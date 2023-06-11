Following the leaders, early confidence, unity up front

But the vibe at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in advance of next week's Mandatory Veteran Minicamp has been the leadership provided thus far has come more by example than it has been specifically articulated.

"I'm just doing what I do every day," said veteran free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, another three-time First-Team All-Pro. "I'm a big monkey see, monkey do-type of guy. I'm not a guy that's gonna be screaming and yelling and telling people what to do. I'm going to try and lead by example.

"It's more just guys seeing what I do and they're just following. Whether it be catching the passes after practice, whether it's getting in the hot tub, the cold tub, the sauna after practice, guys have kind of picked up on the fact I'm not gonna be lengthy in my words and they've just kinda put themselves under my wing."

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson has said he takes the same approach (maybe it's a three-time First-Team All-Pro thing).

Heyward acknowledged he doesn't prefer to lecture, either, but if asked he'll answer.

"You just try to be an open book," he said. "Provide as much information as they want and they can do with it as they want.

"These (young) guys have worked their tails off in the offseason, they've come in with the right questions, they're watching tape and I appreciate that."