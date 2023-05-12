Rookie Minicamp Blog: Getting started

Getting started: The Steelers rookies hit the field for the first time on Friday morning as a part of the team's rookie minicamp, and for No. 1 pick Broderick Jones it was great to just get to work.

"It felt great being out here with the guys, grinding, getting it in," said Jones. "I am ready to get it going, see what everybody's got, see what I can do. Make it work.

"Just being around the guys, getting to know them, getting to know everybody's name. Just trying to bond with them. Just trying to get to know everybody, who they are, what they like, how they like to play."

It was simply a walkthrough on Friday morning, an introduction to what is yet to come for the rest of the weekend and when OTAs start in a few weeks. Jones said he primarily lined up at left tackle, but it was just the basics with the other rookies on the line.

"It was O-line stuff," said Jones. "The whole line, you never know what can happen. (Working at) left tackle as of now."

Jones was asked if his mindset was to come in and win a starting job on the line, but he let it be known for now he is just focused on learning the offense, picking up the playbook and adapting to his new team.

"I have the mindset of coming in ready to work," said Jones. "I am not looking forward to winning the job right now. My biggest focus is coming in and doing the best I can do. Learning the playbook and being the best version of me.

"Just being physical, technique, just getting it done."

If he does win that job, he will have no choice to just get it done right off the bat as the Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Nick Bosa, the reigning defensive player of the year in Week 1.