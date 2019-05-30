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Steelers sign Layne

May 30, 2019 at 04:00 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed third-round draft pick Justin Layne to a four-year contract. Layne was the team's second pick in the third round, taken with the 83rd pick overall. He is the final of the team's draft picks to sign.

Layne, a defensive back from Michigan State, played in 34 games in college with 26 starts. He had 130 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack. He also added 24 career pass defenses and three interceptions.

"I really like him and his potential," said Teryl Austin, senior defensive assistant/secondary coach. "When I first saw him, I thought he was really quick bodied, long arms, good ball skills, and very competitive.

"I think that's one thing that sticks out with him when you watch him. He's competitive. He's not afraid to throw it up in there. He'll tackle. He'll compete at the point of attack for a ball. He's got a lot of good things to work with."

Layne has been taking part in the team's OTAs and is making the adjustment to the defense and playing at the next level.

"There is something I am learning every day," said Layne." A lot of checks, reads. It's not just one call. It could be three different calls in one play. It's tough to adapt but I am learning every day. I am trying to get in shape and learn the plays."

PHOTOS: Steelers 2019 Third Round Pick - Justin Layne

View photos of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 third round pick, DB, Justin Layne

Michigan State's Justin Layne, left, breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Juwan Johnson (84) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-24. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Al Goldis / AP Images
Michigan State defensive back Justin Layne runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Darron Cummings / AP Images
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Denis Poroy / AP Images
Michigan State defensive back Justin Layne runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Darron Cummings / AP Images
Michigan State defensive back Justin Layne poses for a headshot during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles via AP)
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Logan Bowles/Logan Bowles / AP Images
Michigan State defensive back Justin Layne runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
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Aaron M. Sprecher / AP Images
Michigan State defensive back Justin Layne participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
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Perry Knotts/AP Images
Central Michigan's Julian Hicks (85) scores a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State's Justin Layne during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 31-20. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Al Goldis / AP Images
Michigan State defensive back Justin Layne runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Michael Conroy/AP Images
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, left, dives for the goal line against Michigan State's Justin Layne (2) on a 30-yard pass reception during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Hopkins was down short of the goal but Purdue scored on the next play. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Al Goldis/AP Images
Michigan State defensive back Justin Layne runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Darron Cummings / AP Images
Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne (2) is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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Carlos Osorio/AP Images
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