OTA Recap: Week 2

When Myles Jack first arrived in Pittsburgh to sign his new contract as an unrestricted free agent in March, he uttered one of Coach Mike Tomlin's favorite lines when talking about why he wanted to join the Steelers.

"The standard is the standard," said Jack about the organization, after spending the first six years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, a few months into the his time with the black and gold, he is seeing first-hand what that standard is and liking it more and more every day.

"I had been in Jacksonville for six years, so I didn't know any other organization," said Jack. "I didn't know any other way. Coming here, it's a new culture, new everything, but it's been for the better for me.

"I enjoy coming to work every day. It's been great. The uncomfortableness is just learning a new scheme, getting acclimated, figuring out a new city, moving, all that type of stuff. It's been fun though. It's been great."

Jack admits he heard about the Steelers culture before signing with the team, and that was one of the biggest attractions to signing.

"It's the culture. That's what people always say," said Jack. "But coming from where I came and coming here, you see why this team is successful. The mission is clear. There's no secrets. If there's a problem, it gets addressed right then and there. I feel like that's the only way you have to win, is everybody's held accountable. I've enjoyed it. It's been great."

While Jack is pumped about being a part of the Steelers culture, the feeling is mutual from Coach Mike Tomlin, who spoke earlier this offseason about the veteran linebacker.