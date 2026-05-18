OTAs Blog: Making a connection

Monday, May 18
Making a connection: Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is like all of Steelers Nation.
He learned that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was signing a one-year contract with the Steelers via social media.
"He never told me anything," joked Pittman. "I learned from Twitter before he told me."
He was hoping Rodgers would sign back with the team, and when asked if he was surprised he was back, his reaction was mixed.
"Partially, partially not," said Pittman. "I had the hope that he was coming back. I had a good feeling about it. But you never know. Aaron is going to do what Aaron is going to do. But I'm definitely happy to have him back."
Pittman had the opportunity to catch passes from Rodgers during the first day of Steelers OTAs at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday, something that sat well with the veteran receiver who was acquired via a trade this offseason.
"Even in the first day, he made a couple of great throws, and I was like, wow, I'm really playing with Aaron, so it's great," said Pittman. "I get to play with another Hall of Fame quarterback, because I got to play with Philip Rivers. I'm going to say he's going to make it. This is my second, so it's great."
In 2025, Rodgers originally signed with the Steelers during the team's minicamp in June. This year, signing during OTAs, gives Pittman a greater opportunity to get on the same page with him early.
"You've got to know what certain quarterbacks like and what they don't like, and what they're thinking," said Pittman. "All of that is going to take time. So just getting to know him better and listening to the things that he's telling us. Just going out and spending more time.
"This is the first day, so we have now until our first game. We are going to get as many reps as possible."
One thing Pittman has learned from watching Rodgers from afar is he is going to let his receivers know if there is something that isn't working.
"Oh yeah, he's going to tell you,"said Pittman "It didn't happen to me specifically yet, but I've seen it from watching games and stuff.
"He's a vet, a super vet quarterback. He knows what he likes and what he doesn't like. You guys watched him play. If you're not doing what you're supposed to do, he's going to let you know. Which is good. I think it's good to have that leadership."
Pittman and Rodgers worked out together only once in the offseason, prior to any decision being made about Rodgers' return. He is now hoping that what he brings to the table makes the quarterback-receiver combo an ideal one.
"I've played a decent amount of ball, obviously not as much as him," said Pittman. "But just being able to read defenses and being on the same page. Being able to stop in those spots and knowing the situation. I feel like situational football is really what it comes down to. And just being on this same page and getting reps with him."
While adapting to a new quarterback, Pittman also had made an adjustment to a coaching staff that isn't just new to him, but everyone on the team.
And he loves what Coach Mike McCarthy has laid out for the offense.
"I think Mike's great," said Pittman. "That is one of the reasons that I came here, because he is an offensive coach. And obviously, I am on offense and I like to catch passes.
"So, his scheme and his system. He's been doing it for a long time. Being able to learn from him and his system, it's been great and I'm going to keep on learning it and get it dialed in."
Having to earn it: It's only Day 1 of OTAs, but many Steelers defensive players have been in town for almost a month now, working with new coordinator Patrick Graham.
And linebacker Payton Wilson loves what he has seen and experienced so far.
"It's been great," said Wilson. "First and foremost, he's a great person. He started with relationships and building relationships and trust. We all really respected that. He has a great scheme in the way that he's installing things. It's flowing really well. I've been super impressed with him and his scheme and how he coaches.
"I love the scheme that we played in previously, but the foundation of this scheme, the way he's installed it, we're all speaking the same language. We're all moving the same way. When they ask a question, we need to answer it with a certain language, if not, it's the wrong answer. So, making sure everybody's on the same page. I think he does a really good job of not assuming people know. We do have a lot older guys on the defensive side that have been around for a long time, but he still goes over it and he's still very detailed in his work and it's awesome to be under that as a player."
Wilson said the changes on the field aren't drastic, with the type of defense that is being played.
It's the approach where he is seeing a difference.
"Football is football, so a lot of it is similar," said Wilson. "Everybody says it's a copycat league and you see that everywhere. Everybody seems to run the same things. It's just how much of one thing we're running versus another. There's a ton of similarities. There's different verbiage and different vocab, but a lot of the same stuff."
What Wilson is hoping comes of the changes is something they strived for as a unit last year.
Consistency.
