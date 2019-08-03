A con-Vince-ing argument

MEDICAL FILE: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Donte Moncrief, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, safety Sean Davis, cornerback Joe Haden, inside linebacker Mark Barron, sixth-round outside linebacker Sutton Smith, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, center Maurkice Pouncey, long snapper Kameron Canaday, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, tight end Vance McDonald, and defensive end Cam Heyward were among those who either didn't practice or were held out of 11-on-11 work due to injury or a coach's decision.

Tomlin said third-round receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), Williams (hamstring) and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (hamstring) didn't finish the practice.

FLYING FLAGS: NFL Referee Shawn Smith led a small contingent of officials in town to brief the players and coaches in a session with the media at Saint Vincent College. A video was presented that covered rules changes and points of emphasis in several aspects of the game, including blind-side blocks, team celebrations, kickoffs, penalties on touchdowns, booth replay reviews, back-side holding, player accountability and the challenging of calls and non-calls on offensive and defensive pass interference.

The skeleton crew worked practice for a second consecutive day and threw yellow flags when necessary, beginning with a false start call on the seventh and final rep of "Seven Shots," the Steelers' practice-opening, short-yardage/two-point conversion drill.

MOATS COMES HOME: Arthur Moats, an outside linebacker with the Steelers from 2014-17, attended "Friday Night Lights" while celebrating his retirement.

Moats also played for the Bills (2010-13) but he wanted to retire with the Steelers.

"I definitely loved Buffalo, loved the fans up there," Moats said. "But I feel like I grew up a lot more when I came here. I felt like it was only right to close the chapter here.