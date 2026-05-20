Quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract to return to the Steelers on Monday, the first day of the team's OTAs.
After taking the field for the team's first two sessions, he talked to the media on Wednesday and shared there was in fact doubt this offseason as to whether he would play another year.
"There was some doubt for sure. But I had some good conversations with (Coach) Mike (McCarthy) going back to when he was hired," said Rodgers. "It's nice to come back. It felt different than last year because I knew some of the guys and some of the people that work here. So, it felt good coming in.
"I had a lot of conversations with Mike and (General Manager) Omar (Khan) for a while. I had a lot of conversations with my wife about it. After the draft, I came to the conclusion that I wanted to play, I wanted to come back."
One thing Rodgers doesn't have any doubt about is beyond the 2026 season.
When asked if this would be his final season, his answer was short and to the point.
"Yes," said Rodgers.
Rodgers said one of the conversations he had with Khan in the offseason was encouraging him to consider McCarthy in the hiring process for the Steelers head coaching position after Mike Tomlin stepped down.
"I had a conversation with Omar in the last year," said Rodgers. "I encouraged him for an outside perspective to interview Mike. Not thinking that he even would, honestly, because the way the league goes and the trend, it's kind of whoever worked with Sean (McVay), Kyle (Shanahan) or Matt (LaFleur) now, one of those guys, now gets a lot of looks, and multiple guys in those trees have.
"But then when it became more serious, I was thinking, wow, that would be a really interesting thought to come back and play with Mike.
"And it's more than just Mike. It's James Campen, he's been a close friend since he was coaching Green Bay with me for 14 years. Mark Lovat, same thing. Grant Thorne, I've been around him a long time. Obviously, I know (Jason) Simmons and Joe Whitt, Pat Graham from my time in Green Bay. So, a lot of familiarity with those guys."
McCarthy said walking onto the practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with Rodgers for the first time this week was special, and for Rodgers it also brought back some good feelings of their 13 seasons together in Green Bay.
"I love Mike," said Rodgers. "Mike and I spend a lot of time together. A lot of great highs over the years. A lot respect for him. It's pretty amazing, the guy has coached at three iconic franchises now with Green Bay and Dallas.
"It was surreal, honestly, sitting in a meeting, the first 8 o'clock meeting on Monday. It took me back to being a 22-year-old kid sitting in Green Bay, listening to Mike's first meeting in 2006. It's like a pinch-me moment. It's been happening the last few days. Getting to sit next to James Campen in the meetings is fun. Jahri Evans was a teammate of mine. He's on staff now, should be a Hall of Famer. So that's pretty cool too, a lot of connections."
Being signed in time for the OTAs is something that was important to Rodgers to get acclimated once again with McCarthy's system and any changes in his play-calling since the two were last together in Green Bay in 2018.
"Just familiar with some of the changes that Mike has made to the offense over the years," said Rodgers. "We haven't been together since 2018, so there's some terminology we're working through.
"I think it's just the next generations of the West Coast offense. It went Bill Walsh, to what Mike was doing with Paul Hackett, and then it's grown from there. It's incorporated some of the schematic stuff from the offenses around the League, and some of the motion stuff that you see so much of the (Kyle) Shanahan tree doing. I think from a real fundamental level, it's all about the quarterback's timing. There's been good detail on all the route concepts of when you need to be open and how important the depth is.
"As a quarterback, you used to say, you should be able to throw balls blind knowing guys are going to be in certain spots. So, can we get those guys on the same page and knowing the timing and the spacing of the passing game.
"He's changed some stuff when he was in Dallas with Dak (Prescott). I'll battle on a couple things that I'll be stubborn about, terminology-wise. I think part of the process is just growing. Me having to adjust some of the stuff that I've done or terminology I like. So, it's a fun learning experience right now. There were a couple times today he's calling plays in the huddle and I'm asking, what does this mean? It's stuff that we used to run, but he's just called it something different now. So, it's a good part of the learning process."
More from Rodgers:
What he likes about the Steelers roster:
"I think we were close last year. I think we added some good pieces. I felt like we needed a lineman probably at some point, drafted a guy in the first round that I like. I thought we needed somebody who could work in the slot. Obviously, Germie (Bernard), being picked there, is a guy they think can do it. Bring in (Michael) Pittman, was obviously a good addition. Rico Dowdle, Jamel (Dean) on defense. (Jaquan) Brisker as well, so a lot of good pieces added to the mix."
On if how he felt physically after last season played a role in him returning:
"That was a big part of it, I just wanted to see how I responded once we got into the offseason at least a month or so as my body started to recover. Obviously I broke multiple bones in my arm and wrist, so I just want to see how that would heal up after not getting it wrapped and hit every single week. Then you got to see how you feel when you respond to working out, but I feel good. I've been training and staying in shape. I love the strength staff here, again Mark (Lovat), and they kept Justice (Galac), who's a big favorite of all the guys in the locker room. So, it's a really good training staff and I've enjoyed the workout so far."
On working with the receivers, including Pittman, D.K. Metcalf, and Bernard, in McCarthy's offense:
"I mean every offense, I think, wants to focus through the quarterback. The way that we were trained is true West Coast, and the West Coast offense is about time and spacing. The origin of quarterback from the offenses is the West coast offense. So obviously, it's easy for me to slip right back into that. I'm excited about the guys. You've got to temper expectations and judgements because we're out here in helmets and shorts. I'll tell you one thing I really am excited about is going back to Latrobe, I can't wait for that."
On what he likes about Latrobe:
"Besides Meadows, I just love the opportunity for camaraderie and for that team chemistry. Mike (Tomlin) used to talk a lot about capturing that, and it cannot be quantified. That's what Latrobe gives you, the opportunity to spend time with each other every night time, on the breaks and stuff. You're staying in the dorm, sharing a bathroom and a shower with a teammate. There's some great team-bonding opportunities for that. I just think it's invaluable."