Gentry flourishing in role as blocking tight end

"I'd like to think it could be me," Gentry said. "I take some snaps every now and then just in case something like that happens. Coach (quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan) Sully has me do it to get some mesh points every now and then to stay sharp. Hopefully, it never comes to that. I'd like to think I'd be the guy."

Obviously, it wouldn't occur under ideal conditions. But nobody doubts that Gentry could make it work.

"You always have to have someone in the room because you only dress two," Roberts said. "At least the guy has been under center. Early on, I said just go out and take snaps. We can kind of build a thing. It hasn't caught a lot of tread yet because we haven't had any of those situations. But for me, it would be easy for him to catch a snap or get under center and hand the ball off. Yes, I think he could do it."

So does third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph, who has been with Gentry the past four years.

"It would most likely be run-heavy stuff," Rudolph said. "But he understands our concepts. He knows the quick-game play-action. You could probably put him in the shotgun and let him throw the ball some when we had to on possession downs. He's always in the protection meetings, so he has a great understanding of the protections and the identifications from the center to the quarterback. He's a bright guy, I think he would get us out of a jam."

Even if he probably can't quite throw the ball 74 yards in the air any more.