QB harmony, DB intrigue and the 'Badger connection'

What we learned during the first week of OTAs …

ALL FOR ONE: The return of Mason Rudolph on a one-year deal kept last season's quarterbacks room in tact, and starter Kenny Pickett seemingly couldn't be happier about that.

"Yeah, man, it's awesome," Pickett replied after the media broaching the subject brought a wide smile to the second-year quarterback's face. "I spend every day with those guys. It's crazy how much time we spend together.

"We got really close over just one year."

Backup Mitch Trubisky went as far as to say his relationship with Pickett was "huge" in Trubisky ultimately agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Steelers.

"Me and Kenny have gotten so close, I just want to help him in any way I can," Trubisky emphasized. "We have a really great quarterback room. We love having Mason back, too, so we're gonna have a lot of fun and we're gonna get to work.

"Anything I can be for Kenny, a sound board, extra coach, extra eyes on the field, I'm gonna be there for him and he knows that. I think that's also why they wanted to have me back and be in that role and help any way I can, so I'm excited about it."

Competing for the same job doesn't prevent the quarterbacks from supporting one another, Trubisky insisted.

"It's just being transparent and just being yourself," he maintained. "It's just a great dynamic on this team.

"When you just have that chemistry the honest conversations are easier to have and we just go in there and be ourselves. We all want the same thing, the Pittsburgh Steelers to win and for ourselves to be the best we can be. So we just come in here and compete and help each other to a common goal.