Minicamp Blog: A good start for Pickett

Off to a good start for Pickett: The Steelers kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday morning at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, with a mix of 17 rookies, including the teams seven draft picks, six first-year players and 28 players there on a tryout basis.

It all began with a walkthrough, giving the group a chance to get to know the system a little before taking part in their first real practice.

And for first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, the quarterback from Pitt, it's a chance just to get to know the names of the players he is lining up with on offense, and across from on defense.

"It was great," said Pickett. "'I'm just trying to learn the guy's names. I really haven't got a chance to meet anybody. We've been in meetings. I want to call guys out to help and stuff and talk and I have no clue who I am talking to."

Pickett's plan the rest of the day was to talk with as many of his teammates as possible, getting to know them because the thing he wants more than anything is for the rest of the practices to run smoothly, something that was a priority for him in college as well.

"I would say we're kind of doing a good job of taking this a step at a time, really taking it slow," said Pickett. "It's a walkthrough, but guys really want to run fast. I know everyone's excited to practice, so we'll see how it goes in a couple hours."

While it is rookie minicamp, a time when it's all about learning for the players, Pickett also knows that it can help set the foundation for what is going to be a quarterback competition with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, and he has to make every moment count.

"This is what I have to do. I have no shot if I don't know what I'm doing," said Pickett. "I'm really dedicating myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can. I want to have a smooth practice with these guys and hopefully everyone looks good."

Pickett has an advantage of having some familiarity with offensive coordinator Matt Canada's system. Canada recruited him to Pitt, and while Canada left the school before Pickett's freshman year, the formations he ran remained, even if the offense wasn't the same. That, along with Pickett's devotion to being the best, will benefit him as he works toward being able to contribute early on to the offense.

"I think it's all mental," said Pickett. "I know what I have to do. Know the responsibilities of everybody else on the offense. Learn new defenses that are in the NFL. There's a lot that goes into it. I'm excited to dedicate myself to it and obsess over trying to be the best I can be and learning as much as I can."

Hearing from Ben: Pickett said he has talked to both Trubisky and Rudolph, but he also got a call from recently retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who offered him any help he needs.