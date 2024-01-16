Not the way they wanted it to end

Not the ending they wanted: For linebacker T.J. Watt, one of the frontrunners for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, missing Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills wasn't easy.

Watt suffered a knee injury in the regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens and wasn't able to play in the Wild Card game.

"It's very frustrating to not be able to take part," said Watt. "I was trying my best. I helped those guys as much as I possibly could and tried to get back, but I obviously wasn't good enough to get back and just unfortunate not to be able to put my hand in the pile again."

Instead of preparing for another playoff game, and hoping to get a shot to return to the field, Watt and his teammates were holding exit meetings and saying some goodbyes on Monday.

It definitely wasn't what the plan was.

"Every year you're so involved and so bought into the week to week, you weren't expecting to be in this situation," said Watt. "So, there's no flights booked for what happens if we lose, all that type of stuff. You're just always thinking you're going to win. You're going to be here today working on your game that week.

"When the season ends, the way that it does, it's so abrupt. We're so used to having that regimented schedule. You come in at seven, you do your whole daily routine, you go to practice, you work out, you go home, and you do it all over again. So, when the season's over, it all happens so quickly. And all of sudden we're all sitting here. We have nothing to do for the next couple of months. So, it's strange. It's not fun.

"But only one team gets to feel great after the season. Just waiting to have that feeling."

Watt talked at the beginning of the year about wanting to get a playoff win, wanting to change the narrative.

When asked what is needed to take that next step, he didn't know the answer yet.

"If I knew we wouldn't be having this conversation," said Watt. "Just trying to figure that out. I'm a guy that's never going to run from work. I think we can always run to work. I think that's a good starting point. But at the same time, it's trying to learn, reflect and find out where we can continue to get better. No team is the same as the previous years. So that's always a challenge.

"But we're going to take a long hard look and figure this thing out because we keep having the same conversation every year it seems.

"The first time you guys saw me this year was in Latrobe and I said I want to win a playoff game. This is what we do it for. All the hard work in the offseason, all the extra reps, everything that you think about, dream about in the offseason is for moments like yesterday, for those games. To be able to put in the work to get in those positions and not capitalize makes it more frustrating.