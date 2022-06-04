OTA Recap: Week 2

When Myles Jack first arrived in Pittsburgh to sign his new contract as an unrestricted free agent in March, he uttered one of Coach Mike Tomlin's favorite lines when talking about why he wanted to join the Steelers.
"The standard is the standard," said Jack about the organization, after spending the first six years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now, a few months into the his time with the black and gold, he is seeing first-hand what that standard is and liking it more and more every day.
"I had been in Jacksonville for six years, so I didn't know any other organization," said Jack. "I didn't know any other way. Coming here, it's a new culture, new everything, but it's been for the better for me.
"I enjoy coming to work every day. It's been great. The uncomfortableness is just learning a new scheme, getting acclimated, figuring out a new city, moving, all that type of stuff. It's been fun though. It's been great."
Jack admits he heard about the Steelers culture before signing with the team, and that was one of the biggest attractions to signing.
"It's the culture. That's what people always say," said Jack. "But coming from where I came and coming here, you see why this team is successful. The mission is clear. There's no secrets. If there's a problem, it gets addressed right then and there. I feel like that's the only way you have to win, is everybody's held accountable. I've enjoyed it. It's been great."
While Jack is pumped about being a part of the Steelers culture, the feeling is mutual from Coach Mike Tomlin, who spoke earlier this offseason about the veteran linebacker.
"Myles is a good football player. He is a see ball, get ball type," said Tomlin. "You can always utilize those guys. He needs no endorsement from me. I think the thing that really fires me up most about his acquisition is the level of excitement that he had. It didn't take long in the phone conversation to realize that he was just as fired up about potentially being a part of us, as we were about potentially having him. And you guys know I live by the philosophical approach, volunteers not hostages. It was really exciting to hear the level of enthusiasm that he had about being a part of this."
Learning process: With two rookie quarterbacks on the roster in Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun, it's been veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky who have been stepping up, giving advice and guidance to help them along.
"We're all competitive," said Rudolph. "Everyone's probably been in those situations where you look around the league and you're the starter. I look back at high school, college and pro and you have been in both boats. You understand the adversity there. If guys have got questions, I'm not going to shun anybody."
Pickett said that both of the veterans have been a huge asset to him so far, and Rudolph can see his and Oladokun's growth in the offense as they continue to gain knowledge.
"They've been good," said Rudolph. "I think their heads are spinning a little bit. But they've picked up things quickly. I remember being a rookie. You see that hunger in both of them wanting to learn, stay later, asking questions. Whenever they are asking Mitch or I, Coach (Mike) Sullivan. They are hungry to learn."