Knowing what to expect: With the offseason now underway, it's the time that players start to look at where they can improve, what they need to work on, and overall evaluate their season.

For tight end Pat Freiermuth, he admitted there was a lot to take in when he first arrived in Pittsburgh, but as time wore on, things became much easier.

"It was definitely tough learning at first," said Freiermuth. "I think the OTA period really helped, just the walkthroughs and stuff and extra reps before camp. Coming from college, most colleges don't even huddle and they use one word kind of lingos and everyone kind of knows what to do on those plays. Being in the huddle and hearing Ben (Roethlisberger) say the plays it's kind of an adjustment with that part. We were comfortable with each other at a certain point in the season. There were some challenges, but we worked through them throughout the year."

Freiermuth is coming off of a strong rookie season, but he understands he has to take that jump to Year 2.

"I think going into every year is different," said Freiermuth. "When you go into college as a freshman you don't really know what to expect or work on because you haven't experienced anything. I think going into this offseason, I know what to work on and know what to get better at on and off the field, as a leader and stuff like that. I'm excited to know specifically what to work at and specifically what I need to do to get better. I'm excited to attack that the best I can."

And there are two areas where he is focusing to do that - in-line blocking and downfield receiving.

"I need to improve in my in-line blocking," said Freiermuth. "I think I'm a pretty good blocker out in space. I need to be able to continue to have the coaches have trust in me and have confidence and be able to move defensive ends in the run game and be that point of attack blocker. I think point of attack blocking, being able to move people, I think that my upper body strength, core strength, my footwork, strike, everything. I'm confident that I will be able to do it next year."

Being a guy who can work the field vertically is also something he wants to do, having the run after catch that makes him even more of a threat than he is already showing he can be.

"I'll just get better at my routes," said Freiermuth. "You can always work at that level and run after. Coach (Mike) Tomlin always talks about that. Just getting more comfortable with that.