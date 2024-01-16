Steelers first-round draft slot set

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan and the Steelers now know where they will select in the first round.
The team will have the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with multiple teams still waiting for their draft order to be determined based on the remainder of the postseason.
Below is what has been determined of the 2024 NFL Draft order:
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
24. Dallas Cowboys
The draft order is determined by the following procedures:
(A) The winner of the Super Bowl game selects last and the loser selects next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of the clubs in the regular season.
(B) The losers of the Conference Championship games select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
(C) The losers of the Divisional Playoffs select 25th through 28th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
(D) The losers of the Wild Card games select 19th through 24th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
(E) Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
If, after all the foregoing procedures have been applied, ties still exist in any grouping except (A) above, such ties shall be broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club's regular season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.
If ties still exist between teams in the same division or the same conference, the divisional or conference tie-breaking method is used, whichever is applicable.
If ties still exist, the procedures for breaking ties for teams of different conferences shall be applied.
Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the Draft.