Rookie Minicamp Blog: Getting started

May 12, 2023 at 02:18 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Getting started: The Steelers rookies hit the field for the first time on Friday morning as a part of the team's rookie minicamp, and for No. 1 pick Broderick Jones it was great to just get to work.

"It felt great being out here with the guys, grinding, getting it in," said Jones. "I am ready to get it going, see what everybody's got, see what I can do. Make it work.

"Just being around the guys, getting to know them, getting to know everybody's name. Just trying to bond with them. Just trying to get to know everybody, who they are, what they like, how they like to play."

It was simply a walkthrough on Friday morning, an introduction to what is yet to come for the rest of the weekend and when OTAs start in a few weeks. Jones said he primarily lined up at left tackle, but it was just the basics with the other rookies on the line.

"It was O-line stuff," said Jones. "The whole line, you never know what can happen. (Working at) left tackle as of now."

Jones was asked if his mindset was to come in and win a starting job on the line, but he let it be known for now he is just focused on learning the offense, picking up the playbook and adapting to his new team.

"I have the mindset of coming in ready to work," said Jones. "I am not looking forward to winning the job right now. My biggest focus is coming in and doing the best I can do. Learning the playbook and being the best version of me.

"Just being physical, technique, just getting it done."

If he does win that job, he will have no choice to just get it done right off the bat as the Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Nick Bosa, the reigning defensive player of the year in Week 1.

"Yeah…Nick Bosa and the 49ers," said Jones. "Something to prepare for, something to look forward to. Put my best foot forward every day working towards that day. Just trying to get to that point and be the best version of me."

Taking it all in: For Joey Porter Jr., Friday was a time to take it all in.

Porter is the son of former Steelers linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter Sr. and spent endless hours at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as a kid during his dad's time with the team.

Now he is there on his own.

"It was something crazy," said Porter of his first practice. "Something I checked off my bucket list now that I am an actual Steeler. It was good.

"I feel at home already. As a young kid I used to come through these doors and work out, and now I am a grown man doing the same thing, so it feels good."

As he stood at his locker Porter said he took a few moments to realize what he has accomplished and how his journey has come full circle.

"I soaked it all in," said Porter. "It took me like three minutes to get outside because I was just standing at my locker. I did that whole little scene and prayed. I looked out here through the whole field and was like, dang I used to be out here as a middle schooler, as a person in high school and now I am really out here."

Getting an advantage: Rookie Nick Herbig came to Steelers minicamp with an advantage over some of the other rookies.

Herbig has the inside scoop on the team as his brother, Nate Herbig, was signed this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

"He can be there to guide me and give me little keys and nuggets for what's to come," said Herbig. "I would say that is definitely a benefit, having an older brother, especially a guy that has been through it all, he's seen a lot, especially being undrafted and going on his fifth year now. He has seen a lot and met a lot of people, and he is very knowledgeable. I have learned a lot from my brother."

Herbig, who was drafted in the fourth round, is living out a dream of not just playing in the NFL, but playing with his brother has taken it to another level.

"Just being in the NFL first of all is a dream come true in itself," said Herbig. "But to be able to play with my best friend, my brother, that is like a whole other world. The chances of that happening, I don't even know what the chances of that happening are, but I am just happy to be here.

"Walking in this morning, looking around and seeing Ben Roethlisberger (picture) on the front, guys like Franco Harris. I am walking the same hall as these guys. One day I want to be up there with them. I am ready to work."

PHOTOS: Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp

Steelers' rookies take the field for rookie minicamp

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Darian Bryant (72) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Darian Bryant (72) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 37

A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Dunkle (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Dunkle (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 37

A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Veteran presence: Among the players taking part in the Steelers rookie minicamp are five veterans on a tryout basis. Per the NFL-NFLPA agreement, the Steelers are only also permitted to host up to five veterans for the three-day tryout.

Those veterans include former Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, who is transitioning to being a long snapper, quarterback Bryce Perkins, who was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, and linebacker Quinton Bell, who spent time with Tampa and Atlanta over the last two seasons. In addition, first year players center Mike Panasiuk and offensive tackle Chidi Okeke are also participating.

Keeanu's home: One of the things the Steelers liked about second-round draft pick Keeanu Benton is that he played nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme at Wisconsin that is similar to what he'll be asked to do with the Steelers.

Still, it's not exactly the same, and the young nose tackle is quickly trying to get up to speed.

"It's something I have to get used to," Benton said. "Coming to Wisconsin, it's kind of the same, everything is coming at you 100 miles per hour. The more you play the game, the more it slows down."

But Benton, the second of the Steelers' two second-round picks in this year's draft, likes the pace at which the Steelers attacked things at their rookie minicamp.

Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar didn't take things easy on his group.

"Even through just the walkthrough, you saw that sense of urgency," he said. "I wouldn't expect anything to be different because when you want to be great, you have to have that sense of urgency. You have got to have that care for each other. I love how family-oriented it is here."

-- Blog entry by Dale Lolley

Advertising