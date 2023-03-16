Free Agency Tracker: All the Steelers news

Thursday, March 16
The Steelers were busy on Thursday, adding three free agents, including cornerback Patrick Peterson, guard Nate Herbig and linebacker Cole Holcomb. There were also other moves related to the team, with everything you need to know below.
Secondary gets a boost with Peterson: The Steelers signed All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract. Peterson was an unrestricted free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
"My plan is to take my talents to the Steel Curtain," said Peterson on the All Things Covered podcast he does with his cousin and former Steelers cornerback, Bryant McFadden. "I grew up watching all the greats there. Obviously love Coach (Mike) Tomlin and what he brings to the table. And just how consistent he is. How consistent the defense is. How consistent his team is year in and year out. They're always in position to win ball games.
"Always been a big fan of how Mike T teams were always prepared to play a football game."
Peterson, who will be entering his 13th season in the NFL, is a three-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection, making it in 2011 as a punt returner, and 2013 and 2015 as a corner.
He said the player the Steelers are getting for the 2023 season is the same player who had five interceptions in 2022, plus a little extra.
"Same exact player they saw last year and more," said Peterson. "I'm in the lab working on all the miscues I felt I had last year that is going to help me this year."
Peterson has 34 career interceptions, tied with Harrison Smith for the most interceptions of any active NFL player. He had five interceptions in 2022, the second-most of his career. In 2012 he recorded a career-high seven interceptions.
Peterson signed with the Vikings in 2021 after spending his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
With the Vikings he played in 30 games, starting all of them. He finished the 2022 season with 66 tackles, 56 of them solo stops, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed and three tackles of a loss.
In his first season in Minnesota in 2021, Peterson played in 13 games and recorded 45 tackles, 34 of them solo stops, five passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and one interception, which he returned 66 yards for a touchdown.
For his career, Peterson has played in 184 games, impressively starting all 184 of them. He has 34 career inceptions, including two returned for a touchdown. He has 610 tackles, 537 of them solo stops, 111 passes defensed, which is ranked third-most in the NFL among active players, and 15 tackles for a loss.
Peterson was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the fifth pick overall. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons, the first year as a returner (2011) and the next seven years at cornerback (2012-18). He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee.
Peterson was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week three times in his career including against Cleveland (12/15/19), St. Louis (11/19/14) and Tampa Bay (9/29/13). He was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice and Special Teams Player of the Month once (Nov. 2011). He was also voted a team captain five times with the Cardinals.
In his 10 seasons in Arizona, he started all 154 of the games he played in. He finished his career with the Cardinals with 499 tackles, 447 of them solo stops, 28 interceptions, including one for a touchdown, 91 passes defensed, and 10 tackles for a loss.
Peterson played college football at LSU, where he later donated $1 million to their weight room, which is named after him. In addition to being related to Bryant McFadden, his brother Avery Johnson was a wide receiver at the University of Cincinnati and his other cousins, Walter McFadden, Santana Moss and Sinorice Moss all played in the NFL.
Peterson picks his number: Patrick Peterson will wear No. 20, the same number worn by his cousin, former Steelers defensive back Bryant McFadden.
Steelers add to offensive line: The Steelers signed free agent guard Nate Herbig to a two-year contract.
Herbig started 28 of the 44 games he has played in over four seasons, one with the New York Jets and three with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Herbig spent the 2022 season with the Jets, where he started 11 games at right guard.
Herbig, 6-4, 334 pounds, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Eagles, playing in two games his rookie season.
Herbig played both right and left guard for the Eagles, playing in 31 games, with 17 starts, in 2020 and 2021 combined, and two games his rookie season. He helped to block for an Eagles offense that led the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and was fourth in yards per rush in 2021.
Herbig played at Stanford University, the first Stanford player on the roster since guard David DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was a two time All-Pac-12 selection in college, including a first-team selection in 2017. He was also a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention selection.
Holcomb added to the defense: The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year contract.
Holcomb spent the last four seasons with the Washington Commanders after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He played in 50 games in Washington, starting 48 of them. He has recorded 382 tackles, including 233 solo stops, and 15 tackles for a loss. He has four and a half career sacks, three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 10 passes defensed. He also has nine quarterback hits, five forced fumbles,and one fumble recovery.
Holcomb, who was a defensive captain for the Commanders last year, had his 2022 season cut short when he suffered a foot injury that required season ending surgery. Before suffering the injury, he played in seven games, recording 69 tackles, 37 of them solo stops, and one pass defensed.
He has his best season in 2021, starting all 16 games and finishing with 142 tackles, 83 of them solo stops, and two interceptions.
Holcomb played collegiately at North Carolina, 2015-18, where he was a former walk-on and a teammate of Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Holcomb had 328 tackles in college and was a second-team All-ACC selection his senior year.
Jack released:The Steelers have released linebacker Myles Jack.
Jack signed a two-year contract last year after spending his first six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jack played in 15 games in 2022, starting 13. He finished the season with a team-high 104 tackles, 61 of them solo stops. He had three tackles for a loss and three passes defensed.
Jack was drafted by the Jaguars in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 36th pick overall, out of UCLA. In his six seasons in Jacksonville, he started 83 of the 89 games he played and recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and scored two defensive touchdowns.
Sutton and Spillane headed elsewhere: The Detroit Lions signed former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton while the Las Vegas Raiders added linebacker Robert Spillane. Both were unrestricted free agents.
Sutton was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. In six seasons he has played in 84 games, starting 39, with 38 passes defensed, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
For his career Spillane has played in 52 games with 16 starts. He has recorded 166 tackles, 111 of them solo stops, 10 tackles for a loss, eight passes defensed, five quarterback hurries, three sacks, one interception for a touchdown and a fumble recovery.