OTAs Blog: Focused on his goals

Tuesday, May 23
Focused on his goals: Diontae Johnson smiled when the question was asked.
Yes, it's only May and it was only the first day of Steelers OTAs.
But when he was asked if he had any personal goals yet for the 2023 season, he didn't hesitate with his answer.
"Definitely All-Pro," said Johnson. "Pro Bowl. Over 1,000 yards. Over 100 catches. Top 10, top 5. Saying that in the most humble way. Really, that is pretty much it."
For that being 'pretty much it,' they are goals if he achieves the Steelers offense will definitely be headed in the right direction. Johnson has one 1,000-yard season under his belt, when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards in 2021. In 2022 he had 86 receptions for 882 yards.
His goals are attainable, but he isn't pressuring himself.
"I pray over my goals," said Johnson. "If I achieve them, I achieve them. If I don't, I just keep working. At the end of the day that is all I can do."
Johnson said the way he attacks his role on the team is what gives him the belief he can achieve the goals, as he is a player that never stops, putting in extra time all season long.
"Really just preparation and how I am feeling," said Johnson. "Being comfortable out there and knowing what I am doing. Everything comes after that. Everything is flowing, going in the right direction, I feel good."
Some of the extra work Johnson puts in happened this offseason when he and others worked with quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky in Florida. He also worked on his conditioning, something that he wanted to focus on.
"I didn't change anything, just trying to stay more conditioned," said Johnson. "I tried to run a little more. Focus on routes, catching the ball. I can get better at every aspect of my game."
An easy decision: Less than a week ago quarterback Mitch Trubisky was signed to a new three-year contract to keep him in the black and gold through the 2025 season.
For Trubisky, it was a no-brainer.
"It was a pleasant surprise," said Trubisky of getting the new deal. "It was an easy decision on my part."
Trubisky cited the Steelers culture as to why it was such a simple decision for him, including Coach Mike Tomlin, General Manager Omar Khan, and team President Art Rooney II.
"It's the family atmosphere," said Trubisky. "It's the teammates. It's the people. It's just a great fit for me, my family. We just love everything about it. We love Coach T, Omar, Mr. Rooney and his family. It's a special place to be a part of. We got really close as a team last year and I felt like I wanted to be here for the next three years. When they asked me to, it was an easy decision."
Trubisky originally signed a two-year contract with the Steelers at the start of free agency in 2022. He played in seven games in 2022, starting five of them. He opened the season as the team's No. 1 quarterback, starting the first three games, and stepped in later in the season when Kenny Pickett was injured.
He said his relationship with Pickett is a great one, even though the young quarterback took over his starting role, and his main focus is to help Pickett and the team any way possible.
"Me and Kenny have gotten so close," said Trubisky. "I want to help him any way I can. We've got a really great quarterback room. We love having Mason (Rudolph) back too. We're going to have a lot of fun and get to work. Anything I can be for Kenny, a soundboard, extra coach, extra eyes on the field, I am going to be here for him, and he knows that. I think that is also why they wanted to have me back, to be in that role and help him any way I can. I am excited about it."
Trubisky said it is that relationship, that willingness to work together, that makes the dynamic work.
"It's just being transparent and being yourself," said Trubisky. "I think we both have personalities. We get along with each other. We are friends inside the building and off the field. We hang out all the time. It's a great dynamic on this team. When you have that chemistry, the honest conversations are easier to have. We go in there and be ourselves.
"We all just want one thing…the Pittsburgh Steelers to win and for ourselves to be the best that we can be. We just come in here and compete and help each other towards a common goal."
Trubisky knew last year when Pickett took over the No. 1 spot that he couldn't dwell on it or let it eat away at him. There was too much at stake for the team for him to let it become personal.
"When things go how they go during the season last year, and you're pushed into a new role, you have some personal feelings you have to put aside," said Trubisky. "You just embrace your role to help the team for a common good. That is what I try to do. I think people see how I come to work, how I am as a person, as a teammate and they appreciate that. It was genuine coming from me that I want this team to win, I want to help the guys be as successful as they can. I am excited to be a part of this team."
Keep on grinding: "I would say that by the time we get to the opening game, the best five offensive linemen will play."
Those were the words of General Manager Omar Khan after the Steelers selected Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Khan said his job was to bring in the competition for those five spots, and now it's in Coach Mike Tomlin's hands as to who the five will be.
But there is no doubt, Jones' name is one a lot of people include in the top five already, even if he is a bit more laid back when he talks about it. Jones isn't putting his name out there just yet by any means, knowing there are veterans on the roster he will be competing against for the role. But he is ready to compete and knows there is only one way to be a starter come opening day.
"Just being the best version of me," said Jones.
And how does he do that?
"Show up every day, give 110 percent and keep grinding," he added.
Jones isn't one who is driven by earning that starting job right now, or at least that is the message he is delivering. He is happy with where his role in at the start of OTAs and just wants to keep on working.
"You just come in ready to work," said Jones. "Grind as much as possible so at the end of the day you can show what you can do and be the best you. Coming from where I come from, just being a part of the team is such a big blessing."
Where he came from collegiately is the University of Georgia, where he was a two-time national champion, started every game in 2022 for the Bulldogs and was an Associated Press All-SEC first-team selection. That background prepared him for the next level, giving him the work ethic and confidence to tackle it head on.
"Georgia prepares you like no other for the next level," said Jones. "I think nobody does it as good as Georgia just because of how hard we worked at Georgia, how hard they pushed you, how hard they stayed on you. Just every aspect. Coming from Georgia and being in that program helps a lot."
Holcomb settling in: New inside linebacker Cole Holcomb was signed to help solidify the position for the Steelers, but he's easing his way into things with his new team.
Holcomb, 26, saw his 2022 season with the Washington Commanders ended by a foot injury after just seven games. So, the Steelers are being careful about Holcomb's workload during OTA sessions. He said Tuesday, he was able to do positional drill work, but watched the team portion of practice. But, as Holcomb noted, he's a player who can learn from watching.
A former walk-on at North Carolina, Holcomb had to learn the defense there by watching as opposed to being on the field early in his career.
"That's been the story of my life," said Holcomb of taking mental reps. "I've learned how to get good at that."
But that doesn't mean the foot injury isn't healing well. The Steelers' medical staff have determined its best to allow the fifth-year veteran to have extra healing time to get him ready for a 17-game season rather than push things now.
"Feeling good. I'm champing at the bit," Holcomb said. "But we're still taking it a little slow. Be ready for September. Our coaches, our training staff, they all have the right mindset. I'm behind them 100 percent.
"Whatever they allow me to do, I'm going to participate. Whenever they tell me to chill out a little bit, OK."
Besides, football is football.
"The more you understand defensive concepts, the more you can just play," Holcomb said. "Teams might have little things they like to do differently, but in the end it's mostly single-high, two-high coverages, quarters. It's football."
