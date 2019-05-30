Steelers sign Layne

The Steelers signed third-round draft pick Justin Layne to a four-year contract. Layne was the team's second pick in the third round, taken with the 83rd pick overall. He is the final of the team's draft picks to sign.

Layne, a defensive back from Michigan State, played in 34 games in college with 26 starts. He had 130 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack. He also added 24 career pass defenses and three interceptions.

"I really like him and his potential," said Teryl Austin, senior defensive assistant/secondary coach. "When I first saw him, I thought he was really quick bodied, long arms, good ball skills, and very competitive.

"I think that's one thing that sticks out with him when you watch him. He's competitive. He's not afraid to throw it up in there. He'll tackle. He'll compete at the point of attack for a ball. He's got a lot of good things to work with."

Layne has been taking part in the team's OTAs and is making the adjustment to the defense and playing at the next level.