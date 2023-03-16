Free Agency Tracker: All the Steelers news

Secondary gets a boost with Peterson: The Steelers signed All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract. Peterson was an unrestricted free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

"My plan is to take my talents to the Steel Curtain," said Peterson on the All Things Covered podcast he does with his cousin and former Steelers cornerback, Bryant McFadden. "I grew up watching all the greats there. Obviously love Coach (Mike) Tomlin and what he brings to the table. And just how consistent he is. How consistent the defense is. How consistent his team is year in and year out. They're always in position to win ball games.

"Always been a big fan of how Mike T teams were always prepared to play a football game."

Peterson, who will be entering his 13th season in the NFL, is a three-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection, making it in 2011 as a punt returner, and 2013 and 2015 as a corner.

He said the player the Steelers are getting for the 2023 season is the same player who had five interceptions in 2022, plus a little extra.

"Same exact player they saw last year and more," said Peterson. "I'm in the lab working on all the miscues I felt I had last year that is going to help me this year."

Peterson has 34 career interceptions, tied with Harrison Smith for the most interceptions of any active NFL player. He had five interceptions in 2022, the second-most of his career. In 2012 he recorded a career-high seven interceptions.

Peterson signed with the Vikings in 2021 after spending his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Vikings he played in 30 games, starting all of them. He finished the 2022 season with 66 tackles, 56 of them solo stops, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed and three tackles of a loss.