"I felt like my first two years, especially last year, there'd be a really good game on defense than the next game, not so much," said Wilson. "It's something that the whole defensive staff have done a great job of harping on, it's just consistency, and I think the way that Patrick Graham is installing things and the way the coaches are coaching it up, that we'll see more of that throughout this year.
"When we get to November, we want to be going up still, rather than this whole up and down thing. Just continuing to be more consistent."
Wilson didn't give a reason as to why they didn't find the consistency they desired last season but knows they can make it work this year.
"There's a lot of flying bullets and stuff," said Wilson. "But just always being on the same page, communication, and just continuing to run our base stuff that we've put in on day one and getting really good at those things instead of just throwing a bunch of stuff here and there, just continuing to outexecute the other team."
If they succeed in those areas – consistency, communication, outexecuting opponents – they might be able to align themselves with the defense that set the standard in the 1970s.
"Patrick Graham's been really clear," said Wilson. "He wants it to be the Steel Curtain. But we have to earn that right.
"That's not something that comes with being a part of the Steelers. You have to earn it. There were some great, great defenses that have earned that name. So, the identity is still the same. We're still in Pittsburgh. We want to be fast. We want to be tough."
One theme of this Steelers offseason has been change. Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Linebacker Alex Highsmith is embracing change in more ways than one.
"Things are different, things are changing, but we know that if we're going to be a successful team, if we're going to raise that trophy at the end of the year, everyone's got to buy into the culture, to Coach (Mike) McCarthy's culture," said Highsmith. "A lot of guys are doing that right now, and as we continue to progress into real football, minicamp and going into camp, I'm just excited to see where we're headed."
Highsmith highlighted improved communication and attention to detail as two things he wants to see the defense work on.
"You see times when we weren't a good defense last year because we weren't communicating like we should," said Highsmith. "It starts from now in OTAs, guys are coming in and learning the new playbook. Getting that communication down, that detail down, is so important.
While the Steelers have a new head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators, the starting quarterback remains the same. The Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract. Rodgers was in the building and participated in workouts on Monday.
When asked how it felt seeing Rodgers return to the black and gold for a second season, Highsmith gave a glowing review.
"It's awesome having him back," said Highsmith. "He was out there, obviously, getting a lot of reps with the guys and whatnot, and so we're really excited to have him back leading our group.
"He's mysterious, but he's one heck of a teammate…He's a great dude."
Rodgers and Coach McCarthy will reunite this season after spending 13 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers. The pair made nine trips to the playoffs in that span, highlighted by a Lombardi Trophy. Rodgers won two MVP awards in Green Bay under McCarthy's tutelage.
"I know they have a really good relationship, and so it's going to be cool to see that up close and personal," Highsmith said. "Obviously they won a Super Bowl together, so they got a lot of experience together."
On the other side of the ball, Highsmith is confident in the defense's ability to live up to expectations of high levels of play seen during the "Steel Curtain" defenses of the 1970s.
"We know we have the talent and the players to be able to be that type of defense," said Highsmith. "That should be a realistic expectation for us to perform like that, so we've just got to go out and do it."
So what does being a Steel Curtain defense mean to Highsmith?
"I think it just means playing hard, fast, and physical, if you got three things to sum it up," he said. "When you look back, when you watch the film, you want to see a bunch of guys flying around, making plays, forcing turnovers.
"That's something we've got to pride ourselves on."
-- Blog entry by Grace McCarron
The new vets: The departure of veteran Isaac Seumalo, who started all 44 regular-season games he played in his three-season Steelers career, created a hole at left guard and a void in leadership for the offensive line. The Steelers are working to fill both during OTAs.
"You've got to grow up quick, man," offensive tackle Troy Fautanu observed.
Fautanu, center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick are all entering their third seasons. Frazier and McCormick have started for two seasons and Fautanu one after his rookie campaign was lost almost entirely to injury.
"We're looked at as the vets," Fautanu said.
In response, the group is looking to assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans, a veteran of 12 NFL seasons and 183 career regular-season games played, all as a starter.
