OTAs Blog: Making a connection

Making a connection: Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is like all of Steelers Nation.

He learned that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was signing a one-year contract with the Steelers via social media.

"He never told me anything," joked Pittman. "I learned from Twitter before he told me."

He was hoping Rodgers would sign back with the team, and when asked if he was surprised he was back, his reaction was mixed.

"Partially, partially not," said Pittman. "I had the hope that he was coming back. I had a good feeling about it. But you never know. Aaron is going to do what Aaron is going to do. But I'm definitely happy to have him back."

Pittman had the opportunity to catch passes from Rodgers during the first day of Steelers OTAs at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday, something that sat well with the veteran receiver who was acquired via a trade this offseason.

"Even in the first day, he made a couple of great throws, and I was like, wow, I'm really playing with Aaron, so it's great," said Pittman. "I get to play with another Hall of Fame quarterback, because I got to play with Philip Rivers. I'm going to say he's going to make it. This is my second, so it's great."

In 2025, Rodgers originally signed with the Steelers during the team's minicamp in June. This year, signing during OTAs, gives Pittman a greater opportunity to get on the same page with him early.

"You've got to know what certain quarterbacks like and what they don't like, and what they're thinking," said Pittman. "All of that is going to take time. So just getting to know him better and listening to the things that he's telling us. Just going out and spending more time.

"This is the first day, so we have now until our first game. We are going to get as many reps as possible."

One thing Pittman has learned from watching Rodgers from afar is he is going to let his receivers know if there is something that isn't working.

"Oh yeah, he's going to tell you,"said Pittman "It didn't happen to me specifically yet, but I've seen it from watching games and stuff.

"He's a vet, a super vet quarterback. He knows what he likes and what he doesn't like. You guys watched him play. If you're not doing what you're supposed to do, he's going to let you know. Which is good. I think it's good to have that leadership."

Pittman and Rodgers worked out together only once in the offseason, prior to any decision being made about Rodgers' return. He is now hoping that what he brings to the table makes the quarterback-receiver combo an ideal one.

"I've played a decent amount of ball, obviously not as much as him," said Pittman. "But just being able to read defenses and being on the same page. Being able to stop in those spots and knowing the situation. I feel like situational football is really what it comes down to. And just being on this same page and getting reps with him."

While adapting to a new quarterback, Pittman also had made an adjustment to a coaching staff that isn't just new to him, but everyone on the team.

And he loves what Coach Mike McCarthy has laid out for the offense.

"I think Mike's great," said Pittman. "That is one of the reasons that I came here, because he is an offensive coach. And obviously, I am on offense and I like to catch passes.