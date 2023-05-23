Pickett feels he, Steelers are ahead of the curve

But, to Pickett's point, the Steelers have hit the ground running this year, especially after the sustained success the offense showed in the second half of the season.

The Steelers averaged 146 yards rushing in their final nine games, also leading the NFL in third down conversion percentage during that period. They improved their time of possession from near the bottom of the league to the top by season's end, and Pickett was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL during that period, as well.

The Steelers weren't idle in adding to that offense in the offseason, either, as offensive linemen Isaac Seumalu, Nick Herbig and Le'Raven Clark were added in free agency, while the team also used a first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The team also traded for veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson and added tight end Darnell Washington in the draft, as well.

"We've got the guys. We've just got to go execute now," Pickett said. "That's how football is. At some point, it's players not plays. Guys are working. They're showing up with great attitudes with one goal in mind. It's good to see. It's fun to be around and compete against the great defense we have."

And Pickett wants to make sure he's available to experience it all. He said he finished last season at 213 pounds, but has bulked up to 220 this season to better withstand the rigors involved with playing in the NFL.

"The hits up here are just a little bit different and over a longer period of time, so to be able to withstand hits and, if need be, to be able to deliver some hits," he said. "I just think I kept my speed and added on a little bit of weight."