Minkah: 'Cohesion is extremely important'

Wanting to stay together: When the season ends, one of the first things people start to talk about is, who will be back.

If safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could have it his way, the entire Steelers secondary would be back in 2022.

There will be multiple players who become free agents, including cornerback Joe Haden, and Fitzpatrick wants the secondary to stay intact.

"My hope is to get everybody back," said Fitzpatrick. "I think we had a really good secondary this year. We had our bumps in the road, but I think we had a really good secondary this year. I think we were challenged a lot. If we can bring as many people back as we can, I think that's what we need to do.

"Cohesion is extremely important in the secondary. It's not just about how fast you can play or how great you can play. It's about how we communicate by being on the same page. By everybody seeing things the same way. So hopefully we can bring back as many people as we can."

The Steelers defense finished the regular season ranked 24th overall in the NFL, but ninth against the pass. Fitzpatrick said he believes the defense can get back to where it was in years past, where they ranked near, or at the top, in statistical categories. He didn't elaborate on how to get to that point but said one of the keys is everybody just doing their job.

"I think we just got to get back to doing our jobs, the little things, executing, communicating," said Fitzpatrick. "Winning one-on-ones. When you do that, when watch your P's and Q's, cross your T's and dot your I's, teams can't move the ball on you. They can't run, they can't throw. They can't escape the pocket. They can't do numerous things that allow you to play free.

"I play with an aggressive, physical mentality but if I'm not in the right position it's never going to show. If I'm not looking at the right things."

He said it: Fitzpatrick on T.J. Watt and if he should be NFL Defensive Player of the Year:

"His ability just to make plays. That is what he specializes at," said Fitzpatrick. "When plays are needed, T.J. shows up. He's a guy that is passionate about this game. There's not too many people in the building, that are in the building more than him, taking care of his body, watching film, in the weight room. He loves the game, is passionate about the game. Cares about his teammates.