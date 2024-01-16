Steelers first-round draft slot set

The draft order is determined by the following procedures:

(A) The winner of the Super Bowl game selects last and the loser selects next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of the clubs in the regular season.

(B) The losers of the Conference Championship games select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(C) The losers of the Divisional Playoffs select 25th through 28th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(D) The losers of the Wild Card games select 19th through 24th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(E) Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

If, after all the foregoing procedures have been applied, ties still exist in any grouping except (A) above, such ties shall be broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club's regular season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.

If ties still exist between teams in the same division or the same conference, the divisional or conference tie-breaking method is used, whichever is applicable.

If ties still exist, the procedures for breaking ties for teams of different conferences shall be applied.