Gentry flourishing in role as blocking tight end

If Zach Gentry had his way, he would have remained a quarterback in college.
And perhaps that might have worked out well for Gentry. After all, he was a top-10 recruit at the position coming out of Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, N.M., in 2014.
But as it is, Gentry made it to the NFL at a completely different position. And he's done so by taking a path few have wandered before him.
Not only did Gentry make the transition in college from quarterback to tight end, he's now made the transition in the NFL from a tight end whose primary job is that of a pass catcher, to one whose biggest task now each game is to block opposing linebackers and defensive ends.
There have been plenty of players recruited to play college football who moved from quarterback to tight end – former Steelers star Heath Miller among them.
But the number of quarterbacks-turned-tight end whose primary job in the NFL as a blocking end instead of just a pass catcher is much more of a rarity.
That's something that sets Gentry apart.