Rudolph ready to battle

Getting his shot: Kameron Kelly found himself in two new spots on Tuesday as the team gathered for their fourth OTA session.

During practice he was working at free safety with the first-team defense for the first time. And after practice, he was surrounded by reporters and cameras talking about it.

"It's a blessing," said Kelly. "That was my goal, to work with the first team. That is everybody's goal, no matter where you come from or what you were doing before. You always want to work your way up to get as much playing time as possible. I just thank God for the opportunity.

"It made me want to lock in more and make sure I came out here and made the most out of my opportunity."

Kelly was signed by the team in early April after playing for the San Diego Fleet in the now defunct Alliance of American Football. The young defensive back entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in the preseason, and with the Fleet, but this time he is hoping for more. A lot more. And he is hoping his versatility, which includes the ability to play safety or cornerback, is something that helps him reach the goal of taking the next step.

"I told coach whatever he wants me to do I will to help the team," said Kelly. "I feel like (versatility) helps me out a lot. Wherever they need me, I can play. If we have a nickel go down, I can move there. If we have a safety go down, I can play there. A corner goes down, I can play there. I feel like I am three people at once. That helps a lot.

"I have just been out here doing my job, learning the defense as good as possible, and making sure I give my all every single rep."

That versatility can go one more step. With the Fleet he played in eight games, six of them in the secondary and two at receiver. But he wants to keep his focus on the secondary and was thrilled when he had the opportunity to sign with the Steelers.

"I prayed I was going to get an opportunity," said Kelly. "I had a couple of teams call. The Steelers called and I felt like it was the best place for me. They stay on you here, they ask you to work hard, but the atmosphere and the culture is good. It's everything they said it would be.