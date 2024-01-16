Not the way they wanted it to end

Not the ending they wanted: For linebacker T.J. Watt, one of the frontrunners for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, missing Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills wasn't easy.
Watt suffered a knee injury in the regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens and wasn't able to play in the Wild Card game.
"It's very frustrating to not be able to take part," said Watt. "I was trying my best. I helped those guys as much as I possibly could and tried to get back, but I obviously wasn't good enough to get back and just unfortunate not to be able to put my hand in the pile again."
Instead of preparing for another playoff game, and hoping to get a shot to return to the field, Watt and his teammates were holding exit meetings and saying some goodbyes on Monday.
It definitely wasn't what the plan was.
"Every year you're so involved and so bought into the week to week, you weren't expecting to be in this situation," said Watt. "So, there's no flights booked for what happens if we lose, all that type of stuff. You're just always thinking you're going to win. You're going to be here today working on your game that week.
"When the season ends, the way that it does, it's so abrupt. We're so used to having that regimented schedule. You come in at seven, you do your whole daily routine, you go to practice, you work out, you go home, and you do it all over again. So, when the season's over, it all happens so quickly. And all of sudden we're all sitting here. We have nothing to do for the next couple of months. So, it's strange. It's not fun.
"But only one team gets to feel great after the season. Just waiting to have that feeling."
Watt talked at the beginning of the year about wanting to get a playoff win, wanting to change the narrative.
When asked what is needed to take that next step, he didn't know the answer yet.
"If I knew we wouldn't be having this conversation," said Watt. "Just trying to figure that out. I'm a guy that's never going to run from work. I think we can always run to work. I think that's a good starting point. But at the same time, it's trying to learn, reflect and find out where we can continue to get better. No team is the same as the previous years. So that's always a challenge.
"But we're going to take a long hard look and figure this thing out because we keep having the same conversation every year it seems.
"The first time you guys saw me this year was in Latrobe and I said I want to win a playoff game. This is what we do it for. All the hard work in the offseason, all the extra reps, everything that you think about, dream about in the offseason is for moments like yesterday, for those games. To be able to put in the work to get in those positions and not capitalize makes it more frustrating.
"There are lessons to be learned in all this and it doesn't take away from the good things that we've done. It just means that it wasn't enough and we're going to go back to the drawing board and figure it out."
Locked in: A day after losing in the Wild Card Round, Steelers players were cleaning out their lockers, meeting with their coaches, and saying some offseason goodbyes.
And in some cases, it might just be goodbye as everyone knows a roster changes in the offseason.
It wasn't what the team had hoped for. The hope was to be preparing for the Divisional Round, but the loss to the Bills changed everything.
"It's a terrible feeling," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "Guys put their whole life into this. Moving from all over the country. Coming in for one goal. Being away from their families. Luckily, I'm fortunate that I have my family here but there are a lot of guys that sacrifice way more. I'm just appreciative of the guys that have been here, coaches, staff, everybody that's had a seat on this bus to work this year. You know, that's all you can be. Year in and year out each team changes."
Heyward made it clear that he wants to be back in 2024, but one thing he has to do is recover from the groin injury that forced him to miss time earlier in the season while on the Reserve/Injured List.
"It's about getting healthy," said Heyward. "Getting stronger. I was dealing with this first day of training camp. I'm just looking to get back on the right footing. Get back to having fun.
"Of course, I want to play. In my mind I wanted to play more than just one more season. I just gotta get healthy first."
Heyward wasn't just asked about his return, but also what he believes will happen with Coach Mike Tomlin.
And he gave a passionate answer.
"I'm gonna say this about Mike T," said Heyward. "Why are we so concerned with somebody who has a year on their contract, has been locked in and just wants to coach football. We don't ask anybody else if they need to come back for another year or if anything else. I just think it's doing him a disservice. This guy has been locked in from the very get go. But yet, we're worried about if he's coming back or not.
"He's been locked in, and I appreciate it. We just want to focus on one goal. He wants to focus on one goal. And I just think that's fair. Everybody likes to talk about he might take a year off. He might do this. He's only got one year, I just think, why would he answer a question like that? He's worried about trying to win a playoff game. And then last night, we just lost a big playoff game. Why does it need to address it then? It's not the time or the place. I appreciate the question, but I just think for him in general, Coach T has earned that to just be singularly focused on one goal. We've asked this question week in and week out. It's just not fair to the process."
Looking ahead to 2024: The 2023 season was not how Steelers third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth had become accustomed to performing in his first two seasons.
After becoming just the second tight end in NFL history to catch 60 or more passes in his first two seasons, Freiermuth's catch total dipped to just 32 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 as a hamstring injury kept him out of five games.
But Freiermuth did have five receptions for a team-high 76 yards in Monday's 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Bills in a AFC Wild Card playoff game, and sees the offense as a group that can build off what it did late in the season.
"It's there," Freiermuth said of the team's offensive execution. "We just have to figure out a way to get it earlier in the year and get ourselves into situations where we can be successful."
The Steelers found their running game in the second half of the season after some early struggles and averaged nearly 150 yards per game on the ground from Week 9 on.
Getting that continuity working earlier in the season is a goal that Freiermuth has in mind for the offseason.
"Find our identity quicker," Freiermuth said of what the Steelers need to do. "Obviously, we found it late in the year and it worked for us. We've got to continue to hone in on that in camp next year, in OTAs and have that earlier in the season."
The Steelers could be doing that while learning a new offense. After former offensive coordinator Matt Canada was relieved of his duties following a Week 11 loss to the Browns, running backs coach Eddie Faulker took over the coordinator duties on an interim basis, while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan handled play calling on game days.
The Steelers, who had struggled offensively to that point, put together some of their best games on that side of the ball down the stretch.
"I think they both did a great job with the circumstances we were put in," Freiermuth said. "I think Coach Faulk and Coach Sully did a great job of handling it. It was kind of hard to self-reflect in the middle of the year when it happened because you're trying to win the next game. I think they did a great job, both of them."
Now, for Freiermuth, it's about putting an injury-plagued season behind him and focusing on getting better for 2024 to help the team take the next step.
"It was frustrating. The beginning of the season was not what I envisioned, being out five games with a hamstring," Freiermuth said. "It definitely wasn't what I wanted. But I thought I came along later in the year when I got healthy. And the offense found its groove later in the year. We'll try to build on that."
On the right track: It was a season of upheaval on offense, of changing quarterbacks and coordinators, but running back Jaylen Warren emerged believing the Steelers eventually figured that side of the ball out.
"i think we know where we stand," he said. "I think we know what to do, so we're gonna keep building with each other. We gotta come together as a group and have a better understanding of each other and move from there.
"It's gotten better but we can always move forward."
Warren said progress along those lines started to become obvious right about the time the Steelers entered the stretch run of the regular season and concluded that portion of their schedule on a three-game winning streak.
"You could tell players were willing to buy into that and it started showing," he said. "I'm hopeful we see what we do when it does take place and so we come in next year with that same mindset, build off of where we left off.
"Obviously, when you're producing you have a better feel. You see your teammates having fun doing it, energy's contagious."
Warren is looking for more of the same more than he is major changes heading into 2024.
"Nothing different, really," he said. "Just bring the fight every day, every game like I know we can."
