Weekly Recap

Friday Night Lights, training camp highlights and more

Aug 04, 2019 at 08:00 AM

Labriola on calm, Boz, Artie, player's coach
Ben admits he's having more fun at this training camp than he has had in others recently
READ MORE

Ready to take it up a notch
Friday Night Lights is always one of the most energized practices of training camp
READ MORE

A con-Vince-ing argument
Vince Williams lights up 'Backs-on-'Backers,' 'Friday Night Lights' 
READ MORE

PHOTOS: 2019 Friday Night Lights practice

The Steelers traveled to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for the annual Friday Night Lights practice

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
1 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerald Hawkins
2 / 88

Jerald Hawkins

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden
3 / 88

Joe Haden

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcelis Branch
4 / 88

Marcelis Branch

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
5 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
6 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns
7 / 88

Artie Burns

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
8 / 88

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Dravon Askew-Henry
9 / 88

Dravon Askew-Henry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Maurkice Pouncey
10 / 88

Maurkice Pouncey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen
11 / 88

Marcus Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trevor Wood
12 / 88

Trevor Wood

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
13 / 88

Mike Hilton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mark Barron
14 / 88

Mark Barron

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
15 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
16 / 88

Joshua Dobbs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
17 / 88

Mason Rudolph

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Christian Scotland-Williamson and Dravon Askew-Henry
18 / 88

Christian Scotland-Williamson and Dravon Askew-Henry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
19 / 88

James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
20 / 88

Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
21 / 88

Joshua Dobbs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
22 / 88

Jaylen Samuels

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devlin Hodges
23 / 88

Devlin Hodges

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
24 / 88

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
25 / 88

James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen and Tevin Jones
26 / 88

Marcus Allen and Tevin Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
27 / 88

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Williams
28 / 88

Malik Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
29 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush and Terrell Edmunds
30 / 88

Devin Bush and Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington and Steven Nelson
31 / 88

James Washington and Steven Nelson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey and Marcelis Branch
32 / 88

Trey Griffey and Marcelis Branch

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns and Diontae Spencer
33 / 88

Artie Burns and Diontae Spencer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
34 / 88

Tevin Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
35 / 88

Mike Hilton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
36 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers
37 / 88

Eli Rogers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
38 / 88

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnny Holton
39 / 88

Johnny Holton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
40 / 88

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
41 / 88

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
42 / 88

Alejandro Villanueva

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
43 / 88

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Spencer
44 / 88

Diontae Spencer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
45 / 88

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Matt Feiler and Zach Banner
46 / 88

Matt Feiler and Zach Banner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
47 / 88

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
48 / 88

Jaylen Samuels

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
49 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
50 / 88

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush and Benny Snell Jr.
51 / 88

Devin Bush and Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
52 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich and Trey Edmunds
53 / 88

Tyler Matakevich and Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
54 / 88

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
55 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
56 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
57 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
58 / 88

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Garrett Giemont
59 / 88

Garrett Giemont

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey and Kameron Kelly
60 / 88

Trey Griffey and Kameron Kelly

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
61 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
62 / 88

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
63 / 88

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Spencer and James Conner
64 / 88

Diontae Spencer and James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
65 / 88

Ola Adeniyi

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
66 / 88

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vince Williams and Roosevelt Nix
67 / 88

Vince Williams and Roosevelt Nix

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Rader and Anthony Chickillo
68 / 88

Kevin Rader and Anthony Chickillo

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix
69 / 88

Roosevelt Nix

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Anthony Chickillo
70 / 88

Anthony Chickillo

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger and Head Coach Mike Tomlin
71 / 88

Ben Roethlisberger and Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
72 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Dravon Askew-Henry
73 / 88

Dravon Askew-Henry

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
74 / 88

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
75 / 88

Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
76 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
77 / 88

