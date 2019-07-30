Learning the ropes at running back

Jaylen admits he didn't go down to the field and watch his mom take part in the drills because of his schedule, but he was happy that she took part in an effort to expand her knowledge and just have fun.

"She told me about it two weeks before camp and then said she signed up for it," said Jaylen. "She loves activities and being around. She comes to almost every practice like she did last year. She likes being around. I rolled past in a golf cart and saw her.

"She is just out there to get a little workout in. She knows what is going on football wise, but for her to get out there and do it physically, I don't know if she has the knowledge of those skills."

She fared just fine though. And when she was done, did what she does every day in camp, watched Jaylen practice.

"Last year we were here every day for camp," said Sherrie. "We go to every game, home and away. We have been doing this all along. He started played football at four and we have done this for him and our other sons all throughout. All the games, home and away, we are there to support him.

"And on top of it all the Steelers are my husband's team since the 1970s. We used to come to one game a year anyway. After Jaylen got drafted it made it even better."

When you mention the support from his parents, a smile immediately envelops Samuels' face.

"It means everything," said Jaylen. "A lot of people don't come and see their kids at camp. For them to come all the way from North Carolina it means a lot."

And well, you know it's a given that mom shares that same smile when talking about her youngest son.

"Jaylen has worked so hard for this," said Sherrie. "I am so proud of him. Jaylen is very humble. He doesn't talk a lot. He just puts his head down and goes to work.