training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Learning the ropes at running back

Jul 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

As they went through the drills during the Steelers Women's Training Camp this past weekend, Sherrie Samuels had to smile. Especially when it came to the running back drills.

Sure, she knew the basics. Tuck the ball in and hold it high and tight.

There were other things she learned though, things that gave her insight into what her son does on a daily basis.

Sherrie Samuels is the proud mom of Steelers' running back Jaylen Samuels. She, along with his father Greg, has been a regular at training camp since he was drafted by the Steelers in 2018, and when she learned about the women's camp, she thought it would be the perfect thing to do this year.

"I saw the video last year of the women's camp and thought it looked like fun," said Sherrie. "I thought it would give me a little more knowledge of exactly what they do. I come from football. Husband, sons, all of that. But to be here and do a drill and see exactly what goes on is different.

"I did the four different stations. The running backs station was the best. I knew some things, the tuck and the high and tight. It was fun to do it and go through the drills. The running back position is a very important position."

Samuels_Jaylen_Mom_2019_WTC_0728kr_0479

Jaylen admits he didn't go down to the field and watch his mom take part in the drills because of his schedule, but he was happy that she took part in an effort to expand her knowledge and just have fun.

"She told me about it two weeks before camp and then said she signed up for it," said Jaylen. "She loves activities and being around. She comes to almost every practice like she did last year. She likes being around. I rolled past in a golf cart and saw her.

"She is just out there to get a little workout in. She knows what is going on football wise, but for her to get out there and do it physically, I don't know if she has the knowledge of those skills."

She fared just fine though. And when she was done, did what she does every day in camp, watched Jaylen practice.

"Last year we were here every day for camp," said Sherrie. "We go to every game, home and away. We have been doing this all along. He started played football at four and we have done this for him and our other sons all throughout. All the games, home and away, we are there to support him.

"And on top of it all the Steelers are my husband's team since the 1970s. We used to come to one game a year anyway. After Jaylen got drafted it made it even better."

When you mention the support from his parents, a smile immediately envelops Samuels' face.

"It means everything," said Jaylen. "A lot of people don't come and see their kids at camp. For them to come all the way from North Carolina it means a lot."

And well, you know it's a given that mom shares that same smile when talking about her youngest son.

"Jaylen has worked so hard for this," said Sherrie. "I am so proud of him. Jaylen is very humble. He doesn't talk a lot. He just puts his head down and goes to work.

"It melts my heart to know he appreciates us being here. That is what we are here for, to support him and the team. We love it."

Related Content

news

2022 Triple Take: DT

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

Steelers-by-position: OLBs

Set with Highsmith, Watt as the starters, what the team needs here is competent depth
news

Rookie Recap: Buddy Johnson

Buddy Johnson was prepared for when his moment came
news

Asked and Answered: March 10

The franchise committed to building through the draft when Noll was hired in 1969
news

Steelers-by-position: RBs

Pick of RB Harris showcased team's policy of prioritizing the 'who' over the 'what'
news

Rookie Recap: Dan Moore Jr.

Dan Moore Jr. wasted no time getting to work his rookie season
news

Asked and Answered: March 8

Harrison is a Hall of Fame caliber player, but getting elected might not come easily
news

Steelers-by-position: WRs

After leading the team in receiving in 2021, Johnson made his first Pro Bowl appearance
news

The cover guys arrive

Defensive backs run faster than ever to wrap up NFL Scouting Combine
news

'The absolute cream of the crop'

The stars come out in Indy at defensive line, edge rusher and linebacker
news

Which one is No. 1?

Offensive lineman, running backs think big, run fast in Indianapolis
news

Steelers-by-position: Specialists

Snap-hold-kick dynamic that led to a 90 percent rate on FGs was a team strength in 2021
Advertising