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
78 / 88

Mason Rudolph

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
79 / 88

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
80 / 88

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
81 / 88

Joshua Dobbs

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
82 / 88

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush
83 / 88

Devin Bush

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Colbert
84 / 88

Kevin Colbert

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
85 / 88

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kameron Canaday
86 / 88

Kameron Canaday

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Arthur Moats and family
87 / 88

Arthur Moats and family

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
88 / 88

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Asked and Answered: Aug. 1
Adeniyi can follow a specific path to a spot on the roster and a helmet on game day
READ MORE

It's all paying off now for Adeniyi
Ola Adeniyi's offseason work is showing on the field
READ MORE

Playing by the rules
Officials' visit allows Mike Tomlin to 'practice' as well as the players
READ MORE

PHOTOS: Steelers Training Camp - Day 6

Take a look at photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers 6th day of training camp

James Washington
1 / 102

James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
2 / 102

James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin, Art Rooney II and Kevin Colbert
3 / 102

Mike Tomlin, Art Rooney II and Kevin Colbert

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton and Brian Allen
4 / 102

Mike Hilton and Brian Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
5 / 102

Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
6 / 102

Cameron Heyward

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Anthony Chickillo
7 / 102

Anthony Chickillo

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
8 / 102

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
David DeCastro
9 / 102

David DeCastro

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
10 / 102

T.J. Watt

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Boswell and Jordan Berry
11 / 102

Chris Boswell and Jordan Berry

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
David DeCastro
12 / 102

David DeCastro

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
13 / 102

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
14 / 102

Alejandro Villanueva

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
15 / 102

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Rader
16 / 102

Kevin Rader

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph and Ralph Webb
17 / 102

Mason Rudolph and Ralph Webb

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terryl Austin
18 / 102

Terryl Austin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Spencer
19 / 102

Diontae Spencer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Boswell
20 / 102

Chris Boswell

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
21 / 102

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Christian Scotland-Williamson
22 / 102

Christian Scotland-Williamson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Rader
23 / 102

Kevin Rader

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
24 / 102

Jaylen Samuels

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
25 / 102

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
26 / 102

James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
27 / 102

Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Sutton
28 / 102

Cameron Sutton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush
29 / 102

Devin Bush

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
30 / 102

Jaylen Samuels

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt
31 / 102

Stephon Tuitt

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
32 / 102

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich
33 / 102

Tyler Matakevich

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
34 / 102

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
35 / 102

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb and Tyler Matakevich
36 / 102

Ralph Webb and Tyler Matakevich

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels and Devin Bush
37 / 102

Jaylen Samuels and Devin Bush

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner and Vince Williams
38 / 102

James Conner and Vince Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi
39 / 102

Ola Adeniyi

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush and Benny Snell Jr.
40 / 102

Devin Bush and Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb and Tyler Matakevich
41 / 102

Ralph Webb and Tyler Matakevich

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
42 / 102

Mason Rudolph

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
43 / 102

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Casey Sayles
44 / 102

Casey Sayles

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble and Anthony Chickillo
45 / 102

Xavier Grimble and Anthony Chickillo

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
46 / 102

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Allen
47 / 102

Brian Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Derrek Thomas
48 / 102

Derrek Thomas

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt
49 / 102

Stephon Tuitt

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Connor Sheehy
50 / 102

Connor Sheehy

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper
51 / 102

Tuzar Skipper

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
52 / 102

Steven Nelson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns
53 / 102

Artie Burns

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Hilton
54 / 102

Mike Hilton

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Allen
55 / 102

Brian Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brandon Reilly
56 / 102

Brandon Reilly

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
57 / 102

Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden
58 / 102

Joe Haden

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns and Joe Haden
59 / 102

Artie Burns and Joe Haden

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush
60 / 102

Devin Bush

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
61 / 102

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer and Devin Bush
62 / 102

Ryan Switzer and Devin Bush

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble
63 / 102

Xavier Grimble

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
64 / 102

Joshua Dobbs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
65 / 102

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Donte Moncrief
66 / 102

Donte Moncrief

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
67 / 102

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Layne and Kevin Rader
68 / 102

