Pickett perceptions, Pickens' impact, the knockout punch

What we learned from Mandatory Veteran Minicamp …

Whatever it takes: Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan doesn't expect Kenny Pickett to be less of a "game manager" in his second season as the Steelers' quarterback, in part because Sullivan didn't perceive Pickett as such as a rookie.

"You can 'manage' on third down," Sullivan maintained. "You can 'manage' in the red zone. You certainly can't 'manage' in two-minute."

How much and how often the offense opens up, Sullivan suggested, may well have a lot to do with the matchup on a given Sunday.

"There are always going to be guidelines or parameters, if you will, in terms of a game where, 'You know what? This is a really great (opposing) offense, we're gonna have to keep pace,' so to speak," Sullivan explained. "Or maybe, 'This is an offense which we know our defense is matching up well against, and maybe our emphasis is maybe more ball-control oriented.'

"All these things are discussions that start with Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the directions that he gives us offensively through (offensive coordinator) Matt (Canada) moving forward."

Pickett isn't campaigning to turn the Steelers into "The Greatest Show on Turf."

But he's adamant the offense should be expected to provided what's required if a shootout ensues.

"Absolutely," he insisted. "We have that ability. We have the guys on the outside. We have the guys in the backfield and up front. We have everything in place. If we go execute we'll be able to go shot for shot with those guys, and that's the goal.