen Samuels

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Robert Spillane and Eli Rogers
30 / 40

Robert Spillane and Eli Rogers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
31 / 40

Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
32 / 40

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
33 / 40

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
34 / 40

Cameron Heyward

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
35 / 40

Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnny Holton
36 / 40

Johnny Holton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree and Trey Edmunds
37 / 40

Bud Dupree and Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
38 / 40

Cameron Sutton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Travon McMillan
39 / 40

Travon McMillan

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
40 / 40

T.J. Watt

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Watt ready for leadership role
'The biggest thing about being a leader is knowing who you are talking to at all times'
Rudolph ready to battle
Mason Rudolph feels prepared to fight for the No. 2 quarterback spot
PHOTOS: 2019 OTAs - Day 5 

The Steelers participate in day 5 of the 2019 Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

Donte Moncrief
1 / 70

Donte Moncrief

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
2 / 70

Mason Rudolph

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
3 / 70

Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
4 / 70

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chuks Okorafor
5 / 70

Chuks Okorafor

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Allen
6 / 70

Brian Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Colbert
7 / 70

Kevin Colbert

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble
8 / 70

Xavier Grimble

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
9 / 70

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
10 / 70

Diontae Johnson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
11 / 70

Tevin Jones

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
12 / 70

Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
13 / 70

Trey Griffey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
14 / 70

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble
15 / 70

Xavier Grimble

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry
16 / 70

Zach Gentry

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Rader
17 / 70

Kevin Rader

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
18 / 70

T.J. Watt

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Maurkice Pouncey
19 / 70

Maurkice Pouncey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
20 / 70

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
21 / 70

Cameron Sutton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
22 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chuks Okorafor
23 / 70

Chuks Okorafor

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Maurkice Pouncey
24 / 70

Maurkice Pouncey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
25 / 70

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Travon McMillian and Eddie Faulkner
26 / 70

Travon McMillian and Eddie Faulkner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
27 / 70

Trey Griffey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
28 / 70

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
29 / 70

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
30 / 70

Ryan Switzer

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger and Jaylen Samuels
31 / 70

Ben Roethlisberger and Jaylen Samuels

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson and Bud Dupree
32 / 70

Steven Nelson and Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnny Holton
33 / 70

Johnny Holton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
34 / 70

Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers
35 / 70

Eli Rogers

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
36 / 70

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
37 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
38 / 70

Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Allen
39 / 70

Brian Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Lavon Hooks
40 / 70

Lavon Hooks

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Rader
41 / 70

Kevin Rader

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
42 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
43 / 70

Ryan Switzer

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Derwin Gray
44 / 70

Derwin Gray

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
45 / 70

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton and Johnny Holton
46 / 70

Mike Hilton and Johnny Holton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
47 / 70

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns
48 / 70

Artie Burns

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
49 / 70

Cameron Sutton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
50 / 70

Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
51 / 70

Steven Nelson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
52 / 70

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich
53 / 70

Tyler Matakevich

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vince Williams
54 / 70

Vince Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Dravon Askew-Henry
55 / 70

Dravon Askew-Henry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
56 / 70

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
P.J. Locke
57 / 70

P.J. Locke

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Daniel McCullers
58 / 70

Daniel McCullers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton Smith
59 / 70

Sutton Smith

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich
60 / 70

Tyler Matakevich

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
61 / 70

Cameron Heyward

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
62 / 70

Mike Hilton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
63 / 70

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner
64 / 70

Zach Banner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
65 / 70

Bud Dupree

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeaux
66 / 70

Henry Mondeaux

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
67 / 70

Bud Dupree

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush
68 / 70

Devin Bush

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Layne
69 / 70

Justin Layne

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Donte Moncrief
70 / 70

Donte Moncrief

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
'I'm hitting the ball really well'
Chris Boswell confident uncharacteristic struggles are behind him
Asked and Answered: May 28
Since Barron entered the NFL as a DB and played several seasons there, he can wear No. 26
PHOTOS: 2019 OTAs - Day 4 

The Steelers participate in day 4 of the 2019 Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

Diontae Spencer
1 / 74

Diontae Spencer

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Greg Gilmore
2 / 74

Greg Gilmore

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Javon Hargrave
3 / 74

Javon Hargrave

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
4 / 74

Steven Nelson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
5 / 74

Tevin Jones

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah Buggs
6 / 74

Isaiah Buggs

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
7 / 74

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner
8 / 74

Zach Banner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Matthew Wright
9 / 74

Matthew Wright

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerald Hawkins
10 / 74

Jerald Hawkins

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
11 / 74

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
12 / 74

Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble
13 / 74

Xavier Grimble

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
14 / 74

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
J.T. Jones
15 / 74

J.T. Jones

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeaux
16 / 74

Henry Mondeaux

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Lavon Hooks
17 / 74

Lavon Hooks

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Daniel McCullers
18 / 74

Daniel McCullers

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
19 / 74

Steven Nelson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
20 / 74

Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
J.T. Jones
21 / 74

J.T. Jones

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
22 / 74

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
23 / 74

Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
24 / 74

Cameron Sutton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
25 / 74

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
26 / 74

Cameron Sutton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
27 / 74

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
28 / 74

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
29 / 74

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Casey Sayles
30 / 74

Casey Sayles

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Daniel McCullers
31 / 74

Daniel McCullers

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
32 / 74

Mason Rudolph

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper
33 / 74

Tuzar Skipper

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerald Hawkins
34 / 74

Jerald Hawkins

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
35 / 74

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Boswell
36 / 74

Chris Boswell

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
37 / 74

Cameron Sutton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Sutton Smith
38 / 74

Sutton Smith

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
39 / 74

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
40 / 74

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
41 / 74

Ryan Switzer

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Conor Sheehy
42 / 74

Conor Sheehy

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
43 / 74

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Henry Mondeaux
44 / 74

Henry Mondeaux

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
45 / 74

Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in the Organized Team Activity (OTA) at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
46 / 74

T.J. Watt

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
47 / 74

Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
48 / 74

Trey Griffey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns
49 / 74

Artie Burns

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
50 / 74

Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
P.J. Locke, Diontae Spencer and Marcelis Branch
51 / 74

P.J. Locke, Diontae Spencer and Marcelis Branch

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
52 / 74

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
53 / 74

Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner and Alejandro Villanueva
54 / 74

Zach Banner and Alejandro Villanueva

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush
55 / 74

Devin Bush

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
56 / 74

Steven Nelson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
57 / 74

James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Donte Moncrief
58 / 74

Donte Moncrief

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper and Kevin Rader
59 / 74

Tuzar Skipper and Kevin Rader

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
60 / 74

Steven Nelson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers
61 / 74

Eli Rogers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry
62 / 74

Zach Gentry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
63 / 74

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Williams
64 / 74

Malik Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer
65 / 74

B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
66 / 74

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
67 / 74

Trey Griffey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
68 / 74

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
69 / 74

Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry
70 / 74

Zach Gentry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
71 / 74

James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger, Randy Fichtner and Mike Tomlin
72 / 74

Ben Roethlisberger, Randy Fichtner and Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
73 / 74

James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
74 / 74

Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Conner: 'I just go about my business'
James Conner said he doesn't look at himself as a leader, but is always willing to help out