"Isaac was damn near a coach to us," Fautanu continued. "Whatever he said, he was like a third offensive line coach. Obviously, missing Isaac in terms of leadership and having him there but Jahri has kind of been that role for us, I feel like, with all the games that he's played. I asked him last week, I asked how many starts did he have in the NFL? He said 180-something, it's crazy.
"He has a lot of insight. I feel like he's kinda taken that role."
The roles up front are to be determined. The Steelers opened OTA No. 1 with Fautanu shifting from right to left tackle and McCormick moving from right to left guard.
Spencer Anderson took McCormick's vacated sport at right guard and Dylan Cook was at right tackle after having filled in at left tackle when Broderick Jones was injured last season. Jones was dressed for OTA No. 1 but his status remains uncertain as he continues to recover from neck surgery.
The Steelers also invested a first-round pick in Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, a third-round pick in Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker, who will transition to guard in the NFL, and added guard Brock Hoffman in veteran free agency.
"Right now, it's still kind of up in the air," Fautanu said.
Fautanu emphasized he'd be capable of switching sides on a permanent basis if it comes to that.
"There were conversations and asking if I was comfortable doing it," he said. "I played it in college. I personally don't believe you really have a natural position. If you work hard enough at something, you have enough reps, you're going to get good at it. Obviously, I played right (tackle) for two years, and thousands and thousands of reps doing that. I got really comfortable there but if I'm being asked to move to the left I can do it."
And if such a move included a corresponding switching of sides for McCormick, so much the better.
"Me and Mason have chemistry, playing last year together," Fautanu said. "He's helped me out a lot in terms of being able to play fast and being very communicative. When things are loud and Zach's kind of dealing with all he has to deal with, Mason's right there to help me out.
"Any guard that's playing next to me, him, Brock, Spencer, you can go down the list. It's a new offense so we're all kind of adjusting but at the same time Mason has helped me a lot.
"Obviously, I would love to play next to him again."
The emphasis in the early stages of team development is on position flexibility.
The ultimate goal will be to get the best five on the field.
"They're leaning on us to be the best group on the field," Fautanu said. "I think we can do that and I think we have the potential to do that but we have a lot of work to do."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
Just for kicks: His contractual status, in terms of compensation and commitment, may have changed dramatically but Chris Boswell's job description has not.
"The money value doesn't pay any respect to how you do on the field," Boswell said. "Because of the contract doesn't mean I'm going to make or miss any more kicks. I still have to show up and perform every single week.
"My job's on the line every single kick every single week. I've got to keep that mentality and let the rest take care of itself."
Boswell, the Steelers' kicker since 2015, was rewarded with a five-year contract announced last Wednesday by the team.
"It means everything to me and my family," he continued. "Just to continue my career here meant a lot. I played a little bit before here but I don't really consider anywhere else but here home.
"Just to have my family, my boys grow up here, means a lot to us."
Boswell ranks second among kickers with at least 300 field goal attempts since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with a success rate of 87.7 percent.
Among Boswell's franchise records with the Steelers are the standards for consecutive field goals made (25 from 2019-20), field goals made in a season (41 in 2024), points in a season (158 in 2024), and career game-winning field goals (15).
He's also connected on 52-of-63 field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer during his career, the most in franchise history.
Boswell's 82.5 percent conversion rate from 50-plus yards is the best in NFL history since the merger among kickers with at least 60 attempts. He attributes his consistency over the years to being "level-headed.
"Never get too high, never get too low and just that next-kick-up mentality," Boswell said. "Never dwell on the past. Never look ahead to see what could happen and just one kick at a time."
That's an approach Boswell tries to adhere to whether that next kick up is at the conclusion of a game-opening drive or in overtime.
"Don't think too much on a situation," he said. "The ball doesn't change. The kick doesn't change. No matter if it's at the end of the game or the first kick in the game, I mean, they're both as meaningful.
"I just keep that attitude and just whatever kick's up next I just hit that one and then the one after that and just roll into kick after kick."
Boswell made 27-of-32 field goal attempts last season (84.4 percent), including 19 of 22 from 40 yards or longer.
He ranks second in franchise history in career points (1,250) and field goals made (299) and has made 86 of 95 career attempts (90.5 percent) in a fourth quarter or overtime.
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta