Free Agency: How Herbig fits with the Steelers

Herbig wound up starting 11 games for the Jets in 2022, giving him 28 career starts in 42 appearances.

In his career, he's played 1,648 snaps at right guard, 377 at left guard and 49 at center. So he offers position flexibility, something every team needs.

The Steelers' starting offensive linemen missed less than 100 combined snaps in 2022. They had the same starting five for all 17 of their games. To expect that to happen again would be folly.

And Herbig gives them another player to add to the equation who has performed at a high level. In his more than 2,000 career snaps, he's allowed just four sacks and committed only 11 penalties.

The Steelers added James Daniels in free agency last season and immediately inserted him at right guard. So, it doesn't figure that Herbig will get an opportunity to compete at the position at which he has the most NFL experience.

And his limited snaps at center aren't going to challenge Mason Cole for that spot, either.