Justin Layne and Kevin Rader

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Matthew Wright and Ian Berryman
69 / 102

Matthew Wright and Ian Berryman

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble
70 / 102

Xavier Grimble

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
71 / 102

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers and Terrell Edmunds
72 / 102

Eli Rogers and Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
73 / 102

Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ian Berryman
74 / 102

Ian Berryman

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
75 / 102

Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
76 / 102

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer and Devin Bush
77 / 102

Ryan Switzer and Devin Bush

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey and Marcelis Branch
78 / 102

Trey Griffey and Marcelis Branch

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams
79 / 102

Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald
80 / 102

Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
81 / 102

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner and Roosevelt Nix
82 / 102

James Conner and Roosevelt Nix

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson and Xavier Grimble
83 / 102

Steven Nelson and Xavier Grimble

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Spencer and Justin Layne
84 / 102

Diontae Spencer and Justin Layne

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Steven Nelson
85 / 102

Steven Nelson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Garrett Brumfield
86 / 102

Garrett Brumfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich
87 / 102

Tyler Matakevich

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington and Steven Nelson
88 / 102

James Washington and Steven Nelson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster
89 / 102

James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
90 / 102

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns and Benny Snell Jr.
91 / 102

Artie Burns and Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr. and Jordan Dangerfield
92 / 102

Benny Snell Jr. and Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels, Xavier Grimble, Joe Haden and Ola Adeniyi
93 / 102

Jaylen Samuels, Xavier Grimble, Joe Haden and Ola Adeniyi

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Brandon Reilly
94 / 102

Brandon Reilly

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
B.J. Finney and Javon Hargrave
95 / 102

B.J. Finney and Javon Hargrave

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
96 / 102

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner and James Washington
97 / 102

James Conner and James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Garrett Brumfield and Conor Sheehy
98 / 102

Garrett Brumfield and Conor Sheehy

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble and Vance McDonald
99 / 102

Xavier Grimble and Vance McDonald

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Garrett Brumfield
100 / 102

Garrett Brumfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix and Eddie Faulkner
101 / 102

Roosevelt Nix and Eddie Faulkner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
102 / 102

Ryan Switzer

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS: What's new at Heinz Field

Take a look at some of the new features and food options at Heinz Field during the 2019 season

2019_TC_0801rm_0029
1 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0266
2 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0114
3 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0250
4 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0269
5 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0158
6 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0253
7 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0207
8 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0209
9 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0068
10 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0226
11 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0165
12 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0200
13 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0087
14 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0132
15 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0139
16 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0020
17 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0161
18 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0049
19 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0079
20 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0093
21 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0012
22 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0072
23 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_TC_0801rm_0040
24 / 24
Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Team first attitude is front and center
Players are taking the perfect approach during training camp
READ MORE

Leading the charge
Vance McDonald: Steelers following a 'different' Ben Roethlisberger
READ MORE

PHOTOS: Steelers Training Camp - Day 5

Take a look at photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers 5th day of training camp

Benny Snell Jr. and Devin Bush
1 / 87

Benny Snell Jr. and Devin Bush

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
2 / 87

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
3 / 87

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah Buggs
4 / 87

Isaiah Buggs

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
5 / 87

Trey Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
6 / 87

Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Xavier Grimble
7 / 87

Xavier Grimble

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr., Vince Williams, Mike Hilton
8 / 87

Benny Snell Jr., Vince Williams, Mike Hilton

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Gentry, Devlin Hodges, and Trevor Woods
9 / 87

Zach Gentry, Devlin Hodges, and Trevor Woods

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
10 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster
11 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
12 / 87

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Shazier
13 / 87

Ryan Shazier

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva, Stephon Tuitt, and B.J. Finney
14 / 87

