OTAs Blog: Focused on his goals

An easy decision: Less than a week ago quarterback Mitch Trubisky was signed to a new three-year contract to keep him in the black and gold through the 2025 season.

For Trubisky, it was a no-brainer.

"It was a pleasant surprise," said Trubisky of getting the new deal. "It was an easy decision on my part."

Trubisky cited the Steelers culture as to why it was such a simple decision for him, including Coach Mike Tomlin, General Manager Omar Khan, and team President Art Rooney II.

"It's the family atmosphere," said Trubisky. "It's the teammates. It's the people. It's just a great fit for me, my family. We just love everything about it. We love Coach T, Omar, Mr. Rooney and his family. It's a special place to be a part of. We got really close as a team last year and I felt like I wanted to be here for the next three years. When they asked me to, it was an easy decision."

Trubisky originally signed a two-year contract with the Steelers at the start of free agency in 2022. He played in seven games in 2022, starting five of them. He opened the season as the team's No. 1 quarterback, starting the first three games, and stepped in later in the season when Kenny Pickett was injured.

He said his relationship with Pickett is a great one, even though the young quarterback took over his starting role, and his main focus is to help Pickett and the team any way possible.

"Me and Kenny have gotten so close," said Trubisky. "I want to help him any way I can. We've got a really great quarterback room. We love having Mason (Rudolph) back too. We're going to have a lot of fun and get to work. Anything I can be for Kenny, a soundboard, extra coach, extra eyes on the field, I am going to be here for him, and he knows that. I think that is also why they wanted to have me back, to be in that role and help him any way I can. I am excited about it."

Trubisky said it is that relationship, that willingness to work together, that makes the dynamic work.

"It's just being transparent and being yourself," said Trubisky. "I think we both have personalities. We get along with each other. We are friends inside the building and off the field. We hang out all the time. It's a great dynamic on this team. When you have that chemistry, the honest conversations are easier to have. We go in there and be ourselves.

"We all just want one thing…the Pittsburgh Steelers to win and for ourselves to be the best that we can be. We just come in here and compete and help each other towards a common goal."

Trubisky knew last year when Pickett took over the No. 1 spot that he couldn't dwell on it or let it eat away at him. There was too much at stake for the team for him to let it become personal.