Minicamp Blog: A good start for Pickett

May 13, 2022 at 05:15 PM
Friday, May 13

Off to a good start for Pickett: The Steelers kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday morning at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, with a mix of 17 rookies, including the teams seven draft picks, six first-year players and 28 players there on a tryout basis.

It all began with a walkthrough, giving the group a chance to get to know the system a little before taking part in their first real practice.

And for first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, the quarterback from Pitt, it's a chance just to get to know the names of the players he is lining up with on offense, and across from on defense.

"It was great," said Pickett. "'I'm just trying to learn the guy's names. I really haven't got a chance to meet anybody. We've been in meetings. I want to call guys out to help and stuff and talk and I have no clue who I am talking to."

Pickett's plan the rest of the day was to talk with as many of his teammates as possible, getting to know them because the thing he wants more than anything is for the rest of the practices to run smoothly, something that was a priority for him in college as well.

"I would say we're kind of doing a good job of taking this a step at a time, really taking it slow," said Pickett. "It's a walkthrough, but guys really want to run fast. I know everyone's excited to practice, so we'll see how it goes in a couple hours."

While it is rookie minicamp, a time when it's all about learning for the players, Pickett also knows that it can help set the foundation for what is going to be a quarterback competition with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, and he has to make every moment count.

"This is what I have to do. I have no shot if I don't know what I'm doing," said Pickett. "I'm really dedicating myself to the playbook and learning every detail I possibly can. I want to have a smooth practice with these guys and hopefully everyone looks good."

Pickett has an advantage of having some familiarity with offensive coordinator Matt Canada's system. Canada recruited him to Pitt, and while Canada left the school before Pickett's freshman year, the formations he ran remained, even if the offense wasn't the same. That, along with Pickett's devotion to being the best, will benefit him as he works toward being able to contribute early on to the offense.

"I think it's all mental," said Pickett. "I know what I have to do. Know the responsibilities of everybody else on the offense. Learn new defenses that are in the NFL. There's a lot that goes into it. I'm excited to dedicate myself to it and obsess over trying to be the best I can be and learning as much as I can."

Hearing from Ben: Pickett said he has talked to both Trubisky and Rudolph, but he also got a call from recently retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who offered him any help he needs.

"He said he's always there for me if I have any questions or advice," said Pickett. "He's an unbelievable player, Hall of Famer. He's a guy that I'll definitely use as a resource in the coming weeks here."

Familiar faces: Among those taking part in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis are Mississippi College linebacker Gavin Greene, the son of late Steelers Hall of Fame llinebacker Kevin Greene, and South Carolina linebacker Damani Staley, the son of Duce Staley, a former Steelers running back now coaching with the Lions. In addition, several local college players are trying out, including Pitt's Tre Tipton and Chase Pine, Robert Morris' Tavin Harville and Duquesne's Leandro Debrito.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Quarterback Coach David Corley, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Quarterback Coach David Corley, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tre Tipton (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tre Tipton (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Trevon Mason (69) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Trevon Mason (69) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and \ps5\practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and \ps5\practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Charles Williams Jr. (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Charles Williams Jr. (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Gaines (45) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Gaines (45) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Corey Dublin (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers center Corey Dublin (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tre Tipton (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tre Tipton (23) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Vincent McConnell (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Corey Dublin (66) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Vincent McConnell (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Corey Dublin (66) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jordan Tucker (72) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Chris Owens (79) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jordan Tucker (72) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Chris Owens (79) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Gaines (45) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Gaines (45) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) and Pittsburgh Steelers Tight End Coach Alfredo Roberts practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) and Pittsburgh Steelers Tight End Coach Alfredo Roberts practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Charles Williams Jr. (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Charles Williams Jr. (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Gaines (45) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Gaines (45) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Bryce Watts (17) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Bryce Watts (17) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Steele (26) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Steele (26) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tavin Harville (9) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tavin Harville (9) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Daniel Archibong (61) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Daniel Archibong (61) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory McCoy (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory McCoy (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Gavin Greene (30) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Gavin Greene (30) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Fornadel (51) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Fornadel (51) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jake Dixon (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jake Dixon (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers Coaching Assistant Denzel Martin practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers Coaching Assistant Denzel Martin practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Damani Staley (33) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Damani Staley (33) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.D. Moultry (46) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.D. Moultry (46) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Divine Buckrham (2) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Divine Buckrham (2) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Snead (20) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Snead (20) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun (5) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Delontae Scott (50) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Delontae Scott (50) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Paul Barr (50) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Paul Barr (50) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Gilliam (62) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Gilliam (62) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Charles Williams Jr. (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Charles Williams Jr. (21) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Gavin Greene (30) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Gavin Greene (30) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Mataeo Durant (40) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Mataeo Durant (40) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Trevon Mason (69) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Trevon Mason (69) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jahad Woods (13) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Ike Onwuasoanya (67) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Defensive Assistant/Linebackers Brian Flores practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Defensive Assistant/Linebackers Brian Flores practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Damani Staley (33) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Damani Staley (33) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Paul Barr (50) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Paul Barr (50) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex during rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Been there, blocked that: It wouldn't be a reach to perceive Connor Heyward as a sixth-round pick without a specific position.

But it would, likewise, be accurate to assess Heyward as a player who has blocked players who have already been perceived by NFL teams as NFL-caliber edge defenders.

"Every week in the Big Ten you're playing somebody that's elite on the edge," Heyward acknowledged after the initial on-the-field session of rookie minicamp today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (second overall, Detroit) and David Ojabo (second round, Baltimore) and Purdue's George Karlaftis (30th overall, Kansas City) were among the defenders Heyward was asked to block last season at Michigan State.

"Penn State had some guys, Ohio State," Heyward continued. "I played Purdue. I played Hutchinson, Ojabo. I think I held my own. I got the best of them sometimes. They got the best of me, as well.

"I think they sharpened my path to get me to this point."

Heyward is being listed at 6-foot and 230 pounds by the Steelers, and classified as a tight end/fullback.

"I'm about 238," he insisted. "I know I have to gain a little weight, do it the right way. I know I'm a good football player and I have good leverage so I can beat the bigger guys, that works in my advantage.

"It's all about competing and 'want to.'"

Heyward arrived at Michigan State as a running back but eventually settled into a tight end/H-back role as a senior.

The 1,636 rushing yards amassed last season by Spartans by running back Kenneth Walker III (second round, Seattle) are a reflection of the effectiveness of Heyward, among others, as a blocker.

"You can always get better at blocking," Heyward said. "You can always get better at a lot of things. I was a good blocker but I'm still trying to improve because I know at the next level there are going to be better guys."

Heyward also contributed big plays in the passing game at Michigan State. He anticipates having a role in that department, among others, on his NFL plate.

"They're going to do a lot of things with me," he said. "I'm just gonna embrace my role.
"I'm looking forward to everything."

His first on-field experience playing for his brother Cam's team was less of a concern to Conner than taking his first steps toward earning his keep.

"It's all about work," Heyward maintained. "It was cool right after I got drafted and everything. This is a business and I know I need to take care of my business."

-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta

