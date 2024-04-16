Back to work for the black and gold

The grind is the important aspect of being back, getting in condition for what is ahead, which includes OTAs, minicamp, and ultimately training camp and the season.

But there is more to it as well. It's about togetherness.

"More than anything it's just being around the guys and breaking bread and working out with the guys, just getting to know one another," said Freiermuth. "That's probably one of the biggest things…getting comfortable going to the training camp and the season.

"It's like going back to the first day of school again. I'm going into my fourth year, but there's so many new faces, players, coaches and strength staff. It's exciting. We have a lot of new faces on the offensive side of the ball. So obviously it's big for us to come back and build that connection with both quarterbacks."

Freiermuth had the opportunity to work with quarterback Russell Wilson already, when Wilson gathered some of his receivers and tight ends for a get-to-know-you workout.

"That was big time," said Freiermuth. "He invited us to San Diego and a couple of us went there and got to work out and run routes and get to know each other. That's big. The relationship on the field is big but building that off field is a big thing. It's that trust you can bring over to the football field."

There was a good mix of young players, veterans and those new to the team on hand, and the energy was palpable.