Alejandro Villanueva, Stephon Tuitt, and B.J. Finney

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward and Matt Feiler
15 / 87

Cameron Heyward and Matt Feiler

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
16 / 87

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
17 / 87

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield and Trey Griffey
18 / 87

Jordan Dangerfield and Trey Griffey

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Roosevelt Nix, Chuks Okorafor, and Bud Dupree
19 / 87

Roosevelt Nix, Chuks Okorafor, and Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
20 / 87

James Washington

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr. and Joshua Dobbs
21 / 87

Benny Snell Jr. and Joshua Dobbs

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
22 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
23 / 87

Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
24 / 87

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald and Vince Williams
25 / 87

Vance McDonald and Vince Williams

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
26 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
27 / 87

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Santonio Holmes and JuJu Smith-Schuster
28 / 87

Santonio Holmes and JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Rader
29 / 87

Kevin Rader

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
30 / 87

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
31 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper and Trevor Woods
32 / 87

Tuzar Skipper and Trevor Woods

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
33 / 87

Jaylen Samuels

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vance McDonald and Ola Adeniyi
34 / 87

Vance McDonald and Ola Adeniyi

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
35 / 87

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington and James Conner
36 / 87

James Washington and James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
37 / 87

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
38 / 87

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Santonio Holmes
39 / 87

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Santonio Holmes

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden
40 / 87

Joe Haden

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
41 / 87

Ryan Switzer

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels
42 / 87

Jaylen Samuels

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Kelly
43 / 87

Cameron Kelly

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.
44 / 87

Pittsburgh Steelers players practice at Saint Vincent College during the 2019 Steelers Training Camp.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
45 / 87

Diontae Johnson

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
46 / 87

James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
47 / 87

Tevin Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
48 / 87

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
49 / 87

Alejandro Villanueva

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
50 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Derwin Gray
51 / 87

Derwin Gray

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
52 / 87

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
53 / 87

Jordan Dangerfield

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
54 / 87

Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Fred Johnson
55 / 87

Fred Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
56 / 87

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
57 / 87

Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
58 / 87

Trey Griffey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb
59 / 87

Ralph Webb

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
60 / 87

Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger and Randy Fichtner
61 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger and Randy Fichtner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
62 / 87

Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Donte Moncrief
63 / 87

Donte Moncrief

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers
64 / 87

Eli Rogers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Switzer
65 / 87

Ryan Switzer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden and JuJu Smith-Schuster
66 / 87

Joe Haden and JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington and Herb Waters
67 / 87

James Washington and Herb Waters

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner and Damian Prince
68 / 87

Zach Banner and Damian Prince

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Spencer
69 / 87

Diontae Spencer

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden
70 / 87

Joe Haden

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
71 / 87

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Williams
72 / 87

Malik Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey and Terrell Edmunds
73 / 87

Trey Griffey and Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ola Adeniyi and Matt Feiler
74 / 87

Ola Adeniyi and Matt Feiler

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Eli Rogers
75 / 87

Eli Rogers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vince Williams
76 / 87

Vince Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
77 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
78 / 87

Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper
79 / 87

Tuzar Skipper

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Donte Moncrief, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner
80 / 87

Donte Moncrief, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Art Rooney II
81 / 87

Art Rooney II

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
82 / 87

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington and Terrell Edmunds
83 / 87

James Washington and Terrell Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner
84 / 87

JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones and Brian Allen
85 / 87

Tevin Jones and Brian Allen

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ralph Webb
86 / 87

Ralph Webb

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kameron Canaday
87 / 87

Kameron Canaday

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Learning the ropes at running back
Jaylen Samuels' mom went above and beyond to learn about what her son does
READ MORE

Asked and Answered: July 30
Myron Cope would qualify for the Hall of Honor under the category of 'contributors'
READ MORE

Color Rush, Throwback jersey dates revealed
The full list of 2019 home game highlights includes the games these two popular jerseys are worn
READ MORE