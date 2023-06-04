'Camp-type vibes,' Avatars and the UGA learning curve

A WHOLE NEW BALLGAME: Georgia products have transitioned to the NFL in recent seasons believing they're as prepared as possible to take the next step based on the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championships and the caliber of competition in the SEC.

It's a theory that has some teeth.

But that said, third-round tight end Darnell Washington has already realized he's not in Athens, Ga. anymore.

"I mean, I played at Georgia so I thought I'd come here, I'd know mainly a lot of things already, but I still have tons of things to learn," Washington maintained.

"Little details of routes, how to sell it, just a little head movement or things like that. Just little things like that could lead to big things."

It's only been two weeks and six OTAs but Washington has already experienced what he considers to be his "Welcome to the NFL" moment.

"Yeah, for sure," he acknowledged. "I can't really remember exactly which day, but last week I'm out there, you know, a little press-man (coverage), things like that. I was just like, 'it's real.'