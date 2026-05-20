Rodgers: 'It's nice to come back'

Being signed in time for the OTAs is something that was important to Rodgers to get acclimated once again with McCarthy's system and any changes in his play-calling since the two were last together in Green Bay in 2018.

"Just familiar with some of the changes that Mike has made to the offense over the years," said Rodgers. "We haven't been together since 2018, so there's some terminology we're working through.

"I think it's just the next generations of the West Coast offense. It went Bill Walsh, to what Mike was doing with Paul Hackett, and then it's grown from there. It's incorporated some of the schematic stuff from the offenses around the League, and some of the motion stuff that you see so much of the (Kyle) Shanahan tree doing. I think from a real fundamental level, it's all about the quarterback's timing. There's been good detail on all the route concepts of when you need to be open and how important the depth is.

"As a quarterback, you used to say, you should be able to throw balls blind knowing guys are going to be in certain spots. So, can we get those guys on the same page and knowing the timing and the spacing of the passing game.

"He's changed some stuff when he was in Dallas with Dak (Prescott). I'll battle on a couple things that I'll be stubborn about, terminology-wise. I think part of the process is just growing. Me having to adjust some of the stuff that I've done or terminology I like. So, it's a fun learning experience right now. There were a couple times today he's calling plays in the huddle and I'm asking, what does this mean? It's stuff that we used to run, but he's just called it something different now. So, it's a good part of the learning process."

More from Rodgers:

What he likes about the Steelers roster:

"I think we were close last year. I think we added some good pieces. I felt like we needed a lineman probably at some point, drafted a guy in the first round that I like. I thought we needed somebody who could work in the slot. Obviously, Germie (Bernard), being picked there, is a guy they think can do it. Bring in (Michael) Pittman, was obviously a good addition. Rico Dowdle, Jamel (Dean) on defense. (Jaquan) Brisker as well, so a lot of good pieces added to the mix."

On if how he felt physically after last season played a role in him returning:

"That was a big part of it, I just wanted to see how I responded once we got into the offseason at least a month or so as my body started to recover. Obviously I broke multiple bones in my arm and wrist, so I just want to see how that would heal up after not getting it wrapped and hit every single week. Then you got to see how you feel when you respond to working out, but I feel good. I've been training and staying in shape. I love the strength staff here, again Mark (Lovat), and they kept Justice (Galac), who's a big favorite of all the guys in the locker room. So, it's a really good training staff and I've enjoyed the workout so far."

On working with the receivers, including Pittman, D.K. Metcalf, and Bernard, in McCarthy's offense:

"I mean every offense, I think, wants to focus through the quarterback. The way that we were trained is true West Coast, and the West Coast offense is about time and spacing. The origin of quarterback from the offenses is the West coast offense. So obviously, it's easy for me to slip right back into that. I'm excited about the guys. You've got to temper expectations and judgements because we're out here in helmets and shorts. I'll tell you one thing I really am excited about is going back to Latrobe, I can't wait for that."